Masks in America now 'depending on an honor system' as pandemic wanes

Seana Smith
·Anchor
·2 min read

As of Wednesday, fully vaccinated residents in New York and Connecticut are no longer required to wear masks or stay 6 feet away from others in most settings, as a growing number of states follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s more relaxed mask guidelines.

But that decision is putting people at risk, warns Dr. Natasha Kathuria, an emergency medicine physician, who says there is no efficient way to verify who is vaccinated and who is not.

“We’re really depending on an honor system,” Kathuria told Yahoo Finance Live. “There’s no way to ensure that the people removing their masks are vaccinated or not.”

“We really want people to still be cautious. This is not the time to completely let your guard down while things are improving and looking great,” added Kathuria.

Many states immediately relaxed mask mandates following the CDC’s updated guidance, while others, including California, Maine and Massachusetts said they plan to rescind their face covering orders soon.

However, states still have the authority to uphold existing mask mandates if they choose and, so far, New Jersey is the only state with no plans to lift its mandate for fully vaccinated people indoors.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted on Monday that the indoor mask mandate remains in place in public spaces because "the majority of New Jerseyans are still unvaccinated."

Vaccination rate slowing

The vaccination rate nationwide has slowed in recent weeks. An average of 1.8 million doses a day were administered over the past week, down from a peak of more than 4 million in early April.

As of Wednesday, more than 154 million U.S. adults, about 60% of the population, received at least one vaccine dose, according to CDC data. Meanwhile nearly 123 million Americans, about 47.6% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

The argument from health officials who say the CDC is acting too quickly is based on the fact that vaccines did not become widely available until the second half of April, so lifting the mask mandate now means that many Americans will be indoors with unvaccinated and unmasked people. That in turn will increase people’s risk of getting the virus, especially with the threat of variants.

“We have the other side of the world right now raging with COVID,” said Kathuria. “New variants inevitably will come out that are going to be dangerous. We need to do our best to really improve vaccination rates.”

  • Burry of ‘Big Short’ Fame Places Big Bet Against Musk, Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor who rose to fame for making billions off bets against mortgage securities during the financial crisis, has placed a sizable wager against Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish puts against 800,100 shares of the electric-car maker as of March 31, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The puts give Scion the right to sell Tesla shares on or before an unidentified date in the future.Tesla shares closed at an all-time high of $883.09 on Jan. 26, after a yearlong rally jolted the stock higher by almost 700%. It had lost a quarter of its value by the end of March, and is down 35% from its peak as of the close Monday.The bet against Tesla isn’t Burry’s first. He said in a since-deleted tweet in early December that his firm was short shares of the EV maker. The hedge fund manager also advised Musk to sell shares to raise capital while his stock, then on a torrid run from the pandemic lows, was at what Burry called “ridiculous” levels.Tesla earned record profit in the first quarter, sidestepped an industry chip shortage, improved its manufacturing and even made money off Bitcoin, its earnings results showed in late April. Yet shares fell in a sign of the lofty expectations the company now contends with. Among the quibbles from analysts: Tesla didn’t offer a specific estimate for vehicle deliveries in 2021.It’s impossible to know when Burry’s Scion made the bets against Tesla, at what price the puts are in the money and how much the firm paid for them. The filing, a quarterly rundown of holdings required of hedge funds of a certain size, said the position was worth $534 million -- an amount likely derived by multiplying Tesla’s share price on March 31 by the number of shares Scion bet against.“Tesla is down 14% since the end of the first quarter, so on balance, these puts have been profitable, though it’s impossible to know for sure,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “He’s expressing the type of skepticism that many have on Tesla. I would have to believe that he accumulated various Tesla options at various strikes, and some of them probably have expired.”Burry was played by Christian Bale in the film version of Michael Lewis’s best-selling account of the 2008 financial crisis, “The Big Short.”(Updates with quote in seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Struggling with Chart Resistance Ahead of Fed Minutes

