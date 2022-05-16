U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,012.21
    -11.68 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,204.38
    +7.72 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,693.87
    -111.13 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.16
    -1.51 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.70
    +2.21 (+2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.10
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.44 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0425
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8660
    -0.0690 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2269
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1350
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,420.78
    -653.13 (-2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.54
    +416.86 (+171.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

MAS Gold Provides Update on Winter Drill Program Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MSGCF

SASKATOON, SK, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS Gold") (TSXV: MAS) (or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, of an additional 7 diamond drill holes completed on its North Lake deposit (Figure 1) in the La Ronge Gold Belt, Saskatchewan (the "Program"). MAS has now received the results from 12 holes of 34 holes drilled at the North Lake Deposit (Figure 2) during its winter drill program. The results from these holes show an extension of mineralization down dip of the most northern historic drill hole and an upgrade of the near surface resource at the northern extension of the deposit.

"We are very excited about the early results at the North Lake Deposit." commented Jim Engdahl, MAS Gold's CEO. "These results demonstrate that mineralization occurs near-surface in previously untested locations and that the North Lake deposit continues to expand along strike. Once all results are available, plans for a designed and focused diamond drilling and field program for this summer and fall will include more work on Preview South West property and potentially on the recently acquired Contact Lake property." Jim continued, "These results, with anticipation that those that follow, can be expected to assist MAS in achieving its goal of increasing resources."

North Lake Assay Results Update: As previously described in MAS Gold's April 26, 2022, news release, the Program concentrated on the Company's North Lake Deposit where *4,088.5 meters of diamond drilling was completed.

In addition to the drilling at North Lake, the winter drill program included 772 meters drilled at the Point Deposit on Ramsland Lake in 4 holes, as well as 996 meters of drilling in 4 holes at its recently acquired Preview SW property.

Highlights of the results from the 7 holes at the North Lake Deposit Include:

  • Step-back holes NL22-078 and NL22-076 (Figure 3) show a clear extension and thickening of the felsite and mineralization to the north-east.

  • Infill holes NL22-091, 092 and 093 successfully intersected near-surface mineralization less than 50m below surface.

  • Holes NL22-080 and NL22-082 successfully infilled a gap in the resource model by intersecting 1.33 g/t gold over 73m and 0.93 g/t gold over 42.3m (Figure 7).

  • Hole NL22-086, designed to twin historic hole NL88-022, intersected 1.06 g/t gold over 38 m.

  • Remaining assays from the winter 2022 drilling program are expected in the upcoming weeks

  • The Company is currently completing plans for its 2022 summer exploration program.

North Lake Deposit

The North Lake Deposit mineralization has been tested with 106 diamond drill holes, all of which intersected large intervals of felsite which host mineralization associated with quartz veining and minor sulphides (mainly pyrite). The mineralization occurs in several north-northeast trending, northwest dipping, branching and elongate structural zones. The North Lake Deposit remains open both at depth and along strike.

Table 1: Preliminary North Lake Assay Results (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)
Table 1: Preliminary North Lake Assay Results (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)

North Lake Deposit Meterage Update

MAS Gold Corp. is modifying the total meterage of drilling previously reported in its news release dated April 26, 2022. This change will shift the previously report meters drilled at the North Lake Deposit from 4,123.5 meters to 4,088.5 meters.

Table 2: North Lake Updated Collar Information (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)
Table 2: North Lake Updated Collar Information (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)

Sample Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

Working with Axiom Exploration, its principal geological exploration consultant, MAS Gold designed and executed a vigorous quality control/quality assurance program for its 2022 winter drill program.

Sample intervals were laid out with the objective of capturing homogenous lithology and not cross any significant alterations with the sample guideline of a minimum samples size of 0.50 m and a maximum sample size of 2.0 m.

Samples were marked on core with assigned sample number from a pre-numbered sample tag. These markings and stapled sample tags were placed at the start of the intervals. Drill core was cut using a core saw with a diamond bit blade using fresh flowed water to ensure no possible contamination between samples. Care was taken to ensure that the same half of the core was sampled for the entire sample interval to maintain consistency and no biases in the assay results.

MAS Gold utilized SRC laboratories in Saskatoon. All rock sample preparation conducted by SRC at their preparation facility in Saskatoon, SK. Rock samples were dried, crushed to 70% passing 1.70 mm. A 250-gram sample is then riffle split and pulverized to 95% passing 106 microns. The pulveriser was cleaned using a silica sand wash after every samples as to avoid any potential contamination.

Core analyzed by SRC was handled at their facility in Saskatoon, SK. Core samples were analyzed for gold using FA/AA of 30g as well as multi-element ICP-MS with a four-acid digestion. Gold assays returning greater than 3 g/t (ppm) where analyzed using gold fire assay with gravimetric finish. Reject pulps are saved and stored for potential, future metallic screening or other analyses.

An independent QAQC program was conducted by inserting pulp duplicates, certified reference materials, coarse and pulp blanks. This was used to test for natural variability/sampling bias / testing the lab for homogeneity during sample preparation processes within the lab as well as testing the precision and any possible contamination from the lab. Additionally, SRC labs also includes an internal QAQC duplicate on gold analyses.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo. (Saskatchewan and Ontario), of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd., a Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).

About MAS Gold Corp.

MAS Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its gold exploration projects in the prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan.[ MAS Gold operates four properties in the belt, including the Preview-North, Greywacke Lake, Elizabeth Lake and Henry Lake Properties totalling 35,175.6 hectares (86,920.8 acres). These properties extend along the geologically prospective La Ronge, Kisseynew and Glennie Domains that make up the La Ronge Gold Belt.

