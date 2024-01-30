Maryland woman won $50,000 thanks to her consistently using her license plate numbers

After playing for a year, a Maryland woman won $50,000 in the Pick 5 lottery game thanks to her license plate, according to the Maryland Lottery.

Markietta Robertson, from Prince George's County, won $50,000 on a $1 straight bet and $400 on a 50-cent box bet, according to the Maryland Lottery. She purchased her winning Pick 5 lottery ticket from Marlton Liquors in Upper Marlboro. The business will receive a $500 bonus from the lottery for selling the ticket.

On Jan. 12, Robertson's license plate numbers won her the Pick 5 game, just as she had predicted to her husband, James, repeatedly for months, the Lottery said.

"I was home when I checked my tickets and I just hollered when I saw I hit," Robertson told the Lottery. "I double-checked using the Lottery app and then I jumped into my husband's arms."

After winning $50,000 in the Pick 5 lottery, the couple went to Marlton Liquors in Upper Marlboro to confirm the prize. The store employees were familiar with Robertson and her playing habits and asked if she had placed a Pick 5 box bet in the same drawing.

"I told her she should have won on box, too," James told the Lottery. "Would you believe she threw the ticket away?"

As it turns out, Markietta had placed a 50-cent 60-way Pick 5 box bet, which entitled her to a $400 prize.

Markietta Robertson and her husband James celebrate her $50,000 Pick 5 win using her license plate numbers.

"I just wasn't thinking," Robertson told the Lottery. "I went home and got that ticket out the trash."

Markietta claimed her $50,000 lottery prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Jan. 24. She told the Lottery that she plans to use the money to pay bills and save the rest.

What is Pick 5?

Drawings are held Monday-Friday at 12:27 pm and 7:29 pm and at 12:28 p.m. on the weekends. Pools close at 12:24 pm and 7:52 pm, except on Saturdays, according to the Maryland Lottery.

What are the odds of winning Pick 5?

The odds of winning are 1 in 100,000 for a straight bet.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

