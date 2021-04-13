U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,141.59
    +13.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,677.27
    -68.13 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,996.10
    +146.10 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.92
    -4.86 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.45
    +0.75 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.20
    +13.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    +0.54 (+2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1955
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6230
    -0.0520 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0480
    -0.3280 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,243.85
    +3,004.94 (+4.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,354.49
    +60.50 (+4.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,890.49
    +1.37 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,751.61
    +212.88 (+0.72%)
     

'Mass Effect Legendary Edition' comparison trailer shows off the upgrades

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

With just about a month left to go before the Mass Effect Legendary Edition unleashes a reworked version of the action RPG trilogy on PCs and consoles, Bioware has a new trailer that gives a better look at the visual upgrades in store.

If you want to know even more about what's changed, check out the accompanying blog post, where developers go into detail about the textures, lighting, shaders and visual effects that are present in the new version, but watching the trailer in 4K tells you everything you need to know. This is Mass Effect the way we remember it, just better looking.

Pre-rendered cutscenes have been remastered in 4K, and engine features that didn't exist until Mass Effect 3 are now present in the earlier titles. There's no detail here on the "targeted enhancements" we can expect on new-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, but otherwise it's an intriguing look at what's to come. The Legendary Edition is scheduled for release on May 14th.

Recommended Stories

  • Fortnite’s next crossover character is Aloy from ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’

    Epic Games is teaming her up with Lara Croft for a limited-time event.

  • Netflix is working on a live-action Gundam movie

    Kong: Skull Island's Jordan Vogt-Roberts will produce and direct the film.

  • You can now store PS5 games on a USB drive

    Sony is rolling out the first major PS5 system update on April 14th, and it adds support for storing the new console's games on USB drives.

  • NASA's Mars copter needs a software update ahead of its flight test

    The Ingenuity copter should be ready to fly on Mars after it downloads an update... from 174 million miles away.

  • Playpulse's smart exercise bike lets you choose between workout classes and Netflix

    The Playpulse One lets you attend classes, play games, and watch TV all while riding.

  • Fox News Host Tries and Fails to Bait Jon Stewart Into Attacking Biden

    After decades of mercilessly “eviscerating” Fox News during his time as host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart has made a surprising number of appearances on that network in years, almost exclusively to promote his activism around issues like medical benefits for 9/11 first responders and now veterans who were exposed to “burn pits” in Iraq and Afghanistan.The comedian remained dead serious on Tuesday when he joined Fox host Martha MacCallum to explain why he was in Washington lobbying for a bill that would provide aid to veterans who were impacted by that toxic exposure.“If a senator or a representative is unsure of the science, let’s go dig a 10-acre burn pit in their town, light it on fire with jet fuel and see how quickly the health effects come to the forefront,” Stewart said at one point, as the Fox host nodded along sympathetically.But before their time was up, MacCallum just couldn’t help but try to goad Stewart into playing into the Fox News narrative about the Biden administration’s proposed spending. “You know, you see the trillions that we’re talking about spending for a lot of different things right now, for COVID, for infrastructure,” she said. “How does that make you feel about what you’re pushing for here?”Instead of taking the bait, Stewart completely turned the argument back around, pointing out that the money it would take to handle the burn pit problem is “dwarfed” by these other concerns, essentially making it a no-brainer.“Listen, just even at the Pentagon, you’re talking about $750 billion, $800 billion a year,” he explained, adding that what he and his fellow advocates are asking for is a “fraction of that to implement the card and benefits that these folks have already earned.”“Very true,” MacCallum, replied before thanking Stewart for his work and inviting him to come back on Fox News when the time comes to promote his upcoming AppleTV+ show The Problem with Jon Stewart. He didn’t make any promises.Lewis Black Sounds Off on Trump, Jon Stewart, and Almost Getting Pushed Out of ‘The Daily Show’Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Every STAR TREK Series, Ranked from Worst to Best

    There have been nine Star Trek series over the past 54 years, making it sci-fi's most enduring franchise. But which series is really the best one ever? The post Every STAR TREK Series, Ranked from Worst to Best appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Adam Sandler saw a Happy Gilmore resemblance with Will Zalatoris, who had a funny reply

    If you were watching The Masters and couldn’t help but think Will Zalatoris shared a resemblance with a popular golf movie character, you weren’t alone.

