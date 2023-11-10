Maryland wife wins over $200k from Racetrax lottery game after husband criticizes her betting strategy

A husband criticized his wife's "cheap" lottery strategy, but her $229,774 Racetrax win proves otherwise.

The lucky winner, who referred to herself and her husband as the "Bowie Ballers", recently won big after purchasing a winning ticket from the Express Mart located on Hall Road in Bowie. The store will receive a commission of $2,297.74 for selling the ticket (1% of the prize).

The woman placed a $1 Superfecta straight bet on Oct. 30 and used a Quick Pick to let the terminal choose her numbers. In the Racetrax game, players can select from seven bet types. One of the types of bets is the Superfecta, where players select four out of the 12 horses that will place 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in exact order.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, enjoys playing Racetrax due to its low cost and potential for high returns. On that day, she turned her single dollar into $229,774 after getting the order correctly 12, 11, 6 and 7.

The woman claimed her prize on Oct. 31 at Maryland Lottery headquarters accompanied by her husband. Although they have been happily married for almost thirty years, they have different views on playing the lottery.

Her husband encourages her to place larger bets, increasing their odds of winning.

"Play to win big! But she's cheap. It is what it is," he told the Maryland Lottery.

The "Bowie Ballers" will use the prize to support themselves financially and have no other immediate plans for their winnings.

"We always have special dinners," the wife of the pair replied when asked if they would enjoy a special dinner together. "This one will be extra special — king crab legs instead of regular crab legs."

The woman is fond of playing Racetrax but also enjoys other games. In fact, in 2016, she won a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off game.

What is Racetrax?

Racetrax is a computer-animated Maryland Lottery game that offers the thrill of horse racing and the payout and prizes of a Keno game.

Each race features 12 horses and begins every 4.5 minutes, with advanced 3D graphics animation that creates a realistic racing experience.

What are the odds of winning Racetrax?

The odds of winning depend on the amount and type of bet placed. The Superfecta bet has a probability range of 1 in 485.9 to 1 in 976,371.8.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Maryland woman wins over $200k from Racetrax state lottery game