Mass Beauty Care Market - 58% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Driven by Modern-day Lifestyle Changes & Growing Facial Skin-related Issues | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mass beauty care market size is set to grow by USD 153.55 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.92% according to the latest market report by Technavio. 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the key markets for mass beauty care in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for mass beauty care products owing to the high presence of middle- and low-income populations will facilitate the mass beauty care market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Mass Beauty Care Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Analysis

The mass beauty care market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as promotional campaigns on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to compete in the market. Amorepacific Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Emami Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., Kose Corp., Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Natura, and Co. Holding S.A., Shiseido Co. Ltd., SUGAR Cosmetics, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. are some of the major market participants.

Scope

Our mass beauty care market report covers the following areas:

Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving the global mass beauty care market growth are modern-day lifestyle changes and growing facial skin-related issues. Modern lifestyle changes such as physical inactivity, stress, lack of sleep, excess fast food consumption, and limited water intake are leading to a growing number of facial skin-related issues. The factors mentioned above can also lead to other health issues such as diabetes, thyroid problems, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), digestive imbalances, and metabolism complications, which further increase the risks of acne. These modern-day lifestyle changes are resulting in an increasing global patient pool, which is leading to a surge in the use of facial care products with functional ingredients that cater to specific needs. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global mass beauty care market growth is the easy availability of counterfeit products, especially through the internet. Low production cost is a key factor that encourages the production of counterfeit facial care products. These products are sometimes contaminated with petrochemicals and other harmful chemicals during the manufacturing process. Consumers are often misled by fake products with packaging and product names like those of established brands, especially in APAC countries such as China, India, and Thailand and Middle Eastern countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Therefore, the influx of counterfeit products will negatively affect the profit margins of genuine vendors and the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

Distribution Channel

Geography

Revenue Generating Segment

The mass beauty care market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Factors such as business expansions and a rise in the number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs of major retailers will drive the market growth through this segment in coming years.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist mass beauty care market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mass beauty care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mass beauty care market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mass beauty care market vendors

Mass Beauty Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 153.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.89 Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amorepacific Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Emami Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., Kose Corp., Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Natura and Co. Holding S.A., Shiseido Co. Ltd., SUGAR Cosmetics, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

