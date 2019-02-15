Mass Adoption is Coming: The Biggest US Automaker Turns to Blockchain to Help Save Millions in Identity Theft

General Motors Financial has partnered with blockchain company Spring Labs to help reduce identity theft. It’s a move that could potentially save the car maker millions of dollars in fraud costs.

As CCN previously reported, 95% of carmakers expect to use blockchain technology in the next three years, but General Motors is leading the pack.

The partnership will see GM Financial, the finance branch of General Motors, join Spring Labs’ Spring Founding Industry Partners Program. The initiative is designed to advance the role of blockchain in data sharing.

This is a huge nod towards real-world adoption of blockchain technology.

