U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.04
    -42.28 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,816.92
    -336.99 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,394.94
    -195.46 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.49
    -17.61 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.45
    +1.06 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.87
    -0.57 (-2.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    -0.0051 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    +0.0700 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1941
    -0.0077 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4400
    +1.7890 (+1.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,032.03
    -112.29 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.93
    -16.12 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

Masdar Inaugurates 200MW Baynouna Solar Park, the Largest of Its Kind in Jordan

·5 min read

  • The Baynouna Solar Park produces over 560 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy annually – enough to power 160,000 homes

  • Project helping Jordan to achieve objective of meeting 50 percent of electricity needs from renewables by 2030

  • Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Chairman of Masdar and COP28 President-Designate, hails role project is playing in keeping 1.5 degrees warming target in sight and in providing jobs and economic opportunities for Kingdom

  • COP28 UAE will focus on moving from goals to implementation, with a clear focus on demonstrable action, mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage, and finance

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2023 /CNW/ -- The Baynouna Solar Energy Company (BSCE), a joint venture between the UAE's world-leading renewable energy company, Masdar, and Finnish investment and asset management group Taaleri, has announced the formal inauguration of the 200-megawatt (MW) Baynouna Solar Park – the largest clean energy project in Jordan.

The inauguration was held in the presence of His Excellency Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan, and was attended by HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28 President-Designate, and Chairman of Masdar; HE Dr Saleh Al Kharabsheh, Jordan's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources; and HE Sheikh Khalifa Bin Mohammed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Jordan. The ceremony was also attended by other high-level officials from the government of Jordan and senior executives from Masdar.

HE Al Jaber, said, "In partnership with the Jordanian government, the Baynouna Solar Park will contribute to Jordan's climate targets, provide access to clean energy, create jobs and ensure economic growth. Along with our other project here – the Tafila Wind Farm – Masdar is already helping Jordan to produce 29 percent of its electricity from renewable sources and will support its goal of increasing that to 50 percent by the end of the decade. Ambitious, transformative partnerships like these are precisely what we need if we are to deliver on the promise of the Paris Agreement and continue to ensure that we are holding back emissions, not progress. COP28 will focus on moving from goals to implementation, with a clear focus on demonstrable action on mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage, and finance, as we aim to keep the objective of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees alive."

HE Dr Saleh Al Kharabsheh, Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, said, "Under the directive of His Majesty King Abdullah II to make Jordan a regional center for green

development, the Ministry is focused on developing local energy sources to achieve energy security, enhance self-reliance and limit the effects of climate change. If we look at the world today, we see that renewable energy, especially solar and wind energy, are the fastest growing and widespread renewable energy sources and the time has come to maximize the benefits of renewables."

Developed through a power purchase agreement between Masdar and National Electric Power Company, Jordan's state electricity provider, the Baynouna Solar Park produces over 560 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy annually – enough to power 160,000 homes. The plant also displaces 360,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, equivalent to taking nearly 80,000 cars off the road.

HE Sheikh Khalifa Bin Mohammed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary representative of the UAE to Jordan, said, "This inauguration is a landmark moment in the history of our two nations and will serve to strengthen the already powerful relationship between us. The UAE is committed to helping our brother nations in the region achieve their clean energy objectives and we stand ready to share our expertise further with the Government and people of Jordan and to help deliver sustainable economic development."

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar, said, "We are proud to witness the inauguration of this project, which is one of the fruits of Masdar's long collaborative partnership with Jordan. We would like to thank our partners in Government, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the National Electric Power Company of Jordan, and also the financial institutions that helped to make this project possible. We stand ready to support Jordan in its energy transition and will look to increase our presence in the Kingdom through the development of further clean energy projects that will drive economic growth for the nation."

Financial institutions that supported the Baynouna project include the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID), the KfW Group's DEG, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Peter Ramsay, Chief Executive Officer, Taaleri Group, said, "We are very excited to be inaugurating the largest solar park in Jordan. This impressive project is a testament to the strength of cooperation between Masdar and Taaleri, two pioneers who have been active in the renewable energy field for a long time. We are proud to advance our common global climate change mitigation goals together with our partners and investors."

Masdar also operates the 117 MW Tafila Wind Farm, which was completed in 2015 – the first commercial utility-scale wind project in the Middle East. In November 2022, Masdar signed a memorandum of understanding with the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to explore the development of a further 2 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy projects in the country.

The energy transition is a central component of the UAE's priorities as it prepares to host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November-December. The Conference, the largest annual gathering of policymakers and practitioners focused on climate change and sustainability, will see well over 70,000 officials from across the public and private sectors gather at Expo City in Dubai.

For more information please visit: http://www.masdar.ae and connect:  facebook.com/masdar.ae and twitter.com/masdar

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE's clean energy champion and one of the largest companies of its kind in the world, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Established in 2006, Masdar is today active in over 40 countries, helping them to achieve their clean energy objectives and advance sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of at least 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.

This material is distributed by DJE Edelman Inc on behalf of Masdar. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington DC.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009839/Masdar.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009840/Masdar_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009841/Masdar_3.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973446/Masdar_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/masdar-inaugurates-200mw-baynouna-solar-park-the-largest-of-its-kind-in-jordan-301756042.html

SOURCE Masdar

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/25/c7325.html

Recommended Stories

  • Zero-emission truck-maker Nikola to open big rig hydrogen fuel station in West Sacramento

    Phoenix-based Nikola Corp. plans to develop a hydrogen fuel station in West Sacramento as part of a network it's building for its hydrogen-fuel-cell big rig trucks.

  • U.S. Clean Energy Is Attracting Billions in Investments. Here Are 5 Key Players.