    Annual wage growth ticked a fraction higher to 1.5% in the March quarter in Australia. PPI in New Zealand was up 1.2% in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Yellen Pitches Infrastructure Plans and Tax Hikes to Chamber of Commerce

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday attempted to drum up support among business owners for President Joe Biden’s plans for infrastructure investments and tax increases. Speaking at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event, Yellen argued that the Biden proposals would benefit American companies and make them more competitive internationally. “We are confident that the investments and tax proposals in the jobs plan, taken as a package, will enhance the net profitability of our corporations and improve their global competitiveness,” Yellen said. “We hope that business leaders will see it this way and support the jobs plan.” Biden has proposed spending upwards of $2.3 trillion on a wide variety of projects, ranging from standard items like highways and bridges to more wide-ranging issues such as job training, eldercare and green energy. To help pay for those investments, Biden has also proposed a package of tax hikes, including an increase of the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and a new minimum tax on foreign earnings, as well as a crackdown on tax cheats by the IRS. In her pitch, Yellen asked businesses to contribute more to government spending than they have in recent years. “With corporate taxes at a historical low of one percent of GDP, we believe the corporate sector can contribute to this effort by bearing its fair share: we propose simply to return the corporate tax toward historical norms,” she said. Yellen also spoke about the lack of power of workers in the U.S. and the effect that has had on economic inequality. “Workers, particularly lower-wage earners, have seen wage growth stagnate over several decades, despite overall rising productivity and national income,” she said. “There are several contributors to this troubling trend, but one important factor is an erosion in labor’s bargaining power.” A chilly response: While expressing support for new investment in infrastructure, Suzanne Clark, who leads the chamber, said the organization opposes raising taxes to pay for it. “The data and the evidence are clear: the proposed tax increases would greatly disadvantage U.S. businesses and harm American workers, and now is certainly not the time to erect new barriers to economic recovery,” Clark said in a statement. “The administration is right to champion infrastructure, and we want to be there with them to do that, but there are other ways to finance it.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks give up gains, logging back-to-back sessions of declines

    Stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq erasing earlier gains to join the S&P 500 and Dow in the red.

