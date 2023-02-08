U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,170.75
    -5.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,157.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,773.75
    -3.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.50
    -4.80 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.24
    +0.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.60
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0733
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    -0.77 (-3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2053
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2340
    +0.1620 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,219.51
    +252.03 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.12
    +10.16 (+1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Masayoshi Son Now Owes SoftBank $5.1 Billion on Side Deals

Min Jeong Lee, Pei Yi Mak and Takahiko Hyuga
·3 min read
Masayoshi Son Now Owes SoftBank $5.1 Billion on Side Deals

(Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son is now personally on the hook for about $5.1 billion on side deals he set up at SoftBank Group Corp. to boost his compensation, as losses mounted at its core Vision Fund venture capital arm.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Son, whose stake in SoftBank grew in recent months, also owns portions of the company’s key investment vehicles. While these holdings have sparked controversy due to corporate governance concerns, the Japanese billionaire has denied any conflict of interest.

His unrealized losses widened roughly $400 million from three months before. The founder and chief executive of SoftBank was down $4.7 billion on the same side deals through the September quarter.

Compensation has long been a contentious issue at SoftBank. Japanese companies pay some of the lowest executive salaries in the world, reflecting a culture where job-hopping by managers is still infrequent. Son himself has kept his pay at 100 million yen, now roughly $760,000 — a rounding error in the US where CEOs routinely make more than $100 million.

As SoftBank grew into a global investor, Son argued the company couldn’t keep talent unless executives were allowed to cut side deals that tied compensation to the company’s performance. That’s exposed him further to the current market downturn.

The Vision Fund unit posted a $5 billion loss in its fourth straight quarter in the red, sinking SoftBank’s shares Wednesday in their biggest drop in almost three months. Son owns more than a third of the company, according to Bloomberg calculations based on company filings.

The global tech investor was hit by continued mark downs in its investments in unlisted startups, which outweighed gains in its public holdings. Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto said they applied “extremely strict” standards in writing down investment losses. SoftBank had invested in 472 companies through its venture capital arm by December.

Portfolio losses ratcheted up Son’s deficit to about $2.9 billion from his Vision Fund 2 interest, and $344 million at the Latin America fund, according to disclosures for the December quarter. His remaining deficit at SB Northstar was 246.1 billion yen ($1.85 billion). The debt totaled $5.1 billion according to Bloomberg calculations based on company disclosures.

The 65-year-old billionaire holds 17.25% of a vehicle set up under SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 for its unlisted holdings, as well as 17.25% of a unit within the company’s Latin America fund, which also invests in startups. He has a 33% stake in SB Northstar, a vehicle set up at the company to trade stocks and derivatives.

There is no immediate deadline for repayment and the value of Son’s positions could improve in the future, and for SB Northstar, Son has already deposited some cash and other assets. The founder would pay his share of any “unfunded repayment obligations” at the end of the fund’s life, which runs 12 years with a two-year extension.

Son’s net worth stood at $12.3 billion after Tuesday’s close, after adjusting for his deficit from his interests in SB Northstar, Vision Fund 2 and the Latin America fund, according to calculations by Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

(Updates with closing share price in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nintendo Plunges After Outlook Cut as Switch Demand Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co.’s stock price plunged after it cut its full-year earnings and revenue outlook in a sign of flagging demand for the aging Switch console.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushback: Markets WrapShar

  • India Keeps Rate Hikes in Play After a Quarter-Point Move

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank slowed the pace of interest-rate increases while keeping the door open for further policy tightening to curb core inflation, an approach that aligns with the thinking of peers in the US and Australia.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take

  • Europe Futures Climb After US, Asia Shares Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European equity futures and Asian equities rose Wednesday following a late rally in US shares in a volatile session after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell passed up an opportunity to tamp down investor optimism.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWal

  • Powell: A "couple of years" before Fed nears end of balance sheet decline

    (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday the U.S. central bank has some distance left to run in terms of shrinking its balance sheet. When it comes to setting a stopping point for shedding bonds from the central bank's holdings, "we haven’t put a specific target on it,” Powell said at an appearance before the Economic Club of Washington. "It will be a couple of years" before the balance sheet reduction process concludes, Powell said.

  • Shares of Japan's Nintendo, SoftBank and Sharp tumble after earnings

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Shares of Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd and SoftBank Group Corp and Sharp Corp fell steeply on Wednesday, after the companies jolted investors with disappointing results, emphasising the dim demand outlook for global tech firms. Shares of Nintendo dropped 6% after the maker of the Switch video game console reported lower sales and profit and cut its full-year outlook. Nintendo shares were on track for their biggest one-day loss since November.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Got Millions From Investors. Why They Were Interested.

    The retailer said it raised $225 million, while management expects to receive an additional $800 million in future installments, if certain conditions are met.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN)Q4 2022 Earnings CallFeb 07, 2023, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGreetings, and welcome to the Lumen Technologies fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

  • Dow snaps 3-day losing streak after Fed chief Powell says the peak policy interest rate may be higher

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that inflation will decline significantly in 2023 but more interest-rate hikes will be necessary.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock continues to sink amid hopes to raise $1 billion in stock sale

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses the latest movement downward for Bed Bath & Beyond stock.

  • Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here's the Level to Watch

    Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Advanced Micro (AMD) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Zoom to Lay Off 15% of Staff, CEO Slashes Salary

    Zoom Video Communications is laying off 1,300 employees, or 15% of its staff, becoming the latest technology company to trim its workforce as it adjusts to more normalized trends after a pandemic-fueled growth spurt. Chief Executive Eric Yuan said Tuesday he was also reducing his salary and forgoing his bonus, joining other corporate leaders across finance and tech to take pay cuts this year. Once a pandemic darling, Zoom grew rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, when companies and consumers turned to its videoconferencing software to connect with one another.

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.90% and 2.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AT&T’s stock no longer a buy despite ‘commendable’ performance, analysts say

    AT&T has its act together in wireless, but that's already well understood by Wall Street, according to two analysts.

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • 3M raises dividend to $1.50 a share

    MARKET PULSE 3M Co. (MMM) said late Tuesday its board has declared a dividend of $1.50 a share for the first quarter, up from $1.49 a share. The dividend is payable on March 12 to shareholders of record on Feb.

  • PayPal Q4 Preview: Can Shares Remain Strong?

    PayPal shares have started 2023 off on the right foot, up more than 10% year-to-date. Can a strong earnings release provide more fuel?

  • The stock market is a ‘drunken psycho.’ Why this hedge-fund manager is shorting some of the market’s biggest stocks.

    Our call of the day from the president of Seabreeze Partners Management's Doug Kass, says beware of this market that has the quants at the wheel.