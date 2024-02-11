Masco Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

It's been a good week for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 5.7% to US$72.61. Masco reported US$8.0b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.02 beat expectations, being 5.5% higher than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, Masco's 22 analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be US$8.02b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$4.08, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.98b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.93 in 2024. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Masco's earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 11% to US$77.62. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Masco at US$89.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$59.50. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Masco's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.7% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 6.9% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.1% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Masco.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Masco following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year.