  • Crypto Tumble Wipes $600 Billion Off Digital Tokens in a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Virtual currencies are retreating so broadly and sharply, it’s testing the durability of the cryptocurrency boom.The value of more than 7,000 tokens tracked by CoinGecko has shrunk more than $600 billion in the past week to $1.9 trillion. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, slid some 11% Wednesday to break below $40,000 and is now about $25,000 off its record high set in April.Multiple factors are at play, ranging from criticism of the environmental impact of Bitcoin’s energy usage by onetime proponent Elon Musk, to the risk of a regulatory squeeze on what some have called the Wild West of investing. Digital tokens have also delivered gains so fat that some traders may have been taking profits.The $40,000 mark is a “critical make-or-break pivot level” for Bitcoin and a decline to just below $30,000 isn’t out of the question, Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note.Here’s a snapshot of the crypto retreat:Market ValueEarly in April, the value of cryptocurrencies breached $2 trillion for the first time, doubling in about two months on optimism institutional investors were increasingly interested. The current weakness has erased over $600 billion.Breaking $40,000Bitcoin tested its 200-day moving average, and its discount to the 120-day average is the biggest since last year, according to Mike McGlone, a commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence in New York. He sees the Bitcoin price settling around the 2021 average of approximately $49,000.FuturesIn Bitcoin futures, technicians see a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern, which could point to more weakness ahead.Bitcoin Versus GoldThe ratio of Bitcoin’s price relative to gold has dropped to the lowest since early February. That’s come amid greater caution about speculative assets as well as the post-pandemic economic recovery. Bitcoin’s proponents argue it’s a modern-day store of value, a claim belied by the token’s volatility.Ether TradeAfter Bitcoin pulled back from a mid-April high, an ongoing rally in Ether -- the second-largest cryptocurrency -- drew attention. But that has also stalled. Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. in Melbourne, wrote in a note Monday that he was closing a short Bitcoin/long Ether trade as the “dust really needs to settle.”Largest FundThe Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the largest Bitcoin fund, is sitting on close to a record discount to net asset value. That gap could disappear if it converts as planned to an exchange-traded fund. However, risks for a wider discount include uncertainty over whether U.S. officials will ever allow Bitcoin ETFs.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huarong Volatility Intensifies as Beijing Keeps Traders Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- Another week of silence from Beijing on the fate of China Huarong Asset Management Co. is stoking renewed volatility in the company’s bonds, as traders juggle competing narratives about the prospect of a debt restructuring.Price swings have intensified in recent days amid a slew of media reports on whether China’s government will allow Huarong to default, a move that would shatter the decades-long assumption that Beijing always stands behind the debt of companies owned by the central government. Questions have been swirling about the distressed debt manager’s financial health since early April, when it missed a deadline to report 2020 results.The latest bout of volatility began on May 12, after Caixin Media’s WeNews reported that authorities had urged Huarong to solve its issues on its own. Bonds slumped anew on Tuesday after the New York Times said China’s government is “strongly committed” to making sure both foreign and domestic bondholders don’t receive full repayment of their principal.Meanwhile, Huarong has continued to repay its maturing bonds on time and said it had seen no change in government support. The company has reached funding agreements with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay debt through at least the end of August, by which time the company aims to have finalized its 2020 results, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg this week. Huarong’s plan to overhaul its business is complicated, but it doesn’t mean the company is willing to default, Caixin reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed industry insider close to the company.Through all of this, Chinese officials who will ultimately decide Huarong’s fate have kept quiet. Beijing has offered few clues about its stance since the bond-market drama began, apart from a brief statement from the financial regulator last month saying Huarong was operating normally and had ample liquidity. A final decision on what to do with the company will likely come from Liu He, President Xi Jinping’s economy czar, or possibly from Xi himself.Huarong’s 5.5% bond due 2025 dropped about 3.7 cents on the dollar to 67 cents on Wednesday and its 4.5% perpetual note fell 6 cents to 50 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. Prices for Huarong’s thinly traded onshore bond due 2022 swung between 98.1 yuan and 79.8 yuan, adding to last week’s volatility.A resolution on how to deal with the company’s challenges may come around late July or early August, said Dan Wang, a credit analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Huarong has the equivalent of about $2.83 billion in offshore and onshore bonds coming due through August, including a dollar note that matures Thursday, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Huarong has already wired funds to repay that $300 million bond, according to a person familiar with the matter.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“The NYT story was a surprise to the market as it suggested a significant haircut to both onshore and offshore holders. The Caixin report is one of the first more supportive reports from the magazine since early April and the change of tone suggests government and regulators are still working on a resolution.”- Dan Wang, analystDefaults at state-owned Chinese companies have increased in recent years as Xi’s government dialed back support for weaker borrowers to reduce moral hazard, though none of the companies that missed payments were as systemically important as Huarong.The financial giant owes domestic and international bondholders the equivalent of about $41 billion, following an ill-fated expansion under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, who was executed for crimes including bribery in January. Huarong is majority owned by China’s Ministry of Finance and is deeply intertwined with the nation’s $54 trillion financial industry.The turbulence in Huarong bonds has so far had a limited impact on Chinese credit markets more broadly, with yields on top-rated three-year onshore corporate notes falling to the lowest levels since July. Some analysts have said a lack of market contagion from Huarong could embolden authorities to limit support for the company.