Mass Beauty Care Market - 58% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Driven by Modern-day Lifestyle Changes & Growing Facial Skin-related Issues | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mass beauty care market size is set to grow by USD 153.55 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.92% according to the latest market report by Technavio. 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the key markets for mass beauty care in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for mass beauty care products owing to the high presence of middle- and low-income populations will facilitate the mass beauty care market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mass Beauty Care Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mass Beauty Care Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a free sample report.

Mass Beauty Care Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The mass beauty care market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as promotional campaigns on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to compete in the market. Amorepacific Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Emami Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., Kose Corp., Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Natura, and Co. Holding S.A., Shiseido Co. Ltd., SUGAR Cosmetics, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. are some of the major market participants.

Mass Beauty Care Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our mass beauty care market report covers the following areas:

Mass Beauty Care Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving the global mass beauty care market growth are modern-day lifestyle changes and growing facial skin-related issues. Modern lifestyle changes such as physical inactivity, stress, lack of sleep, excess fast food consumption, and limited water intake are leading to a growing number of facial skin-related issues. The factors mentioned above can also lead to other health issues such as diabetes, thyroid problems, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), digestive imbalances, and metabolism complications, which further increase the risks of acne. These modern-day lifestyle changes are resulting in an increasing global patient pool, which is leading to a surge in the use of facial care products with functional ingredients that cater to specific needs. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global mass beauty care market growth is the easy availability of counterfeit products, especially through the internet. Low production cost is a key factor that encourages the production of counterfeit facial care products. These products are sometimes contaminated with petrochemicals and other harmful chemicals during the manufacturing process. Consumers are often misled by fake products with packaging and product names like those of established brands, especially in APAC countries such as China, India, and Thailand and Middle Eastern countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Therefore, the influx of counterfeit products will negatively affect the profit margins of genuine vendors and the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Mass Beauty Care Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Mass Beauty Care Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment

The mass beauty care market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Factors such as business expansions and a rise in the number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs of major retailers will drive the market growth through this segment in coming years.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!

Mass Beauty Care Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mass beauty care market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the mass beauty care market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the mass beauty care market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mass beauty care market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The face masks and peels market share is expected to increase by USD 5.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07%. Download a free sample now!

  • The premium cosmetics market share is expected to increase by USD 51.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.6%. Download a free sample now!

Mass Beauty Care Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 153.55 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.89

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amorepacific Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Emami Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., Kose Corp., Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Natura and Co. Holding S.A., Shiseido Co. Ltd., SUGAR Cosmetics, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Beiersdorf AG

  • 10.4 Colgate-Palmolive Co.

  • 10.5 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • 10.6 Kao Corp.

  • 10.7 LOreal SA

  • 10.8 Natura and Co. Holding S.A.

  • 10.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • 10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • grooming: Includes shaving and grooming products such as conditioners, skin soothers, pre-and post-shave moisturizers, shavers, and trimmers o

  • care: Includes toothpaste, teeth whiteners, mouth fresheners, and mouth rinses o

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mass-beauty-care-market---58-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-driven-by-modern-day-lifestyle-changes--growing-facial-skin-related-issues--technavio-301521180.html

SOURCE Technavio

