Mass Blackouts Across California Are Coming to an End -- For Now

(Bloomberg) -- An unprecedented series of deliberate blackouts that left millions of Californians in the dark this month is coming to an end.

Less than 150,000 people remained without power late Thursday, down from the millions that went down earlier in the week as part of widespread shutoffs carried out by power companies to keep electrical wires from igniting fires during high winds. The state’s two biggest utilities, PG&E Corp. and Edison International, said they planned to restore power to virtually everyone by the end of Friday.

“The good news is that we are turning the corner,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a briefing at a Sacramento-area school that had been powerless for part of the week. “Wind conditions are more favorable not just today and tonight, but we anticipate into the weekend.”

PG&E was the first of the utilities to cut off electricity. The company’s equipment had sparked wildfires in Northern California in 2017 and 2018, saddling it with an estimated $30 billion in liabilities and eventually forcing it into bankruptcy. The utility blacked out a record 3 million residents last weekend as the high winds arrived, saying it had no other option. It carried out another shutoff on Tuesday, and utilities in the southern part of the state followed suit.

The outages have drawn outrage from customers and state lawmakers who say they’ve gone too far.

“Are shutoffs a perfect solution or a cure-all for wildfire? No,” PG&E Chief Executive Officer Bill Johnson said in a media briefing late Thursday. “In fact, it’s hard to think of any one action by any one entity that can solve the wildfire risk California faces.”

And the wildfire season isn’t over. Fierce winds that sweep in from the east each fall can whiplash the state through December, ending only when winter storms coming off the Pacific Ocean drench California’s lowlands with rains and its mountains with snow. But for now, “Red Flag” warnings covering the state were set to lift late Thursday, according to the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. That comes after Santa Ana gusts reached as high as 76 miles (126 kilometers) per hour in mountains near Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Kincade Fire north of San Francisco continued to burn, scorching 77,000 acres. It is 60% contained, Newsom said a his briefing, and the state is starting to redeploy firefighting crews to other blazes.

In Ventura County, a fire that erupted shortly before dawn on Wednesday had spread to 1,700 acres, prompting evacuations. The nearby Ronald Reagan Presidential Library was saved from flames by massive water drops from firefighting aircraft. In neighboring Los Angeles County, the Getty fire that began on Monday has now scorched 745 acres but an evacuation order affecting about 20,000 residents has been lifted.

There are still weeks to go in California’s wildfire season. The deadliest and most destructive blaze, the Camp Fire, killed 85 and consumed 18,804 structures in November 2018, and the second largest by acreage, the Thomas Fire, occurred in December 2017.

PG&E’s power lines are already being probed in connection with some of this year’s fires, including the Kincade blaze in Sonoma County. It was reported minutes after a PG&E line went down. Edison has reported equipment malfunctions at the time of two big blazes that have broken out in Southern California.

