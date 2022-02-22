U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,268.61
    -80.26 (-1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.36
    -703.82 (-2.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,254.72
    -293.34 (-2.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,973.81
    -35.52 (-1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.42
    +1.35 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.90
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.25 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9230
    -0.0090 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9570
    +0.2580 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,688.68
    -54.44 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.34
    +24.04 (+2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

MAS Gold Announces the Appointment of Vice President of Investor Relations & Business Development

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MAS Gold Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MSGCF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS Gold” - TSX.V: MAS) is pleased to announce, effective March 1st, 2022, the engagement of Ms. Laurie Thomas as Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development for MAS Gold. Ms. Thomas is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Certified Professional in Investor Relations with more than 15 years of qualified experience.

Most recently, she held the position of Vice President Investor Relations at Standard Uranium, a junior uranium exploration company. She was responsible for leading and developing a high performing team accountable for shaping, articulating, and managing the Standard Uranium story and its strategic relationship with key stakeholders. In addition, Ms. Thomas worked with Cameco Corporation for 10 years where she held the position of Manager, Investor Relations.

“Bringing Laurie on board to lead our Investor Relations team in Saskatoon is a welcome addition to the MAS Team of professionals,” noted Jim Engdahl, CEO of MAS Gold Corporation. “Her extensive background in the uranium sector, as an Investor Relations and accounting professional is unique. Her experience is expected to be a significant benefit in assisting MAS in becoming a leading advanced Canadian gold exploration company focused in the La Ronge Greenstone Gold Belt of northern Saskatchewan. Ms. Thomas also brings with her a new network of contacts that is anticipated to prove very positive in expanding our existing shareholder base.”

Mr. Engdahl added, “We also announce the departure of Lubica Keighery and thank her for the tremendous work she did in laying the framework for the Company to progress to the next level. Lubica will continue to work with other Ron Netolitzky companies as well as continue to provide support to MAS as required.”

In addition, the Company has approved the grant of 5.6 million stock options pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. Of the options, 3.25 million were granted to directors and executive officers, with the balance granted to consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.13 per share and, if not exercised, expire February 15, 2027, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the stock option plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture exchange

About MAS Gold Corp.

MAS Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold exploration projects in the prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan. MAS Gold operates four properties in the belt, including the Preview-North, Greywacke Lake, Elizabeth Lake and Henry Lake Properties that extend along segments totaling roughly 60 kilometres of the geologically prospective La Ronge, Kisseynew and Glennie Domains that make up the La Ronge Gold Belt.

MAS Gold Corp.
Jim Engdahl
President & CEO

For further information about MAS Gold please visit www.masgoldcorp.com or contact: Laurie Thomas, (306) 341-3826, Laurie@masgoldcorp.com. Effective March 1st.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. MAS Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to MAS Gold’s limited operating history, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, results of exploration programs on their projects and those risks and uncertainties identified in each of their annual and interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, MAS Gold undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



Recommended Stories

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    The FDA lifted a clinical hold that had been preventing Ocugen from starting a U.S.-based phase 3 clinical study of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Russia-Ukraine ‘story is winding down’ in the markets, strategist says

    Christopher Smart, Barings Investment Institute Head & Chief Global Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russia-Ukraine's waning impact on markets, the scale of geopolitical conflicts, sanctions, and pressure on international crude oil and gas flows.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Tesla Has Unearthed a New Golden Opportunity

    Tesla is not waiting for the fleet to come in. The electric vehicle maker recently launched a website for companies that is dedicated to the benefits of having a fleet full of Tesla. "With low cost of ownership and zero emissions, owning a Tesla fleet benefits your business, your drivers and the environment," the website states.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will report its financial results for Q4 2021 after close of trading tonight. With the company having just announced, a week ago, that it will reopen sales of tickets for space tourism flights (with prices starting at $450,000 per ticket), investors are naturally curious to hear more details about what's in store for Virgin Galactic. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, Virgin Galactic stock is down 6.4% ahead of the results.

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • Home Depot Stock Alert: Buy the Earnings Dip?

    Shares of Home Depot are not trading too well on Tuesday morning, down about 9% after the company reported earnings. Bulls were hopeful that strong housing trends would propel Home Depot's top and bottom line. What more could Home Depot do?

  • Why Meritor Stock Is Soaring Today

    Truck engine maker Cummins (NYSE: CMI) is making a big bet on the electrification of the transportation sector, on Monday announcing plans to acquire Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) for $3.7 billion in cash and assumed debt. Meritor is a maker of drivetrain, braking, and powertrain components for the commercial vehicle and industrial markets, a business that complements Cummins' core diesel engine operations well.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict is a worry, but this is still the biggest threat for stock investors, says JPMorgan

    Investors are grappling with some troublesome headlines from Russia-Ukraine. Here's the big headache from that, says JPMorgan.

  • FDA Rejects Zosano Pharma's Application For Zolmitriptan Microneedle System Again, Shares Plunge

    The FDA has issued a response letter to Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) regarding its resubmission of the 505(b)(2) New Drug Application for M207 (zolmitriptan microneedle system). The response letter stated that the FDA did not consider the resubmitted M207 application a complete response to the deficiencies identified in the FDA’s October 2020 Complete Response Letter. The FDA will not begin a substantive review of the application until a complete response is received. The FDA’s response let

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Moderna, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was one of the most popular stocks of the past two years. The biotech developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines to be widely approved by regulators. Against this backdrop, you may wonder whether it's too late to invest in Moderna.

  • SoFi Stock Drops After News of Deal for Technisys

    SoFi is buying banking software provider Technisys, while Apollo Global Management plans to scoop up Worldline’s point of sale terminal business for $2.6 billion.

  • Why Tempur Sealy Stock Is Hibernating Today

    Shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX) hit the sack with a vengeance on Tuesday, following the release of disappointing fourth-quarter results. Your average Wall Street analyst had expected Tempur Sealy to post adjusted earnings near $0.96 per diluted share on approximately $1.45 billion in top-line revenues. Looking ahead, Tempur Sealy offered full-year earnings guidance roughly in line with current Street expectations.

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • ‘I don’t expect l will live long enough to repay these loans.’ I’m 66 and retired, but still owe $70K in student loans. Can I get them canceled?

    Question: I’m 66 years old and retired and have $70,000 in student loan debt. My loan payments have been $0 a month because my Social Security is too low to warrant payments. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt?

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • Can Upstart Succeed in a Rising-Rate Environment?

    There's no denying that the company delivered an incredibly strong fourth quarter. The stock has performed well since the company reported those results on Feb. 15. The development of Upstart's auto business looks to be coming along, and Upstart also provided revenue guidance for this year that exceeded prior analyst estimates.