U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,859.34
    +62.00 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,837.20
    +337.58 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,199.12
    +246.50 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.23
    +49.83 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.99
    +0.41 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.20
    +4.10 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.37
    +0.18 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9969
    +0.0095 (+0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1473
    +0.0191 (+1.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9350
    -1.0850 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,257.71
    +912.14 (+4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.23
    +27.83 (+6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

MAS Gold Extends Warrant Exercise Date

·4 min read

SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS Gold" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MAS) announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it intends to reprice 17,077,881 share purchase warrants originally issued by the Company on December 30, 2020 pursuant to a nonbrokered private placement.  The warrants were exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per common share and currently have an expiry date of December 30, 2022.

MAS Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)
MAS Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)

The Company wishes to reprice the warrants to $0.045 effective the date of TSX Exchange approval.  All other terms of the Warrants, including expiry date, will remain the same.

About MAS Gold Corp.

MAS Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its gold exploration projects in the prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan. MAS Gold operates four properties in the belt, including the Preview-North, Greywacke Lake, Elizabeth Lake and Henry Lake Properties totalling 35,175.6 hectares (86,920.8 acres). These properties extend along the geologically prospective La Ronge, Kisseynew and Glennie Domains that make up the La Ronge Gold Belt in northcentral Saskatchewan.

MAS Gold currently has five advanced deposits including the North Lake, Greywacke North, Preview SW, Contact Lake, and Point gold deposits.

The North Lake deposit hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 18,100,000 t grading 0.85 g/t Au, hence 494,000 contained ounces of gold (Godden, S, Thomas, D. Tupper, D.: Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Updates, North Lake and Greywacke North Gold Projects, La Ronge Gold Belt, Saskatchewan, Canada.; effective date December 1, 2021). The Technical Report about the updated Mineral Resource estimate was filed on SEDAR January 12, 2022.

The Greywacke North deposit has a combined open pit and underground Indicated Mineral Resource of 645,000 t averaging 4.90 g/t Au for 101,000 insitu ounces of gold (600,000 t at 4.89 g/t Au, and 45,000 t at 5.03 g/t Au, respectively), plus a combined open pit and underground Inferred Mineral Resource of 410,000 t averaging 4.12 g/t Au for 55,000 insitu ounces of gold (35,000 t at 1.97 g/t Au, and 375,000 t at 4.33 g/t Au, respectively).  The Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources were estimated using open pit and underground cut-off grades of 0.65 g/t Au and 1.75 g/t Au, respectively (Godden, S, Thomas, D. Tupper, D. Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Updates, North Lake and Greywacke North Gold Projects, La Ronge Gold Belt, Saskatchewan, Canada.; effective date December 1, 2021). The Technical Report regarding the updated Mineral Resource estimate was filed on SEDAR January 12, 2022.

The Preview SW deposit hosts a historical Indicated Mineral Resource containing 158,300 ounces of gold (2.61 million tonnes grading 1.89 g/t Au) and a historical Inferred Mineral Resource containing 270,800 ounces of gold (5.70 million tonnes grading 1.48 g/t Au), both based on a 0.50 g/t Au cut-off grade (Simpson, R. Technical Report, Preview SW Gold Project, La Ronge, Saskatchewan; effective date September 27, 2016).  The Technical Report on the Mineral Resource estimate was filed on SEDAR September 27, 2016, for Comstock Metals Ltd. (TSXV: CSL).

MAS Gold Corp.
Jim Engdahl
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jim@masgoldcorp.com 
(306) 262-4964

For further information about MAS Gold Corp. please visit our website and/or contact: Laurie Thomas, Vice President of IR & Bus. Dev. at laurie@masgoldcorp.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. MAS Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control.

Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to MAS Gold's limited operating history, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, results of exploration programs on their projects and those risks and uncertainties identified in each of their annual and interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, MAS Gold undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE MAS Gold Corp

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/25/c2881.html

Recommended Stories

  • Party at Tacoma residence took a turn when dispute led to gunshots, police say

    Tacoma police said two occupied homes in the city’s Eastside neighborhood were struck by the gunfire.

  • Outbreak at Virginia high school leaves hundreds of students home sick

    Roughly a quarter of the high school's students were absent Tuesday, as the state warns this year's flu season is "showing concerning, early signs that it may be worse than in recent years."

