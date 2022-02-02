Mary's Gone Crackers Introduces Mary's Gone Kookies and Expands Their Iconic Gluten-Free Brand

From Savory to Sweet, Mary's Gone Kookies Come to Market

RENO, Nev., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Gone Crackers – the leader in organic, gluten free, non-GMO crackers announced today a new line of sweet treats: Mary's Gone Kookies Graham-style Snacks. Consumers will now find better-for-you sweet and salty snacks from their favorite gluten free and organic brand. These treats will launch in Sprouts stores and additional retailers shortly thereafter.

"We are excited to expand our portfolio and provide consumers with a delicious, better-for-you snack that satisfies their sweet cravings. These are products that can be enjoyed by consumers of any age," said Mary's Gone Crackers VP of Sales, Jason Galante. "The three flavors were inspired by a favorite childhood treat and dessert ingredient. Our products are pure, delicious and ethically sourced. They will have your tastebuds dancing – you won't believe they are gluten free."

Offered in three tasty flavors, finding a favorite will be an exercise in deliciousness:

Honey – perfectly golden and sweet, bursting with flavor

Chocolate – deliciously rich, crunchy, with authentic chocolate taste

Cinnamon – unique blend of spice, tastes homemade and fresh every time

With the organization's commitment to organic, gluten free and non-GMO snacks, you can trust these Kookies are a healthy and delicious addition to your daily snack routine and can easily serve as a health-conscious sweet treat replacement. Mary's Gone Kookies are a unique product compared to other gluten-free snacks because the Kookies offer a satisfying flavor and texture that will have you doubting they are gluten-free.

Mary's Gone Kookies are also sweet on sustainability. Mary's sources its honey from GloryBee, founder of SAVE the BEE, whose mission is to protect Earth's precious pollinators. A portion of Mary's Gone Kookies sales supports this mission, making every bite of our Kookies a sweet deed for the planet!

Mary's Gone Crackers' new line of Kookies will hit shelves nationwide in Q1 of 2022!

All of Mary's Gone Crackers' offerings are made in their state-of-the-art facility, USDA Organic, non-GMO Project Verified. These low-sugar and low-calorie Kookies join the current portfolio of Original, Super Seed and Real Thin Crackers. Treat both your savory and sweet tooth. For more information, visit www.marysgonecrackers.com or follow them on Instagram or Twitter .

About Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary's Gone Crackers® has grown to be the largest organic and gluten-free cracker company in the United States since opening in 2004. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company crafts high-quality snacks that are organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Even with its exceptional growth, the organization has remained committed to using only plant-based ingredients that cater to a variety of dietary needs and health-conscious consumers. Their products can be found across the United States and Canada, at both specialty and mainstream grocery stores.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marys-gone-crackers-introduces-marys-gone-kookies-and-expands-their-iconic-gluten-free-brand-301473795.html

SOURCE Mary’s Gone Crackers