  • ‘Gorilla hail’ pounded parts of Texas. See photos and video from the powerful storm

    Images shared online show just how big some of the hailstones were.

  • Facebook's speed-dating app gives you four minutes to impress

    The experimental video app Sparked has no public profiles or Tinder-style swiping.

  • Putin’s Ukraine Gambit Turns Debt Sanctions Into a Real Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- A massive troop buildup on the border with Ukraine has turned the once unthinkable idea of U.S. sanctions on Russian sovereign debt into a real possibility for investors.Yields on ruble bonds, known as OFZs, jumped to the highest level in more than a year last week and were edging higher again on Tuesday as the market watched deepening tensions between Moscow and Washington take another turn for the worse.“This makes OFZ sanctions significantly more likely,” said Paul McNamara, an emerging-markets investor at GAM Investments in London. He doesn’t expect a full-scale Russian offensive, but said “there are a lot of outcomes that are worse than the current situation.”The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden was already preparing more penalties on Russia over alleged election interference and hacking before the latest flareup in Ukraine. NATO joined the Group of Seven nations and the European Union on Tuesday in calling for Russia to de-escalate.The threat of OFZ sanctions, often dubbed the “nuclear option,” has been hanging over bondholders for years, but after several false alarms, most investors weren’t considering it a base case. That may now be changing.Analysts at JP Morgan Chase & Co. downgraded the ruble and Russian bonds last week, citing the escalating tensions and the risk that U.S. investors might close long positions on OFZs. The Finance Ministry has had to rely on state-run banks to meet demand at its latest debt auctions after a sale was canceled due to reduced appetite from foreign buyers.What’s Sparking Tension Between Russia and Ukraine?: QuickTakeThe Treasury Department warned in 2018 of global financial market turmoil if Russia’s sovereign debt market were sanctioned because of how deeply tied the Russian market is to global indexes.Since then the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, or Calpers, has cut all of its bond holdings in Russia. Foreigners have curbed their share of the total market to just 20% from about 35% last year as the Finance Ministry sold more debt to locals.Russian officials say the move wouldn’t cause much damage to Russia’s financial markets because local banks and non-U.S. investors would step in to replace those forced to sell. A move to ban U.S. banks from buying new issues of Russian Eurobonds in 2019 did little to dent the Kremlin’s access to foreign funding.An even harsher measure that has been mooted in Washington in the past would be to bar Russian banks from the international financial messaging system used for most international money transfers, a measure that has been used against Iran. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned last month that Russia needs to find alternatives to the system, known as SWIFT, to make itself less vulnerable.“If it goes to an outright military conflict, I wouldn’t exclude SWIFT sanctions, which would be really disruptive,” said Viktor Szabo, a money manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • “Er xuan yi”: The business tactic that led to Alibaba’s $2.8 billion antitrust fine

    The regulator's statement offers the most detailed look so far at how companies like Alibaba use a controversial business tactic.

  • Biden's chip dreams face reality check of supply chain complexity

    To understand President Joe Biden's challenge in taming a semiconductor shortage bedeviling automakers and other industries, consider a chip supplied by a U.S. firm for Hyundai Motor Co's new electric vehicle, the IONIQ 5. Production of the chip, a camera image sensor designed by On Semiconductor, begins at a factory in Italy, where raw silicon wafers are imprinted with complex circuitry. The wafers are then sent first to Taiwan for packaging and testing, then to Singapore for storage, then on to China for assembly into a camera unit, and finally to a Hyundai component supplier in Korea before reaching Hyundai's auto factories.

