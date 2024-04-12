Some Marysville water customers to receive monetary relief

Apr. 11—California Water Service (Cal Water) announced this week that thanks to $83 million in additional state funding, some customers with past-due balances incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic will receive credits to their account.

With the money set to be spread out among the different districts that Cal Water serves, its Marysville district received an allocation of $372,313.91. Officials said that within 60 days, Cal Water will notify its customers if a credit will be applied to their accounts. Those receiving a credit will get one within that 60 day timeframe.

"With financial impacts of COVID-19 felt by Cal Water customers well past the height of the pandemic, Cal Water applied for and has received more than $83 million through the California Extended Water and Wastewater Arrearage Payment Program (Extended Program) to relieve residential and commercial customers of past-due balances incurred during the pandemic," the company said. "The Extended Program, administered by the State Water Resources Control Board, enables water suppliers to apply for financial support on behalf of customers. Cal Water first secured more than $20.8 million about two years ago through the original Water & Wastewater Arrearage Payment Program (Original Program) for past-due balances incurred by residential and commercial customers between March 4, 2020, and June 15, 2021. Through the Extended Program, past-due debt incurred between June 16, 2021, and December 31, 2022, became eligible."

For customers that have balances that pre-date the COVID-19 pandemic and were accrued after the Extended Program benefit period ended in 2022, they are still able to apply for various interest- and penalty-free payment plans or extensions, Cal Water said. Income-eligible customers also can enroll in Cal Water's Customer Assistance Program, which officials said provides qualifying lower-income customers a discount on their monthly service charge.

"We wanted to apply for these funds to help customers impacted by the pandemic," Cal Water Chairman & CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki said in a statement. "We appreciate the funding provided by the state of California to help ease our customers' burden, and we also encourage any customers who are still struggling financially to take advantage of our numerous assistance programs. We are here to help."

Through both the Original and Extended programs, Cal Water said it received a total of $103,875,186 for customers from the State Water Resources Control Board using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, officials said.