Mascarpone Cheese Market Size to Grow by USD 1.18 Bn, Increased Demand for Convenience Foods to Drive Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mascarpone cheese market growth will be driven by factors such as the increased demand for convenience foods. Rapid urbanization across the world has led to a rise in disposable income, which is resulting in an increase in job opportunities. This is leading to changes in food habits and trends such as ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. This, in turn, will increase mascarpone cheese offerings in the RTE segment during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mascarpone Cheese Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mascarpone Cheese Market 2022-2026

The mascarpone cheese market size is expected to grow by USD 1.18 billion from 20021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology.

Mascarpone Cheese Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our mascarpone cheese market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Mascarpone Cheese Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Mascarpone Cheese Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mascarpone cheese market, including Arla Foods amba, BelGioioso Cheese Inc., BV Dairy, Elle and Vire, Emborg Uhrenholt AS, EMILIO MAURI S.p.A., Ferraro Dairy Foods, Goloka Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd., Granarolo S.p.A., La Casa Del Formaggio, Land O Lakes Inc., Meadow Foods Ltd., Mila LATTE MONTAGNA ALTO ADIGE Soc. Agr. Coop., Newlat Food SpA, Phoon Huat Pte. Ltd., Piatnica, Quality Cheese Inc., Sordi Srl, Tatua Co operative Dairy Co. Ltd., and Woolworths Group Ltd.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments.

Mascarpone Cheese Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mascarpone cheese market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the mascarpone cheese market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the mascarpone cheese market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mascarpone cheese market vendors

Related Reports

Vegan Cheese Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentations by source (soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the soy milk segment will be significant.

Cheese Based Snacks Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (retail and food service) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the retail segment will be significant.

Mascarpone Cheese Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.18 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.31

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arla Foods amba, BelGioioso Cheese Inc., BV Dairy, Elle and Vire, Emborg Uhrenholt AS, EMILIO MAURI S.p.A., Ferraro Dairy Foods, Goloka Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd., Granarolo S.p.A., La Casa Del Formaggio, Land O Lakes Inc., Meadow Foods Ltd., Mila LATTE MONTAGNA ALTO ADIGE Soc. Agr. Coop., Newlat Food SpA, Phoon Huat Pte. Ltd., Piatnica, Quality Cheese Inc., Sordi Srl, Tatua Co operative Dairy Co. Ltd., and Woolworths Group Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Arla Foods amba

  • 10.4 EMILIO MAURI S.p.A.

  • 10.5 Ferraro Dairy Foods

  • 10.6 Goloka Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Granarolo S.p.A.

  • 10.8 Meadow Foods Ltd.

  • 10.9 Mila LATTE MONTAGNA ALTO ADIGE Soc. Agr. Coop.

  • 10.10 Newlat Food SpA

  • 10.11 Piatnica

  • 10.12 Quality Cheese Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Mascarpone Cheese Market 2022-2026
Global Mascarpone Cheese Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mascarpone-cheese-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-18-bn-increased-demand-for-convenience-foods-to-drive-growth---technavio-301662507.html

SOURCE Technavio

