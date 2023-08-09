Masimo (MASI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Masimo (MASI) reported $455.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 19.5%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $1.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $454.5 million, representing a surprise of +0.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -27.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Masimo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Non-healthcare : $174.20 million compared to the $200.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Revenue- Healthcare : $281.10 million versus $351.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Gross Profit- Non-healthcare : $58.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.15 million.

Gross Profit- Healthcare: $169 million versus $208 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Masimo have returned -23% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