MAS Gold's currently has four advanced deposits including the North Lake, Greywacke North, Preview SW, Bakos (Contact Lake) and Point gold deposits.

The North Lake deposit hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 18,100,000 t grading 0.85 g/t Au, hence 494,000 contained ounces of gold (Godden, S, Thomas, D. Tupper, D. Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Updates, North Lake and Greywacke North Gold Projects, La Ronge Gold Belt, Saskatchewan, Canada.; effective date December 1, 2021)*. The Technical Report about the updated Mineral Resource estimate was filed on SEDAR January, 12, 2022.

The Greywacke North deposit has a combined open pit and underground Indicated Mineral Resource of 645,000 t averaging 4.90 g/t Au for 101,000 insitu ounces of gold (600,000 t at 4.89 g/t Au, and 45,000t at 5.03 g/t Au, respectively), plus a combined open pit and underground Inferred Mineral Resource of 410,000 t averaging 4.12 g/t Au for 55,000 insitu ounces of gold (35,000 t at 1.97 g/t Au, and 375,000 t at 4.33 g/t Au, respectively).

The Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources were estimated using open pit and underground cut-off grades of 0.65 g/t Au and 1.75 g/t Au, respectively (Godden, S, Thomas, D. Tupper, D. Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Updates, North Lake and Greywacke North Gold Projects, La Ronge Gold Belt, Saskatchewan, Canada.; effective date December 1, 2021)*. The Technical Report regarding the updated Mineral Resource estimate was filed on SEDAR January 12, 2022.

The Preview SW deposit hosts a historical Indicated Mineral Resource containing 158,300 ounces of gold (2.61 million tonnes grading 1.89 g/t Au) and a historical Inferred Mineral Resource containing 270,800 ounces of gold (5.70 million tonnes grading 1.48 g/t Au), both based on a 0.50 g/t Au cut-off grade (Simpson, R. Technical Report, Preview SW Gold Project, La Ronge, Saskatchewan.; effective date September 27, 2016)*. The Technical Report about the Mineral Resource estimate was filed on SEDAR September 27, 2016 for Comstock Metals Ltd. (TSXV: CSL).

Figure 1: MAS Gold Corp. Holdings (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)
Figure 1: MAS Gold Corp. Holdings (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)
Figure 2: North Lake Drill Hole Locations and Section (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)
Figure 2: North Lake Drill Hole Locations and Section (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)
Figure 3: Cross-section NL22-078, NL22-076 and NL88-023 (A-A&#39;) (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)
Figure 3: Cross-section NL22-078, NL22-076 and NL88-023 (A-A') (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)
Figure 4: Cross-section NL88-028, NL88-029 and NL22-091 (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)
Figure 4: Cross-section NL88-028, NL88-029 and NL22-091 (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)
Figure 5: Cross-section NL88-027, NL21-060 and NL22-092 (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)
Figure 5: Cross-section NL88-027, NL21-060 and NL22-092 (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)
Figure 6: Cross-section NL88-026, NL88-030A and NL22-093 (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)
Figure 6: Cross-section NL88-026, NL88-030A and NL22-093 (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. MAS Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to MAS Gold's limited operating history, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, results of exploration programs on their projects and those risks and uncertainties identified in each of their annual and interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, MAS Gold undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Figure 7: Cross-section NL21-056, NL21-055, NL22-080 and NL22-082 (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)
Figure 7: Cross-section NL21-056, NL21-055, NL22-080 and NL22-082 (CNW Group/MAS Gold Corp)

SOURCE MAS Gold Corp

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/16/c5291.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely continuing to fear that high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could slow down the economy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Fed won't be able to pull off a so-called soft landing for the economy as it raises the federal funds rate to tamp down inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Amazon (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Opportunity Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Amidst the challenges, Miller Opportunity Equity’s net fees declined 3.57% in the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500’s -4.60% return. The Strategy’s long-term performance remains strong. Since inception annualized returns […]

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Here's Why Chimerix Stock Is Imploding Today

    Investors are furious about management's plan to sell its most valuable asset in order to chase a lackluster oncology program.

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement)," Musk Tweeted Saturday.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), Samuel Szteinbaum, Has Just Spent US$1.1m Buying 51% More Shares

    Those following along with Corsair Gaming, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRSR ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of...

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Inf

  • Is It Time to Jump Back Into Ford? Here's How to Trade It

    On Friday, Ford Motor sold another 7M shares of electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive for about $188M. Ford had sold 8M shares of RIVN earlier in the week following the expiration of that firm's IPO lockup period. Ford is still believed to be long 87M shares of Rivian.

  • Why Tesla Stock Got Dented Today

    It's Monday, and with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all down fractions of a percent, it seems stock markets are going into the red again today -- and so is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As of 11:10 a.m. ET, Tesla shares have fallen 4.2% on reports that COVID-19-related lockdowns in China have dented the company's (still impressive) market share in electric vehicles (EVs) -- and that the situation won't be immediately fixed. Tesla remains "dominant" in EVs, reports TheFly.com today, retaining a 20% market share, but competition is heating up and the company lost market share to new rivals in 2021.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityStocks Pull Back Off Session Lows; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be

  • Could Innovative Industrial Properties Be in Big Trouble?

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) is the top cannabis real estate investment trust, using sale-leaseback deals to acquire and rent industrial properties to existing, licensed medical marijuana operators. It's been one of the top-performing REITs of the past five years. Here's what investors need to know.