    The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with its subsidies and tax breaks, triggered a rush of money into climate-change projects and companies.

  • Train-Car Wheel Bearing Overheated Before Ohio Train Derailment, NTSB Finds

    The federal transportation agency continues its investigation after Feb. 3 accident involving a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine.

  • Turkey launches investigation into 612 people after quake

    Investigations have been launched against more than 600 people in relation to buildings that collapsed in Turkey’s catastrophic earthquake earlier this month, a government official said Saturday. Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said 184 of the 612 suspects had been jailed pending trial. “The detection of evidence in the buildings continues as a basis for criminal investigation,” Bozdag added.

  • Real-Time Data Was Used to Regulate Water Use. It May Have Worked Too Well.

    In Fresno, Calif., the city wanted to conserve water by monitoring use with smart meters. Here’s what happened.

  • Ancient Farming Practice Draws Cash From Carbon Credits

    Forget whiz-bang technologies that are supposed to solve climate change. Biochar is a black substance similar to charcoal that when buried underground sequesters carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas that causes climate change. Now it has suddenly become a lucrative business thanks to carbon credits that companies use to offset their own emissions.

  • California Faces Rare Blizzard in Latest Extreme Weather

    (Bloomberg) -- An exceptionally cold winter storm buffeting California brought snow to coastal hills that rarely see it, shut major highways near Los Angeles and Santa Cruz and knocked out power to more than 110,000 homes and businesses.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500Apple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Gluc

  • After Michigan storm, customers wait - and wait - for power

    Frustration and anger are mounting among some Michigan utility customers who still were waiting for power to be restored after a massive ice storm this week damaged electricity lines, and the governor called Friday for more accountability on repair efforts by the state's two largest utilities. More than 600,000 customers of Detroit-based DTE Energy lost power when the storm plowed Wednesday into southeastern Michigan, while Jackson-based Consumers Energy said about 237,000 of its customers lost electricity. “Something went boom outside the house and the lights flickered and went out” on Wednesday, said Debbie Fisher of Detroit.

  • Pipeline debate at center of California carbon capture plans

    In its latest ambitious roadmap to tackle climate change, California relies on capturing carbon out of the air and storing it deep underground on a scale that’s not yet been seen in the United States. The plan — advanced by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration — comes just as the Biden administration has boosted incentives for carbon capture projects in an effort to spur more development nationwide. Ratcheting up 20 years of climate efforts, Newsom last year signed a law requiring California to remove as much carbon from the air as it emits by 2045 — one of the world’s fastest timelines for achieving so-called carbon neutrality.

  • Tesla can't build in northern Mexico if water is scarce, president says

    Tesla Inc. would be denied permits to build a plant in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, where it has eyed investing, if water is scarce, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday. His comments mark the strongest sign yet that his concerns over water supply could become a deal-breaker for Tesla's plans near the U.S.-Mexico border, underscoring critiques from analysts and investors that interference from Lopez Obrador's government is undercutting Mexico's potential as a nearshoring destination serving the U.S. market. "If there's no water, no," Lopez Obrador told reporters, when asked if he would allow the electric vehicle maker led by billionaire Elon Musk to open a plant in Nuevo Leon, a major industrial hub considered a top contender to land the investment.

  • ‘Chemical Recycling’: a False Solution

    Readers weigh in on the plastics crisis, T-bills vs. equities, ETF suggestions, saving with a 529 plan, and closing the budget gap

  • High Apparel Returns Can Have Significant Impact On The Environment, As An Estimated Five Billion Pounds End Up In Landfills; MySize (NASDAQ: MYSZ) May Have The Solution

    By Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga

  • Mexican States Woo Tesla as AMLO Makes His Own Pitch

    (Bloomberg) -- Ever since Elon Musk flew to Mexico to visit the northern state of Nuevo Leon in October, rumors have swirled about where Tesla Inc. will end up building its plant — and whether another state might snatch away the investment.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500Apple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood G

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American States Water, York Water, Consolidated Water and SJW Group

    American States Water, York Water, Consolidated Water and SJW Group have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Uber says Delhi's plans to allow only electric bike taxis to impact millions

    Uber Technologies Inc said on Friday plans by the local government in India's Delhi city to only allow electric vehicles to function as bike taxis would risk "finishing off the sector" and impact the mobility needs of millions. Delhi's plans, part of a new policy to regulate vehicles used by ride-hailing companies like Uber and rival Ola, are being finalised and will be rolled out soon, the Economic Times reported earlier this week. Uber, in a blogpost, said any such move would put at risk the livelihood of over 100,000 drivers in the city.

  • Blizzard warning in San Diego, blackouts in Michigan as wild winter storm grips much of U.S.

    Winter storms sowed more chaos across the U.S. on Thursday, shutting down much of Portland with almost a foot of snow and paralyzing travel from parts of the Pacific Coast all the way to the northern Plains.

  • Egg prices will fall nearly 30% this year, U.S. farm agency says

    Having lingered near record highs for months, egg prices will fall dramatically this year provided the United States does not see a rebound in outbreaks of bird flu, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday. The price of a dozen eggs was up 150% in January from a year prior, to $4.80 a dozen, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2023, wholesale egg prices will fall 26.8%, USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer said in a presentation at the annual USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum in Virginia on Thursday.

  • 'You’re about to make a costly mistake': Suze Orman says these 5 financial blunders will set you back — here's what you should do instead

    This money management maven doesn't mince words when it comes to financial faux-pas.

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • Buy This Utility Stock. It Should Thrive as America Goes Electric.

    With a cheap stock, strong prospects, and a decent dividend, the Ohio-based utility looks like a good bet for long-term investors.