Maryland businessman Juan Dominguez exits Senate race, joins crowded field running for 3rd Congressional District seat

BALTIMORE — Former U.S. Senate candidate Juan Dominguez, a Severna Park business executive, has joined a large field of candidates — including five state lawmakers and a former U.S. Capitol Police officer — vying for the 3rd Congressional District seat being left open by the retirement of Democratic Rep. John Sarbanes.

Dominguez, 56, a Democrat and Gulf War veteran whose parents emigrated from Cuba, had previously announced for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, who is not seeking reelection. That race has been dominated, in endorsements and campaign money, by U.S. Rep. David Trone and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, both Democrats.

Dominguez said in an interview on Thursday that voters in the congressional district wanted another choice. The district is split between Howard and Anne Arundel counties, with a piece of Carroll County as well.

“Particularly as I campaigned in my home district, I ran into many people who said ‘You should really run for the congressional seat.’ They wanted another option,” Dominguez said.

He filed for the House race last week with the Federal Election Commission and is permitted to tap into money he had raised for the Senate contest. His campaign had a balance of $29,571 as of Dec. 31 after raising $291,203, about half of which was self-funded, according to his FEC report. His available funding was small compared to Trone’s and Alsobrooks’ but the amount is expected to be more in line with his House campaign rivals when their reports are released at the end of the month.

Sarbanes, whose term ends in January 2025, is leaving Congress to pursue other interests. He does not plan to endorse a successor.

The primary is May 14.

The Democratic field includes state Sen. Clarence Lam and Del. Terri Hill, both from Howard County, and state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Dels. Mike Rogers and Mark Chang, who are from Anne Arundel County.

Harry Dunn, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who defended the building during the Jan. 6 riot, announced his candidacy last week. Other Democrats include Malcolm Thomas Colombo, of Anne Arundel County; Abigail Diehl, of Anne Arundel County; Lindsay Donahue, of Anne Arundel County; Mark Gosnell, of Howard County; Matt Libber, of Howard County; Kristin Anne Lyman Nabors, of Anne Arundel County; Don Quinn, of Anne Arundel County; and Stewart Fred Silver, of Anne Arundel County.

Republicans who have announced for the race include Berney Flowers, of Howard County; Jordan Mayo, of Anne Arundel County; Naveed Mian, of Howard County; John Rea, of Baltimore City; and Robert J. Steinberger, of Anne Arundel County.

