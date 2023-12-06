Maryland and World Recycling Company agree to $200K settlement over open dumps, water pollution

The World Recycling Company has agreed to pay $200,000 as part of a settlement with the state over unauthorized disposal of solid waste at facilities in Baltimore City and Prince George’s County.

According to the lawsuit, state inspectors repeatedly found illegally stored piles of trash at both facilities over the last nine years as litter and debris entered storm drains and polluted surrounding bodies of water. Inspectors also documented spills of oil and other waste, infestations of rats and flies.

“This enforcement action sends a clear message that the Maryland Department of the Environment will not tolerate the operation of open dumps that threaten the health of families in already overburdened communities,” Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain said in a news release. “We are issuing a significant penalty, and we will make sure that the operator cleans up its act.”

Attorneys representing World Recycling Company owner Jeffrey Miller did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.

The company is required to implement an environmental remediation plan at its Baltimore City facility, remove any accumulated solid wastes at its properties, according to the news release. Monitoring data from the Baltimore facility located near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore adjacent to the Gwynns Falls stream, a Patapsco River tributary, showed stormwater on the site contained elevated levels of copper and suspended solids, according to the lawsuit filed in Prince George’s County Circuit Court on Jan. 10.

The state first cited the Cheverly facility in 2014 and the Baltimore facility in 2015.

In April 2018, World Recycling agreed to a consent order with the state, which required it to complete a number of corrective actions and submit various plans, but many of the deadlines weren’t met and many of the submitted plans were considered deficient by the Maryland Department of the Environment.

“Every Marylander deserves to live in a healthy and safe community,” Attorney General Anthony Brown said. “This settlement sends a clear message that we will continue to investigate and bring enforcement actions against violators that place our communities and our environment at risk.”