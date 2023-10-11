Marylou's Coffee will open its first Fall River location this week. Here's when.

FALL RIVER — Marylou's Coffee will finally open its first location in Greater Fall River this week.

In July, the Hingham-based chain announced that it would open a new location inside Seasons Market at 130 William S. Canning Blvd. in Fall River, the first in the area.

On Tuesday, the company announced that Thursday, Oct. 12, will be the new location's official opening date.

“We are very much looking forward to being a part of the Fall River community,” company founder Marylou Sandry said in a press release. “We have had many requests to open in Fall River over the years and we are happy that we are finally here!”

Seasons Market at 130 William S. Canning Blvd. in Fall River will be adding a Marylou's Coffee inside the store this fall.

Sandry opened the first location of her coffee chain in 1986 in Hanover. Since then, they've become known for their recognizable bright pink decor and extensive menu of coffee flavors.

With the new location in Fall River, MaryLou's now includes 38 stores in Massachusetts and five in Rhode Island.

The Fall River location will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will include a drive-thru.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River's first Marylou's Coffee to open this week