  • Goldman’s Kostin Warns Biden Tax Plan Will Slash Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s tax hike proposals will deal a blow to corporate earnings growth next year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists warned, highlighting a headwind for U.S. equities following a rally that has pushed prices to record highs.The U.S. president wants to raise corporate income tax to 28% and set a 21% minimum levy on global corporate earnings. The ambitious package is set to face resistance in Congress, before a potentially revised version goes into effect next year.Goldman strategists including David J. Kostin write in a note that in the unlikely scenario that no tax reforms are adopted, the S&P 500’s annual earnings per share will grow by 12% to $203 next year. However, full adoption of the Biden proposals would cut growth to just 5% or $190.“Legislation will be heavily negotiated,” the strategists wrote, adding their current estimate for a 9% earnings per share growth assumes that taxes will rise. The strategists predict that a statutory rate hike to 28% would shave off $8 from EPS growth next year, the foreign income rate hike would cost $5, while a minimum corporate rate of 15% would erase $1.The president plans to meet with a bipartisan group of centrist lawmakers on Monday as part of his pitch to support initiatives that he said would address inequality, strengthen the U.S. economy and rebuild the country’s infrastructure. Centrist Democrats like West Virginia’s senator Joe Manchin have said that the current tax proposal goes too far.U.S. equity futures retreated on Monday, following a third straight week of gains and fresh records for the S&P 500 Index.While global stocks have rallied on the expectation that economies will rebound as vaccinations against the coronavirus progress, cash-starved governments are under pressure to raise corporate taxes following an unprecedented spending spree to cushion the blow from the steepest recession in living memory.The Biden administration has floated a proposal for a new international tax code that would hit as many as 100 global corporate giants with a levy on their revenue. A push by European Union members to tax more of the income on the countries where tech giants do business had been stalled, amid a pushback from Donald Trump’s administration.(Updates with breakdown of EPS cost in fourth paragraph, U.S futures update in 6th)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU to Lay Out $1 Trillion Debt Plan to Start Rivaling Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to lay out its blueprint to raise nearly $1 trillion of debt over five years as it seeks to fund its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The bloc is aiming to issue the first debt under its NextGenerationEU stimulus in June and will use a “state of the art” platform to begin selling bonds and bills via a network of primary bank dealers by September, according to a draft of the plan seen by Bloomberg. Almost a third of the 806 billion euros ($962 billion) will be in green bonds, using a framework of rules to be published in early summer.“The Commission will need to execute financing operations up to EUR 150-200 billion per year over the period to end 2026,” the document stated, with an announcement on it due Wednesday. “By June 2021, the Commission will be ready to begin mobilising the funds.”The document highlights the ambition of the EU’s first meaningful entry into bond markets, which will see the total of outstanding bonds closing in on that of Spain’s this decade. It also lays the foundation to challenge U.S. Treasuries in coming years as a haven asset, providing a boost to integration in the region and for its common currency.A One-Day Rival to Treasuries Is Born in Europe’s Pandemic BondsBonds will be issued and regularly sold across a range of maturities from between three and 30 years, while there will also be short-dated bills, according to the document. It highlighted the latter as a quick way to raise money, at least in the initial phase of the program.Investors are likely to be keen. The bloc began selling social bonds tied to the funding of a jobs program last year, and those sales have broken global demand records. The EU will begin to issue debt via auction for the first time, as well as syndications via banks. The new platform will be provided by a national central bank that is already used by one of the “large sovereign issuers,” according to the document.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon stock may be 70% undervalued and the company worth $3 trillion: analyst

    One long-time Wall Street analyst crunches the numbers on Amazon's valuation and comes up with a shocking new estimate.

