Maryland woman wins $50,000 after boyfriend urges her to buy lottery ticket

April 25 (UPI) -- An anonymous Maryland woman won a $50,000 Powerball prize after her boyfriend encouraged her to play lottery games.

"He always says, 'Just play. It's only a couple of bucks,'" the winner told Maryland Lottery.

The woman, dubbed "Olney Winner" because of the area in Maryland, bought the $10 quick-pick winning ticket at Weis Markets in Laurel before the April 20 drawing. The ticket stayed in her purse until Monday, when she found it and scanned it with the Maryland Lottery app.

"I thought, 'This has to be a glitch. No way,'" the winner said.

Her mom confirmed the win with another scan of the ticket.

She said she plans to use her winnings for a vacation with her daughter and continue buying tickets on occasion.