(Updates today’s trading in sixth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. Inflation Doubles as Post-Lockdown Spending Splurge Starts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Britain’s inflation rate doubled in April, marking the beginning of a surge in prices that will fuel speculation about when the Bank of England could start taking its foot off the stimulus pedal.Consumer prices rose 1.5% from a year earlier last month after a 0.7% gain in March, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. The reading was in step with economists’ expectations.The April figures were mainly driven by a jump in domestic energy prices and clothing. But with the U.K.’s re-opening allowing consumers to start splurging cash, the central bank expects inflation to exceed its 2% target later this year.What happens beyond that is subject to debate. While the BOE sees the price gains as temporary, investors are betting that the U.K.’s recovery -- and the accompanying inflationary pressures -- will force policy makers to raise interest rates next year. That’s much sooner than what most economists expect.“While the monthly surge is not the start of a sudden bout of excess inflation, the market should pay attention to the ongoing rise nonetheless,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg. “We do not believe that higher inflation will be fully transitory as many in markets contend and as global central bankers seem to presume.”Today’s report also showed:Gas and electricity prices surged 9% in the month, driving the higher inflation readingMotor fuel also gained in the month after crude oil increasedClothing and footwear prices rose 2.4% in the most recent report after a 1.6% drop a year agoA measure of input prices paid for raw materials by factories rose 9.9% from a year earlier, the fastest rate since February 2017Metals and non-metallic minerals provided the largest contribution to the increase.Andy Haldane, the BOE’s outgoing chief economist, dissented in an 8-1 vote this month to keep the central bank’s stimulus program unchanged. He argued that the momentum behind the recovery is strong enough to risk a damaging wave of inflation.“Experience during the 1970s and 1980s demonstrates that, once out of the bottle, the inflation genie is notoriously difficult to get back in,” Haldane wrote in the Daily Mail newspaper last week.What Bloomberg Economics Says ...“Inflation has further to run this year and is likely to end 2021 above the Bank of England’s 2% target. But we expect the upturn to prove temporary, allowing the central bank to overlook it.”--Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist. Click for the full REACT.Market-based inflation expectations are now at their highest since 2008. The so-called 10-year breakeven rate -- a gauge derived from the difference between conventional gilt yields and those linked to retail-price inflation -- has risen more than 50 basis points this year.Concerns about inflation are mounting globally. In the U.S., consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009, though Federal Reserve officials view the pickup as temporary and have signaled their intent to maintain ultra-easy policy. The BOE is signaling it will tolerate an increase in inflation and that it doesn’t intend to move until there’s a more sustained pickup in prices.“We think inflation could go above target a bit temporarily later this year for these base effects. We see the bounceback in the economy, but we don’t see the momentum continuing forwards at that pace at all.”--Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey in testimony to House of Lords panel on TuesdayThe U.K. faced major bouts of inflation in the 1970s and 1980s, but the BOE has overlooked more recent increases that it judged were temporary. Prices surged close to 5% both in 2008 and 2011, fueled by a drop in the value of the pound that pushed up import prices. In both cases, the BOE stuck with its stimulus to support the economy after the financial crisis.“We’re very vigilant to any sense that inflation expectations would de-anchor,” BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden told lawmakers Tuesday.(Updates with an economist comment in fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Chartists See Rout Worsening With $40,000 in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- A cohort of chart watchers on Wall Street say Bitcoin’s deepest selloff since crypto mania kicked off last year looks set to intensify.Evercore ISI’s Rich Ross reckons prices are destined to fall back to the 200-day moving average, following a path of other speculative assets, which would put Bitcoin back at $40,000, compared with around $42,600 in early Asian trading Wednesday.Others are watching for a pattern of “lower highs and lower lows” and say Elon Musk’s unpredictable tweets will keep traditional investors on the sidelines. There’s also speculation that gold is starting to draw money away from crypto.“The momentum has now quite decisively shifted to the bears,” said Tallbacken Capital Advisors LLC Chief Executive Officer Michael Purves, who correctly predicted last month that Bitcoin would decline.Elon Musk Is Now Blowing Up the Wall Street Case for BitcoinBitcoin is still up more than 300% since last May, but the speed of the recent rout has shaken crypto’s new believers and cast doubt on the idea that it’s maturing into a more stable asset class. Prices have fallen about 30% from intraday highs in April, when they topped $64,000.Purves says the next important level for Bitcoin is $42,000 because it roughly equates to where the rally topped out in January and a 50% retracement from December 2020 levels. If Bitcoin breaks through that level, more losses are ahead, but if prices can hold above the support, then it might be the beginning of a new rally, Purves predicted.“A pullback was bound to happen,” said Justin Chuh, a senior trader at Wave Financial, which invests in crypto assets. “This is healthy, but I think we all wish this didn’t happen.”The counterpoint comes from Fundstrat Global Advisors. In a note on Monday, strategist David Grider laid out nine reasons explaining why he thinks prices are primed to bounce, including high levels of short interest and the fact that corrections like this tend to be normal in a crypto bull market.