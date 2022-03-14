U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

Mary Strother elected to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Board of Directors

·3 min read

Accomplished attorney and leader with broad experience in public & private law to help guide Massachusetts' leading health plan

BOSTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Strother, senior vice president and general counsel for Northeastern University, has been elected to the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) board of directors.

Mary Strother, Director, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Mary Strother, Director, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

"I am pleased to welcome Mary to our board," said Board Chair Dorothy Puhy. "The depth and breadth of her experience in both private practice and public service to the law will be of tremendous value to Blue Cross."

"I am honored to join the Blue Cross board," said Strother. "I look forward to helping the company advance its mission of creating a high quality, affordable, and equitable health care experience for its members and employer customers."

Strother serves on the board's audit committee and health care quality and affordability committee.

Blue Cross' board helps set strategy and overall direction within a highly competitive and heavily regulated business environment. Board members bring to the company unique knowledge and experiences as well as the perspectives of employers, labor, community and health care leaders, and other stakeholders.

The company recruits from a select pool of highly qualified candidates and is committed to attracting and retaining highly qualified directors with significant business acumen and leadership capabilities as well as diverse experiences and backgrounds.

About Mary Strother
In addition to serving as Northeastern University's chief legal, compliance, and risk officer, Strother leads the offices of labor relations and public safety.

Before joining Northeastern, Strother served as first assistant attorney general of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts where she oversaw investigations and enforcement in areas such as public protection, healthcare and fair competition, energy and environmental enforcement, and criminal prosecutions. She also played a key role in establishing the Office of the Attorney General's employee well-being initiative within the organizational development and inclusion office.

Strother has served on a range of boards and committees to develop women as leaders in the law, ensure ethical legal practice, and promote public trust and confidence in the judicial system.

Strother spent two decades at the global law firm WilmerHale. She served as the firm's deputy general counsel for seven years. She began her legal career as a clerk in San Francisco's United States District Court and the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

Named a 2020 Top Women of Law by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly, Strother currently serves on the advisory committee for Princeton University's internships in civic service, mentoring students in internships at nonprofits and public agencies.

Strother earned her undergraduate degree from Princeton University and her Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, equitable and affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mary-strother-elected-to-blue-cross-blue-shield-of-massachusetts-board-of-directors-301501422.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

