Masco (NYSE:MAS) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.29 on the 11th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Masco's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Masco was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 24.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Masco Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.30 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.16. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Masco has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. Masco definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Masco's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Masco that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

