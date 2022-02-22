MAS Gold Announces the Appointment of Vice President of Investor Relations & Business Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS Gold” - TSX.V: MAS) is pleased to announce, effective March 1st, 2022, the engagement of Ms. Laurie Thomas as Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development for MAS Gold. Ms. Thomas is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Certified Professional in Investor Relations with more than 15 years of qualified experience.



Most recently, she held the position of Vice President Investor Relations at Standard Uranium, a junior uranium exploration company. She was responsible for leading and developing a high performing team accountable for shaping, articulating, and managing the Standard Uranium story and its strategic relationship with key stakeholders. In addition, Ms. Thomas worked with Cameco Corporation for 10 years where she held the position of Manager, Investor Relations.

“Bringing Laurie on board to lead our Investor Relations team in Saskatoon is a welcome addition to the MAS Team of professionals,” noted Jim Engdahl, CEO of MAS Gold Corporation. “Her extensive background in the uranium sector, as an Investor Relations and accounting professional is unique. Her experience is expected to be a significant benefit in assisting MAS in becoming a leading advanced Canadian gold exploration company focused in the La Ronge Greenstone Gold Belt of northern Saskatchewan. Ms. Thomas also brings with her a new network of contacts that is anticipated to prove very positive in expanding our existing shareholder base.”

Mr. Engdahl added, “We also announce the departure of Lubica Keighery and thank her for the tremendous work she did in laying the framework for the Company to progress to the next level. Lubica will continue to work with other Ron Netolitzky companies as well as continue to provide support to MAS as required.”

In addition, the Company has approved the grant of 5.6 million stock options pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. Of the options, 3.25 million were granted to directors and executive officers, with the balance granted to consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.13 per share and, if not exercised, expire February 15, 2027, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the stock option plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture exchange

About MAS Gold Corp.

MAS Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold exploration projects in the prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan. MAS Gold operates four properties in the belt, including the Preview-North, Greywacke Lake, Elizabeth Lake and Henry Lake Properties that extend along segments totaling roughly 60 kilometres of the geologically prospective La Ronge, Kisseynew and Glennie Domains that make up the La Ronge Gold Belt.

MAS Gold Corp.

Jim Engdahl

President & CEO

For further information about MAS Gold please visit www.masgoldcorp.com or contact: Laurie Thomas, (306) 341-3826, Laurie@masgoldcorp.com. Effective March 1st.