  • BlackRock, Temasek to Raise Billions for Carbon-Cutting Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of the world’s most powerful money managers are joining forces to build a business on climate-change investing and raise one of the largest venture-capital funds dedicated to carbon-cutting technologies.BlackRock Inc. and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte. formed a new firm, Decarbonization Partners, to take stakes in startups that have the potential to reduce the world’s reliance on fossil fuels and meet the goal of zero-carbon emissions in three decades. They’re committing a total of $600 million to the effort, including $300 million of seed capital for a $1 billion first fund, and raising the rest from outside investors.Eventually, Decarbonization Partners aims to manage billions across multiple funds, BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, adding, “I look at this as one of the greatest investment opportunities over our lifetimes.”Although renewables are displacing coal in power generation and electric vehicles can be cost-competitive with gasoline-driven cars, there are no viable solutions for problems like large-scale storage of energy or clean alternatives to carbon-intensive cement and steel production. Hydrocarbons still dominate much of the economy because they're cheap and easy to transport.Today, the pools of money dedicated to clean tech are growing, but managers tend to focus either on the bleeding edge of innovation or cash-flowing assets such as solar arrays and wind farms. BlackRock and Temasek are zeroing in on late-stage VC, the point at which startups need greater amounts of capital to manufacture at scale and expand into new markets.“As you look at the transition to greener options, there is obviously a need to address the gulf between the cost of what’s available today and the cost curve of those solutions,” Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO of Temasek International, said. “That’s why private capital is required, to give these solutions a chance of making it to commercialization, to where the cost curves can be brought down to the levels of non-green options or even lower.” Breakthrough Energy Ventures, founded by Bill Gates in 2015, is currently the largest VC player in sustainable energy. It has raised more than $2 billion for early-stage investing, where the risk of failure is high, and anticipates holding its stakes for 20 years or longer. Another, Energy Impact Partners, has raised $1.7 billion, mainly from power utilities and industrial companies.More money is flowing into carbon-related investing. Dealmakers Chamath Palihapitiya and Ian Osborne plan to raise at least $1 billion for a publicly traded vehicle. Venture funding for climate tech startups totaled $16 billion in 2019, up from about $400 million in 2013, according to a PwC report published last year.The first climate-investing boom between 2006 and 2011 ended poorly, with venture funds losing more than half the $25 billion invested. One notable bankruptcy was Solyndra, a solar-panel startup with financing backed by U.S. taxpayers.Decarbonization Partners will operate like a traditional VC fund, asking investors to lock up money for about a decade and targeting annualized returns of about 20%. Fink offered $5 billion as a longer-term goal for assets under management.“We’re going to be testing this, we’re going to be building it, we’re going to have proof of concept and then we’ll see,” he said. “This is not tens of billions of dollars. It may lead to those types of large-scale investments, but it doesn’t need to be that large-scale.”Temasek, a state-owned investor that oversees about $230 billion, has pledged to reduce net-carbon emissions by its portfolio companies to half their 2010 level by 2030 and to zero by 2050. Because it controls Singapore Airlines, one of Temasek’s priorities is finding a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to jet fuel. Pillay and Fink described their shared interest in making green hydrogen a practical replacement for fossil fuels. Decarbonization Partners also is targeting technologies in battery storage, autonomous driving and power grid reliability, as well as materials and process innovation for industries and infrastructure.As the world’s largest asset manager, New York-based BlackRock has the reach and client relationships to marshal capital into new investment vehicles. Just last week, it raised $4.8 billion to buy renewable-power facilities and separately raised $1.5 billion from Temasek, the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and others for two exchange-traded funds. The ETFs use proprietary research and analytics to find stocks that’ll benefit in the low-carbon transition.Fink has taken a vocal stance in the fight to reduce carbon emissions, declaring climate change an investment risk and pushing for sustainability. In his annual letter to CEOs in January, he said companies must disclose plans for making their business models compatible with a net-zero economy.Read more: Fink Demands Net-Zero Disclosure as Climate Push StrengthensTemasek and BlackRock already are partners in a Chinese asset-management business and Temasek is one of BlackRock’s top shareholders. Pillay, who takes over as Temasek CEO in October, said he’ll judge the new venture’s success on two measures: the speed at which its investments help achieve carbon abatement in the economy, and profitability.“We’re not going to look at sacrificing returns,” he said. “We may have to wait longer, given the early-stage element of this partnership, but we do believe the returns will come.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US Bitcoin Mining Venture Raises $14M for All-Renewable Energy Mining

    Gryphon is launching its all renewables mining venture at a time when bitcoin – and scrutiny over its energy consumption – are at all time highs.

