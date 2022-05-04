U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,176.75
    +7.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,088.00
    +55.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,103.75
    +16.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.80
    +6.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.33
    +3.92 (+3.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.60
    -4.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.28 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0557
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9640
    +0.0040 (+0.14%)
     

  • Vix

    29.15
    -3.19 (-9.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2535
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8790
    -0.2310 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,017.77
    +585.70 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    899.94
    +10.70 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.19
    -36.14 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Masa Finance gets $3.5M pre-seed to build its decentralized credit protocol

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read

Masa Finance, a hybrid credit protocol and decentralized credit bureau founded by Pngme CEO Brendan Playford in late 2020, has raised $3.5 million in pre-seed funding. According to a statement, the company seeks to "disrupt traditional centralized credit infrastructure by providing individuals, businesses and developers with the tools to access credit" via blockchain technology.

The core principle for blockchain centers on the ownership of assets, including money and financial data. The system somewhat tries to reduce the control of traditional financial institutions such as banks and credit bureaus which have, for decades, collected and stored financial information of the world's banked people.

Decentralized finance's premise transcends this segment of banked people. Analysts have argued that the technology can reach places not covered by these financial institutions. According to them, blockchain can allow the unbanked to have faster access to services such as lending, borrowing and buying insurance.

Yet, there's still room for collaboration between both worlds, or at least in Masa Finance's case, even as it targets underserved people.

Masa Finance links traditional financial accounts and assets from credit bureau systems and bank data to crypto holdings of users. This connection allows the company to create non-fungible credit reports for users, which they can use to access credit and other financial tools.

Masa Finance
Masa Finance

"The vision that I've had for a very long time has been how do credit bureaus evolve and what would they look like in the future," founder Playford told TechCrunch on a call. "The future of the Masa protocol is to be fully decentralized, turning governance and management into a DAO structure."

Before starting Pngme, an open finance startup that has raised over $18 million in VC funding, Playford actively worked in the blockchain and crypto space for almost a decade. Last February, he revealed that this involvement led him to offer short-term crypto loans to entrepreneurs, particularly in Kenya and Tanzania -- and traditional loans via Pngme before pivoting to an open finance play.

Masa Finance is the result of these collective ventures. According to Playford, the company is built on three blocks: unlocking financial data (which Pngme does), new sources of capital, and allowing individuals to own their credit history and share it with any lender themselves.

The startup's web3 infrastructure works with over 10,000 off-chain data sources from credit bureaus, bank data aggregators, and alternative data across 78 countries allowing Masa to create on-chain credit scoring for its users.

Thus, by aggregating off-chain and on-chain data into a non-fungible credit report, Masa says it gives lenders, and developers access to the tools needed to evaluate borrower risk and launch lending products for individuals and businesses globally.

"The world we're building for is where people's data are owned themselves. This will connect an off-chain world with centralized data to a new on-chain world that will be growing over the next 10 to 20 years," remarked Playford, who runs Masa with the chief of staff Dusty Swartz. "So you can connect different data sources to create a credit profile stored on Masa in a decentralized way and have sovereignty over your decentralized credit profile."

Masa says its on-chain data covers 26 integrations, from exchanges to wallets -- opening up a 4.95 billion-person market where 67% are credit invisible. These wallets include Binance, Coinbase, FTX, Gemini and Metamask.

"The reason why they're partnering with credit bureaus is it increases coverage for the most number of users. Our mission is to bring the next billion people to DeFi by providing credit bureau reports. And to do that, you have to support existing infrastructure and partner with those currently in the market," said Playford when asked why Masa chose a hybrid model instead of a full decentralized model."

Playford said Masa is building on Celo and Ethereum, and the platform, which is launching out of beta, has 36,000 people signed up already. Most of its current users are based in sub-Saharan Africa -- Nigeria and Kenya in particular. Users from these countries, including Uganda and the Philippines, are responsible for the highest volume of loans received in Goldfinch, a competitor that raised $25 million from a16z and Coinbase Ventures in January.

Goldfinch raises $25M from a16z to power its DeFi lending protocol for borrowers in developing countries

Masa Finance says it has more than 2,100 node operators on its live testnet, supporting zero-knowledge private transactions and smart contracts. There are also up to 300 developer registrations, with seven projects registered to integrate. The first credit products launching on the protocol include a credit builder loan, uncollateralized loans and an SME line of credit through its app, the company said in a statement.

Aided by the new capital, Masa claims to have recorded double-digit growth each month since the start of the year. The round, which has no lead investor, comes from traditional and web3-focused VCs. They include Unshackled Ventures and Lateral Capital (backers of Pngme), executives from GoldenTree Asset Management, Flori Ventures, and GSR. Other participating investors are Decentranet Intersect VC, Peer VC, Alves Ventures and some angel investors in the fintech/blockchain space.

"This is Unshackled's second time backing Brendan Playford, and it's no accident," said Manan Mehta, founding general partner of Unshackled Ventures. "What Masa reflects is a more equitable future that provides access to capital to a global population, mostly overlooked by traditional finance."

What's next for Masa is to raise a seed round, it said in a statement. The subsequent funding will allow the company to hire more engineers, launch the protocol's production release, conduct a public token sale, scale node operators, and bring developers and lenders to the platform.

African fintech Pngme raises $15M for its financial data infrastructure platform

Binance-backed Xend Finance launches DeFi platform for credit unions in Africa

Recommended Stories

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing's No Good, Very Bad Q1 Earnings Report

    Boeing's commercial aircraft business had a bad quarter -- but Boeing's defense business had an even worse quarter.

  • AMD stock jumps on earnings beat, Match Group stock tumbles after CEO exits

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at AMD and Match Group stocks.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • Will Fed rate hike be a ‘clearing event’ for battered U.S. stock market? What investors are watching for on Wednesday

    A little clarity from the Fed on the likely size and scope of future rate increases could be a balm for a bruised U.S. stock market, according to some analysts.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Sell Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • The Fed is about to do something it has not done in two decades: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

  • EU Targets Russia’s Global Oil Trade With Shipping Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is seeking to go beyond an import ban on Russian crude, targeting insurers in a move that could dramatically impair Moscow’s ability to ship its oil anywhere in the world.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cut

  • Is it Wise to Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Moderna's stock soars 8% after beating revenue, earnings expectations for the quarter

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied 8.7% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company smashed Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations for the quarter. Moderna had net income of $3.6 billion, or $8.58 per share, in the first quarter of 2022, which is three times more than the $1.2 billion, or $2.84, in the same quarter of last year. The Fact consensus was $5.37. Revenue came in at $6.0 billion for the quarter, up from $1.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The FactSet consensus was

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Don't Lose Faith in Cleveland-Cliffs

    The stock could recover after an unjustified sell-off

  • The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • Airbnb, Lyft stock up after first-quarter earnings beats

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reviews Airbnb and Lyft's reported Q1 earnings.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended on March 31, 2022. Lion reports its results in US dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

  • Uber Sidesteps Lyft’s Debacle With Optimism Over Riders, Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. delivered a positive outlook for earnings in the current period, signaling the company plans to capitalize on robust ride demand without compromising profits by focusing on product changes, rather than incentives, to address the driver shortage.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Des

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u