Maryland man becomes second winner of $5 million from 50 Years scratch-off game

Maryland man wins $5 million from scratch-off game celebrating Maryland Lottery's 50th anniversary, according to the Maryland Lottery.

Troy Deneau from Eastern Shore became the second winner of the $5 million prize from the 50 Years scratch-off game.

"We are very grateful for this win," Deneau told the Lottery.

Deneau is the proud of a fire-protection company that operates along the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware, the Lottery said. With decades of experience working for the company, he took charge as the owner eight years ago.

He has been playing the 50 Years instant game since it launched in February 2023. He has won $100, $200, and $10,000 on different 50 Years instant tickets.

On Feb. 1, Deneau purchased three 50 Years instant tickets. He won $75 on the first scratch-off and got nothing on the second. However, he struck luck on the third scratch-off and won the game's top prize of $5 million.

Troy Deneau and his wife Rachel won the second of three $5 million top prizes on the 50 Years scratch-off.

He and his wife Rachel claimed the $5 million prize on Feb. 5 at Maryland Lottery headquarters.

"I am now set for retirement," Deneau told the Lottery with a big smile.

Despite his win, Deneau decided to continue working at his fire-protection company, the Lottery said.

"At first, I said 'I'm done,' but we have been too dedicated to this company for 30 years to walk away," he explained to the Lottery.

Deneau purchased his winning $5 million scratch-off ticket at the Dash In in Worcester County, earning the business a $5,000 bonus from the Lottery.

What is 50 Years scratch-off?

The Maryland Lottery released the 50 Years game on Feb. 20, 2023, as part of the agency's 50th anniversary celebration. The game offered three $5 million top prizes, and the first winner was from New Carrollton.

“Our 50th anniversary is a great time to look back at where we’ve been, but we’re also looking forward,” Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin said in a press release.

What are the odds of winning 50 Years?

The probability of winning any prize in the game is 1 in 2.44.

The game has one $5 million top prize, one unclaimed $100,000 prize, two $50,000 prizes, and 18 $10,000 prizes, along with additional prizes ranging from $50 to $1,000.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Maryland lottery awards $5 million to 50 Years scratch-off game winner