  • Mystery Car Full of Concrete Exhumed in Silicon Valley

    The scariest part of Palo Alto used to be the number of failed tech startups, until now. Last week, authorities dug up a car in the backyard of a Silicon Valley mansion which only led to more questions about the car’s contents and owner.

  • No gag order for police, DA in Stockton killings case, judge rules

    Brownlee's attorney requested the gag order on Monday, arguing that public statements by police and the DA could deprive Brownlee of a fair trial.

  • UK Crypto-Focused Parliament Group Calls on New PM Sunak to Clarify Crypto Policies

    The group’s chair said on Tuesday that firms in the U.K. “desperately need clarity” over the country’s approach to crypto policy.

  • Dozens of weapons found in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools since start of school year, report shows

    At least one handgun and dozens of other weapons have been found in schools in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County since the start of the school year in late August.

  • Where does Harper's homer rank among greatest Philadelphia pro sports moments?

    “Let’s give them something to remember,” Harper told Phillies' hitting coach. He delivered with 8th-innining blast that secured National League title

  • Police say St. Louis school shooter had AR-15-style rifle

    St. Louis police say that the 19-year-old shooter who killed two at a high school had an AR-15 style rifle and additional rounds of bullets. Police Commissioner Michael Sack told the Associated Press on Tuesday that shooter Orlando Harris, who was killed by police during the shooting at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High…

  • Why Marqeta, SoFi, and Affirm Were Rising Today

    Fintech stocks took off as interest rates moderated, and Marqeta announced an exciting new product launch.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Why GameStop Is Running Ahead of the Market Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are running 7% higher as of 10:44 a.m. ET on Tuesday, on a day when the stock market as a whole is just inching higher. GameStop is, of course, still a heavily shorted stock, with some 20% of its shares outstanding sold short, giving it a short interest ratio of 7.6 (anything over 7 is considered a lot). It was an even heavier short interest that caused GameStop to become one of the market's hottest meme stocks last year as Reddit investors induced a massive short squeeze.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) were jumping 6.6% higher as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical stated in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has entered into an accelerated stock-buyback agreement with Citibank, a subsidiary of Citigroup. Investors usually like stock buybacks because the transactions underscore a company's confidence in its prospects.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Green Thumb Industries, and OrganiGram Holdings Are Melting Up Today

    Positive corporate earnings and industry-specific news are providing a much-needed boost to these beaten-down pot stocks.

  • Novavax (NVAX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    On Novavax's (NVAX) third-quarter earnings call, investors' focus is likely to be on the sales figures of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Why Crown Holdings Stock Was Tumbling Today

    Shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) were tumbling today after the packaging manufacturer said rising costs ate into profits in its third-quarter earnings report, and it slashed its guidance for the full year. Crown Holdings, which makes products like aluminum and steel cans for food and beverages, posted solid top-line growth in the quarter as revenue was up 11.6% to $3.26 billion, though that was slightly below analyst estimates at $3.3 billion.

  • Why AMC and Its Preferred Stock Are Up Today

    Because there was no news to account for the sudden move higher, chalk it up to the occasional acorns that AMC's squirrels -- or "apes," as they like to refer to themselves -- found today. The theater chain's stock often moves higher on no news, only to quickly give it all back.

  • Opinion: These Will Be the 2 Largest Stocks by 2030

    Apple is currently the world's largest company, with a market capitalization of over $2.3 trillion, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the technology giant cede its position to other fast-growing companies that are operating in disruptive areas by the end of the decade. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, are two companies that have the potential to become the two largest companies in the world by 2030. Let's take a closer look at the reasons why Tesla and TSMC have the potential to become the largest stocks by 2030.

  • Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife and is she a billionaire?

    Rishi Sunak's wife came under fire in April after it emerged she was registered as non-domiciled for tax purposes.

  • General Electric misses on earnings as renewable energy orders crashed in Q3

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for GE as the company is looking to split into three unit.

  • Is Snap Stock a Buy Now?

    Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock plunged 27% during after hours trading on Oct. 20 following the release of its third-quarter earnings report. The social media company's revenue rose 6% year over year to $1.13 billion, missing analysts' estimates by $10 million.