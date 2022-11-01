Mascarpone Cheese Market Size to Grow by USD 1.18 Bn, Increased Demand for Convenience Foods to Drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mascarpone cheese market growth will be driven by factors such as the increased demand for convenience foods. Rapid urbanization across the world has led to a rise in disposable income, which is resulting in an increase in job opportunities. This is leading to changes in food habits and trends such as ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. This, in turn, will increase mascarpone cheese offerings in the RTE segment during the forecast period.
The mascarpone cheese market size is expected to grow by USD 1.18 billion from 20021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Mascarpone Cheese Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our mascarpone cheese market report covers the following areas:
Mascarpone Cheese Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Distribution Channel
Geography
Mascarpone Cheese Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mascarpone cheese market, including Arla Foods amba, BelGioioso Cheese Inc., BV Dairy, Elle and Vire, Emborg Uhrenholt AS, EMILIO MAURI S.p.A., Ferraro Dairy Foods, Goloka Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd., Granarolo S.p.A., La Casa Del Formaggio, Land O Lakes Inc., Meadow Foods Ltd., Mila LATTE MONTAGNA ALTO ADIGE Soc. Agr. Coop., Newlat Food SpA, Phoon Huat Pte. Ltd., Piatnica, Quality Cheese Inc., Sordi Srl, Tatua Co operative Dairy Co. Ltd., and Woolworths Group Ltd.
Mascarpone Cheese Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist mascarpone cheese market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the mascarpone cheese market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the mascarpone cheese market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mascarpone cheese market vendors
Mascarpone Cheese Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.18 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.31
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Arla Foods amba, BelGioioso Cheese Inc., BV Dairy, Elle and Vire, Emborg Uhrenholt AS, EMILIO MAURI S.p.A., Ferraro Dairy Foods, Goloka Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd., Granarolo S.p.A., La Casa Del Formaggio, Land O Lakes Inc., Meadow Foods Ltd., Mila LATTE MONTAGNA ALTO ADIGE Soc. Agr. Coop., Newlat Food SpA, Phoon Huat Pte. Ltd., Piatnica, Quality Cheese Inc., Sordi Srl, Tatua Co operative Dairy Co. Ltd., and Woolworths Group Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Arla Foods amba
10.4 EMILIO MAURI S.p.A.
10.5 Ferraro Dairy Foods
10.6 Goloka Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd.
10.7 Granarolo S.p.A.
10.8 Meadow Foods Ltd.
10.9 Mila LATTE MONTAGNA ALTO ADIGE Soc. Agr. Coop.
10.10 Newlat Food SpA
10.11 Piatnica
10.12 Quality Cheese Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
