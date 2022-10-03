Maserati's first electric GranTurismo is just as sporty as its gas counterpart

Maserati has finally revealed its electric GranTurismo in earnest, and the most interesting part may be what you don't notice. The GranTurismo Folgore coupe offers plenty of power with a tri-motor 760HP system, but it's also as low-slung as the gas versions (the Modena and Trofeo) with a 53.3-inch height. This is the lowest-sitting EV on the market, Maserati claims, with the improved agility to match. If it weren't for the aerodynamic wheels and the lack of exhaust pipes, you might not know it was an EV — even Porsche can't quite manage that.

The Italian brand hasn't detailed range, but the electrified GranTurismo includes a 92.5kWh battery with an 800V architecture that allows up to 270kW charging. You can get 62 miles of range in five minutes, Maserati says. The two-door also beats its combustion engine counterparts' performance with a claimed 0-62MPH time of 2.7 seconds (versus 3.5 for the Trofeo and 3.9 for the Modena) and the same 198.9MPH top speed as the Trofeo.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV

As with the Grecale Folgore SUV, the GranTurismo's cabin tech represents as much of an upgrade over previous models. You'll find a 12.2-inch digital dash, a 12.3-inch central infotainment screen and an 8.8-inch "comfort display." A heads-up display keeps your eyes on the road, and a digital rear-view mirror can use the back camera to help with tricky parking maneuvers. Alexa, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available. And while this is a sports car, you'l find driver aids like active lane assist, a 3D road view (including nearby vehicles) and a 360-degree view to help navigate tight spots.

Maserati didn't mention pricing or exact availability, although it's safe to presume the GranTurismo Folgore will be expensive. Not that the company necessarily minds. In some ways, this is a shot across the bow of local sports car rivals like Ferrari and Lamborghini. While both those brands have offered hybrids like the SF90 Stradale and Sian, they've been reluctant to embrace full EVs. Maserati is effectively the only option if you want an Italian exotic without the massive emissions and equally large fuel bills.