“We don’t know the future, but we think odds are we’re close to the bottom and don’t want investors to ‘panic sell’ here,” Grider wrote.Anchorage Digital, which runs a digital asset platform for institutional investors, said it’s seeing clients maintain or increase crypto holdings. “They’re looking at this as good entry point,” said Diogo Monica, president and co-founder of the California-based company.Other chart watchers are turning to ETFs as a proxy for where the crypto market is headed. SentimenTrader’s Dean Christians is monitoring a blockchain-focused fund called Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF.“I would watch the breakdown pivot point at $48.75,” he wrote in a note Monday. “If it fails to recover above that level, take note.”(Updates markets starting in second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Tech Stocks Extend Slide Amid Crypto Plunge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. technology stocks extended their slide on Wednesday as Bitcoin’s plunge sent cryptocurrency-linked shares tumbling and concern mounted about faster inflation and Covid-19 flareups in some nations.The Nasdaq 100 Index fell for a third day, extending the loss from its mid-April record to about 7%. Crypto-exposed shares including Coinbase Global Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. tumbled after Bitcoin sank to the lowest since January. Tesla Inc. slipped after data showing a slowdown in China sales. Target Corp. climbed after predicting a more profitable year as quarterly sales soared. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slumped the most in a week, with miners and travel shares down the most.Bitcoin plunged to as low as $30,000, erasing all the gains it had notched after Tesla said Feb. 8 that it would use corporate cash to buy the digital asset and accept it as payment. Other cryptocurrencies followed, in part after the People’s Bank of China reiterated that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment.“Tactically, it seems a bit overdone as fundamentals have changed modestly,” Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, said of the crypto rout. “However, this type of volatility is a reminder that the asset class is pure. This type of move could flush out some of the casual crypto investors, since we haven’t seen this type of downward volatility in some time.”Read More: Crypto Exchanges Creak Under Swift Pace of Transactions: TopLiveStocks have lost steam in recent sessions, with pricier sectors such as technology tumbling on worries about inflation and a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries. While policymakers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for some time to come, traders will parse minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting due later Wednesday for clues about the outlook.“Debate on whether inflation rebound is transitory or persistent might not end soon and could keep markets unnerved during summer,” Barclays Plc strategists led by Emmanuel Cau said in a note. “The risk of another taper tantrum is low at this stage,” while economic and earnings growth should favor equities over bonds, they added.Elsewhere, oil dropped on rising U.S. stockpiles and the possibility of more supply from Iran.Here are some key events this week:The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationEIA crude oil inventory report WednesdaySt. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to speak at separate events WednesdayIMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 1.5% as of 10:07 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4%The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.1%The MSCI World index fell 1.4%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%The euro was little changed at $1.2225The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.4163The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 108.72 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.63%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.12%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.7% to $63 a barrelGold futures rose 1.2% to $1,891 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Mobile Board Approves Shanghai Exchange Listing Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd., the country’s largest wireless carrier, has announced a plan to list in Shanghai after being removed from the New York Stock Exchange due to an investment ban ordered by former U.S. President Donald Trump.The proposal approved by the state-owned firm’s board would see it issue as many as 965 million shares, it said in a Hong Kong exchange filing late Monday. The company will seek sign-off from shareholders, and will submit applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.The proceeds will be used for the development of 5G mobile networks and new infrastructure for cloud resources as well as research and development for next-generation information technology, the statement showed.China Mobile shares in Hong Kong rose as much as 4.8% on Tuesday, their biggest intraday move since March 1.Bloomberg News reported on the company’s listing plan earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.The NYSE suspended trading in China Mobile shares in January, along with the country’s two other major state-owned operators, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. China Telecom is also seeking a share sale in Shanghai, while China Unicom already trades in the city as China United Network Communications Ltd. All three have listings in Hong Kong.The New York de-listings followed an order barring U.S. investments in Chinese companies that the Trump administration deemed a threat to national security. With no sign of a change in course under President Joe Biden, the telecom giants are looking back home for capital to fund their spending on 5G networks. They spent $27 billion last year in China in the world’s largest 5G expansion.Earlier this month, the three carriers said they expected the NYSE to proceed with the firms’ delisting after attempts to have the decision overturned failed.Chinese authorities have said the three firms’ removal from U.S. markets would have a limited impact on the carriers. The affected shares are worth less than 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) and account for 2.2% of the total issued by each company, the CSRC said in January.Still, the three companies combined lost more than $30 billion in market value in the final weeks of 2020 as investors withdrew following Trump’s order in November.China Mobile and China Telecom shares have both performed well in Hong Kong in 2021, climbing 10% and 19%, respectively as of Monday. China Unicom shares have declined 0.2% since the start of the year.In March, China Mobile said its net income rose 1.1% to 107.8 billion yuan last year, bouncing back from a 9.5% drop in 2019. The improvement came as the company accelerated implementation of 5G networks. It also announced a full-year dividend of HK$3.29 ($0.42) a share.(Updates with Hong Kong share price in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's new crypto ban

