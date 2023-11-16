This Masimo Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Masimo Corporation's (NASDAQ:MASI ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Masimo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder Joseph Kiani bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$158 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$91.15. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Joseph Kiani was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Masimo insiders own about US$318m worth of shares (which is 6.7% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Masimo Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Masimo insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Masimo. For example, Masimo has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

