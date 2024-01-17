MAS P.L.C.'s (JSE:MSP) top owners are retail investors with 58% stake, while 21% is held by private companies

Key Insights

MAS' significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 38% ownership

Insiders have bought recently

If you want to know who really controls MAS P.L.C. (JSE:MSP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 58% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And private companies on the other hand have a 21% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of MAS, beginning with the chart below.

JSE:MSP Ownership Breakdown January 17th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MAS?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that MAS does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see MAS' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

JSE:MSP Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2024

Hedge funds don't have many shares in MAS. PKM Developments Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 10% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.8% and 2.7% of the stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of MAS

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in MAS P.L.C.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own R279m worth of the R12b company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 58% of MAS shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 21%, of the MAS stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