    Bitcoin tumbled below the $40,000 mark on Wednesday to a 3-1/2 month low as selling in digital coins intensified after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services. Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, had already been under pressure from a series of tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk, but the news from China sent it as low as $36,250, a 15% drop in the trading session. The cryptocurrency has tumbled 40% from a record high of $64,895 hit on April 14.

  • Bitcoin’s 40% crash ‘does feel like capitulation,’ says crypto specialist, but here’s where the next crucial support level stands

    Crypto markets shift from buy, buy, bitcoin to bye, bye bitcoin, in a nanosecond --- and market technicians say that the digital asset may have more room to fall in the near-term as a monthslong bullish trend unravels.

  • Bitcoin Drops to $36K, Triggering $8B in Liquidations

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues crypto warning

    The warning from China's central bank was posted on its WeChat account, according to analysts and media reports.

  • AT&T Is Cutting Its Dividend and Spinning Off WarnerMedia. Here’s How Much Its Stock Might Be Worth.

    AT&T's stock is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Its valuation depends on how much credit investors give the combined WarnerMedia/Discovery for its future streaming efforts.

  • Buyers beware as "altcoin" frenzy bruises bitcoin

    Bitcoin's smaller rivals are eroding its share of the $2 trillion digital currency market. Among the major "altcoins" - as all cryptocurrencies aside from bitcoin are known - some such as ethereum aspire to be the backbone of a future financial system. Others, like Dogecoin, have no such ambitions, and are barely used in payments or business.

  • Why AT&T's stock is getting smashed after mega media deal with Discovery

    AT&T investors are on the run after the company shocked Wall Street by unloading its WarnerMedia division to Discovery.

  • Walmart Sales Growth Helped by Stimulus

    The retail giant said comparable sales rose 6% in the spring quarter compared with the same period last year. U.S. e-commerce sales rose 37%, the slowest online growth since the coronavirus outbreak.

  • Your 401(k) balances aren’t all yours

    A paper that my colleague Anqi Chen and I wrote last year — “How Much Taxes Will Retirees Owe on Their Retirement Income?” — keeps hitting the “top 10” list on a major listserv for social sciences research. As people approach retirement, they tend to add up their financial resources — Social Security benefits, defined benefit pensions, defined contribution balances, and other assets. The question we look at is just how large the tax burden is for the typical retired household and for households at different income levels.

  • This signal is telling investors that highflying stocks are ready to fall back to Earth, says fund manager

    Noted value fund manager GMO points to increased supply of stock being a signal of an imminent bust in the speculative tier of equities.