  • Jack Ma’s Fortune Jumps $2 Billion After Record Alibaba Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- China just slapped a record antitrust fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The company thanked the government and investors breathed a sigh of relief.Alibaba’s American depositary receipts climbed 9.3% on Monday in New York, their biggest jump in almost four years. For Jack Ma, the founder of the e-commerce giant, it meant his fortune increased by $2.3 billion to $52.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The $2.8 billion fine is less severe than some investors feared and is based on only 4% of the company’s 2019 domestic sales, far less than the maximum 10% allowed under Chinese law. While the internet giant will have to adjust the way it does business, its vice chairman said regulators won’t impose a radical overhaul of its e-commerce strategy and its chief executive officer declared Alibaba ready to move on.“Alibaba would not have achieved our growth without sound government regulation and service, and the critical oversight, tolerance and support from all of our constituencies have been crucial to our development,” the company said in an open letter. “For this, we are full of gratitude and respect.”Ma, who up until last year was China’s richest person, has lost billions since his nation’s regulators began an anti-monopolistic campaign, halting the initial public offering of his Ant Group Co. payments company just two days before it was scheduled to go public. He is now China’s third-richest person after Zhong Shanshan of bottled-water company Nongfu Spring Co. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma.Separately, China’s central bank ordered Ant to become a financial-holding company that will be regulated more like a bank. The move, announced on Monday, will have far-reaching implications for the firm’s growth and its ability to press ahead with an initial public offering. Alibaba shares opened 3.4% higher in Hong Kong on Tuesday.(Updates to include Ant overhaul and stock move in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nomura Tightens Hedge Fund Financing After Archegos Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. is beginning to tighten financing for some hedge fund clients following the Archegos Capital Management LP fiasco that may cost Japan’s biggest brokerage an estimated $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The restrictions include curbing leverage for some clients previously granted exceptions to margin financing limits, one of the people said, declining to be identified as the details are private. A representative for the Tokyo-based firm declined to comment.Nomura is taking steps to reduce risk at its prime brokerage unit in the wake of the Archegos collapse that may result in combined losses of $10 billion for global banks, according to estimates from JPMorgan Chase & Co.The Japanese brokerage joins a swathe of high-profile lenders caught up in the failure including Credit Suisse Group AG, which disclosed a first-quarter charge of 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.76 billion) for its ties to the New York-based firm.Credit Suisse has also been tightening financing terms for hedge funds and family offices, in a potential revamp of new industry practices after the blowup, people with direct knowledge of the matter said last week. The Swiss bank is also planning a sweeping overhaul of the hedge fund business at the center of the incident.‘Too Early’Nomura is examining the cause of the possible losses and it’s too early to say how it might impact earnings, an executive at the firm said in March, asking not to be identified. They declined to say how much the company has unwound positions linked to Archegos, which made highly leveraged bets on stocks that imploded when the investments suddenly lost value last month.Under Kentaro Okuda, who became chief executive officer last April, Nomura’s net income reached a 19-year high for the nine months ended in December, driven by a boom in trading and investment banking at home and overseas. The brokerage said in late March that it had an estimated $2 billion claim against a U.S. client, which Bloomberg identified as Archegos. The announcement sent the stock plunging 16% on March 29.Although Nomura is yet to confirm exactly how much it will lose from Archegos, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. analysts led by Masao Muraki have said that it may post a 95 billion yen loss in the fourth quarter as a result of the trades.The brokerage isn’t the only Japanese financial institution taking a hit from Archegos. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s securities unit is booking a $270 million loss from the debacle, while Mizuho Financial Group Inc. faces about 10 billion yen in potential losses, Bloomberg has reported.Prime-brokerage divisions cater specifically to hedge funds, lending them cash and securities and conducting their trades. The relationships can be very lucrative for investment banks as well as a significant source of revenue.(Updates with details in eighth and ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.