JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Maserati to bring six EVs to market by 2025

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

Maserati plans to launch a battery-electric version for each model in its portfolio by 2025 and phase out gas engines by the end of the decade, making it the latest to join the long list of marques from Aston Martin to Volvo that have pledged to go electric.

Next year, Maserati will launch a trio of battery-electric models: Granturismo and Grancabrio GTs and the Grecale midsize SUV. By 2025, the manufacturer will launch three more EVs: the MC20 and all-electric versions of its Levante SUV and Quattroporte sedan. That means that by 2025, Maserati will offer six EVs in all.

The Grecale will be unveiled next week, eventually joining the Maserati Levante, which is currently the lone SUV in the automaker’s lineup but comprises nearly 60% of the brand’s sales. The Grecale could hit that market sweet spot for Maserati by tapping into increasing consumer demand for EVs and luxury SUVs.

Maserati’s models will continue to be made in Italy. Maserati’s parent company, the joint venture between Fiat-Chrysler and PSA Group called Stellantis, is pursuing electrification aggressively. The conglomerate set a goal to sell more than 75 battery-electric models in its quest to sell five million EVs globally by 2030.

Maserati CEO Davide Grasso declined to specify whether the new Maserati models will share a platform with other vehicles in its parent company’s portfolio.

“Of course with Stellantis, we are part of a big family with lots of opportunity,” Grasso said. “What is clear is that Maserati stands for performance and luxury, and that will be protected for sure in the future. As we move toward electrification, you will see more dedicated architecture focused on delivering the best in range and performance.”

Maserati is stepping away from Formula One to focus on Formula E, the all-electric race series that helps automakers test their battery technology, according to Grasso. “Right now Formula One is not on the horizon, but never say never.”

