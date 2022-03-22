U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,507.12
    +45.94 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,795.88
    +242.89 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,081.22
    +242.76 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,082.66
    +16.72 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.21
    -1.91 (-1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.00
    -12.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    -0.44 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1024
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3700
    +0.0550 (+2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3254
    +0.0086 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6000
    +1.1320 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,592.84
    +1,377.02 (+3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.33
    +4.78 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.74
    +27.35 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Maserati reveals all-electric Grecale SUV coming to market in 2023

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

Maserati unveiled Tuesday a prototype of its first all-electric vehicle, a midsized crossover called the Grecale that marks the next step in its plan to go fully electric by 2030.

The Grecale is slated to debut in two flavors: gas and electric. Gas-engine versions will arrive later this year, while the battery-electric model from Maserati’s new electrified Folgore (“Thunderbolt”) lineup will arrive in 2023.

The dual-pronged strategy allows Maserati to continue delivering on its reputation for beefy internal combustion engines – the Grecale’s top trim carries the same 523-horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine from the Maserati MC20 sports car – while transitioning to battery technology.

The Grecale Folgore will be the first of six EVs Maserati plans to deliver by 2025, a waypoint on the automaker's roadmap to becoming an all-electric brand.

Maserati’s Folgore portfolio will launch with the debut of the all-electric Grecale and Granturismo and Grancabrio GTs in 2023. Battery-electric versions of its MC20 Spyder, Levante SUV and Quattroporte sedan will follow by 2025.

Named after a Greek wind, Grecale will become the second utility vehicle in the automaker’s portfolio. The larger Levante SUV, which first debuted in 2017, accounts for 60% of the brand’s sales. The Grecale is expected to be a top-seller for the brand because its taps into growing consumer demand for both luxury SUVs and electric vehicles.

Maserati didn't provide pricing or estimated range for the Grecale EV. However, the company did reveal details on some of the upcoming vehicle's features, including that it will come with a Sonus faber sound system along with a 21-speaker option, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch display for additional controls and what the automaker describes as a "segment-leading" cabin and cargo space.

Last week, Maserati CEO Davide Grasso said the automaker has spent more than 18 months tuning the sound of its electric motors.

“The Maserati sound has always been a very critical element defining the brand and the product,” Grasso said. “It’s been a demanding process, and I’m actually really excited about the results.”

The Italian automaker’s focus on battery technology comes as its Stellantis parent company, a joint venture between Fiat-Chrysler and PSA Group, targets sales of five million EVs globally by 2030. The company plans to sell more than 75 battery-electric models to meet its goal of deriving half of its U.S. sales from EVs and becoming a fully electric brand in Europe.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alibaba stock surges on share buyback program, Okta stock hit by reports of possible data breach

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news moving Alibaba and Okta stocks.

  • 3 Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Now

    As a result, global e-commerce sales are expected to top $5.5 trillion this year. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares peaked last July and then tumbled by more than 80%. StoneCo provides financial technology solutions that allow Brazillian merchants to sell products in their stores, on their websites, and through mobile devices.

  • Is Roblox (RBLX) A Worthy Long-Term Investment?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Nasdaq's Correction Could Be Nearly Over: 3 Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is no longer in a bear market. The good news is that Nasdaq's correction could nearly be over, too. While the Nasdaq isn't in a bear market anymore, some individual stocks in the index are.

  • 3 Risks for Coinbase Stock

    Now many investors are looking at Coinbase as a diversified way to get exposure to the crypto market. While Coinbase looks extremely appealing today, an intelligent investor needs to thoroughly examine both the bull and bear cases. Here are three things that could hurt Coinbase in the not-too-distant future.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • I now owe 3 times what I originally borrowed in student loans, and now my paychecks are being garnished to repay the debt. What can I do?

    Question: My student loans are over 10 years old, I’m not working in the field I have the degree in, and one of the schools has closed. Answer: Borrowers with less-than-perfect credit records face challenges while climbing out of debt, and they can get steeper when you’re older because income tends to plateau. Pros offer steps to help you navigate — for potential loan discharge from a closed school, to income-based-repayment plans that could lower your payments significantly.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • Could Amazon Acquire This Company Next After Buying MGM?

    Don't expect Amazon to remain on the sidelines with potential business development deals as it absorbs MGM, though. Could Amazon acquire Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) next? It's easy to see how Teladoc would benefit from a buyout by Amazon.

  • Carnival forecasts loss in 2022 on surging fuel prices

    Carnival has modified its trips to avoid halts at Russian ports in the summer and added on Tuesday the cruises already scheduled to call on Russian ports in the remainder of the year would also be withdrawn. The owner of Cunard and Holland America cruise lines reiterated a net loss for the second quarter, but forecast a return to profit in the third quarter as it resumes to full capacity and booking trends improve. The company said it had resumed 75% of its guest cruise operations capacity, and expects to have its full fleet back in the summer with a positive monthly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

  • Russia's payment on another bond is processed by U.S. bank -source

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Russia's coupon payment on a sovereign bond maturing in 2029 was processed by correspondent bank JPMorgan Chase & Co, a source said on Monday, the second time in recent days the country appears to have averted default. Russia had been due to make a $66 million payment to bondholders on Monday on the bond. Last week, it paid interest due on two sovereign bonds, easing doubts about its willingness and ability to honor external debt after harsh sanctions were imposed by Western nations following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • The All-Electric Cadillac Lyriq Is Here. What It Means for GM Stock.

    General Motors has started retail production of its all-electric luxury crossover vehicle, the Cadillac Lyriq. The company is targeting 25,000 of the cars for 2022.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks charge higher day after Powell hints at more aggressive rate hikes

    U.S. stocks advanced Tuesday as investors continued to weigh hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell alongside the ongoing war in Ukraine.