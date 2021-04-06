U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,073.94
    -3.97 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,430.24
    -96.95 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,698.38
    -7.21 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.15
    -5.73 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.15
    -0.18 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.30
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    -0.0640 (-3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3825
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7700
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,208.37
    -657.85 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.42
    -4.55 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,823.55
    +86.25 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,696.63
    -392.62 (-1.30%)
     

BioWare details the gameplay changes coming to 'Mass Effect: Legendary Edition'

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

When BioWare announced Mass Effect: Legendary Edition earlier this year, it promised gameplay refinements for all three games in the original trilogy. In a blog post published on Tuesday, the studio has now detailed most of those enhancements. And as you might have guessed, the original Mass Effect, now almost 15 years old, got the most attention. 

Mass Effect Legendary Edition screenshot
Mass Effect Legendary Edition screenshot

Among the changes the studio introduced to combat in the first game, it says it made accuracy between all the different weapons more consistent. BioWare also tightened the camera for aiming down sights, and the game now includes a dedicated melee button. The studio says those changes make combat feel "snappier" in Mass Effect. To go along with those refinements, BioWare added more cover for you and your squad to hide behind in some combat encounters and tweaked select boss fights and enemies "to be fairer for players but still challenging."

Of course, combat is only part of the Mass Effect experience. The game's infamous Mako vehicle has also gotten its fair share of tweaks. BioWare says it changed handling to make the Mako feel "weightier," so it shouldn't slide around as much. It also has a new set of boosters, separate from its jump jets, to allow you to go faster. Additionally, it now features improved camera controls.

Mass Effect Mako
Mass Effect Mako

There are also several changes coming to all three games. One of which is that the trilogy now features a unified character creator, so your Commander Shepard will look consistent throughout their entire mission against the Reapers. BioWare has also integrated DLC weapons and armor so that you earn them as you play through the story instead of them being unlocked as soon you start one of the games. We should note, one thing the remasters won't add is same-sex romances

Lastly, the studio has reworked the "Galaxy at War" system from Mass Effect 3. That was the mechanic that played a significant role in the ending of the final game. It used to be that you had to download a companion app and take part in multiplayer to get the best possible conclusion to the trilogy. However, with neither of those features making the jump to the remaster, BioWare has changed the system to instead take into account the actions you take across all three games. In short, the more content you complete, the more likely you'll get the 'best' ending.

BioWare plans to share more details on the visual enhancements it made to the trilogy next week. In the meantime, IGN uploaded an 11-minute preview of those to its YouTube channel. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition comes out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on May 14th.

Recommended Stories

  • There's a way to upgrade an M1 Mac's memory and storage

    Technicians say it's possible to upgrade the RAM and SSDs on M1 Macs, if only with a lot of skill — and you're guaranteed to void your warranty.

  • GM is betting its electrified future on a revolutionary new battery system

    When the Hummer EV SUT (sport utility truck) and its newly-unveiled SUV variant hit dealer show floors in the fall of 2021 and 2023, respectively, they’ll be among the first models in GM’s new electrified lineup to be built atop the company’s Ultium battery system.

  • Remembering LG's finest (and strangest) phones

    LG has never been the biggest, most important smartphone maker, but consumers always benefit from more competition — it drives smartphone makers to innovate faster, and to make those innovations more affordable. But nothing lasts forever. Rather than sit around all glum, though, I think our time is better spent remembering some of the truly great — and truly wild — phones LG has made over the years.

  • The PlayStation 5 has a Storage Problem – Here’s the Best Current Solution

    PlayStation 5 is an incredible next-gen gaming console, but its limited storage capacity is already giving players a rough time. Both versions of the system come with 825GB of internal space, but you’ll only have access to 667GB – the remainder is required for built-in software. Games today often consume nearly 100GB of free space, …

  • Supreme Court vacates ruling that prevented Trump from blocking Twitter critics

    Not that it matters too much for Trump anyway after Twitter permanently banned him.

  • Apple opens Find My to third-party testing

    The software allows MFi (Made for iPhone) licensees to test their hardware for use on Apple's Find My network.

  • Google's Pixel 5 April update appears to boost GPU performance

    Google's Pixel 5 flagship phone has reportedly witnessed a massive improvement in GPU performance following an April security update.

  • Sony's LED Bravia TVs with 'cognitive intelligence' start at $1,299

    Sony has unveiled its first LED models with the Cognitive Processor XR that are more reasonably priced than the OLED models.

  • This browser game shows the limits of AI emotion recognition software

    As you play the game, what you’ll notice is that it’s easy to fool the software. You can fake a smile to trick it into thinking that you’re happy. Ultimately, that’s the point of the experience.

  • All-Electric Dodge Charger Stars In Next Fast & Furious

    This sounds like yet another over-the-top fantasy movie…

  • How the 'Loki' Trailer Reveals a Different Version of Loki From 'Endgame'

    Not your Avenger's Loki?

  • Sonos and IKEA are developing new Symfonisk speakers that hide in plain sight

    According to a new report, one of the new devices IKEA and Sonos are working on is a speaker that will double as an art piece.

  • Sarcos Robotics Plans SPAC Deal for $1.3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarcos Robotics is planning to go public through a reverse merger with blank-check company Rotor Acquisition Corp.The Salt Lake City-based robot maker and the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, will have a combined valuation of $1.3 billion including debt, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The deal includes a potential earnout of an additional $281 million based on the performance of the stock after the merger.To help fund the transaction, the companies have raised about $220 million in a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors including BlackRock Inc., Millennium Management, Palantir Technologies Inc., Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc. and Schlumberger, as well as from their own executives.Sarcos develops robotic systems for non-repetitive tasks that are designed to increase productivity among industrial and military workers. Its wearable devices help people move heavy objects with mechanical limbs and support, reducing workplace injuries and allowing employees less capable of strenuous labor to carry out tasks such as lifting airport baggage and manufacturing components without assistance.Led by Chief Executive Officer Ben Wolff, Sarcos will receive as much as $496 million in proceeds from the SPAC transaction, the company said in the statement. Wolff was a co-founder of Clearwire Corp., which was acquired by Sprint Corp. in 2013.The company will lease its exoskeleton, wearable device starting at $100,000 a year, similar to the total cost of hiring a worker for $25 an hour in the U.S., Wolff said in an interview.“Our value proposition is,” he said, “to deliver the productivity of three, four or five workers, depending on the use cases, industry and the job etc.”Initial versions of the devices cost “Hundreds of thousands of dollars” to make, Wolff said. He projects that cost will shrink to $65,000 once Sarcos achieves full-scale production in five years. Currently, the company’s only product in the market is an inspection and surveillance robot, which Wolff said will account for a small portion of its revenue once bigger and more expensive, products are commercialized.Rotor raised $276 million in its initial public offering in January. Its CEO is former Credit Suisse First Boston President Brian Finn, while its chairman is Stefan Selig, a former Bank of America Corp. executive and a U.S. Commerce Department official during the Obama administration.When the combined company’s stock price reaches $15 and $20, there are 1 million shares, representing $280 million, that are structured in an earnout, Selig said.“We did that so everybody is incentivized and aligned to do what we are hoping and expecting to happen here, which is to create significant long-term value,” he said.(Update with interviews with Sarcos and Rotor executives.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Epic Battle With Capital Flows Is More Intense Than Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- In 2020, China’s efforts to lure foreign funds into its borders finally paid off. Investors from New York to London clamored for its stocks and bonds, cementing the nation’s position on the global stage.Against the wreckage of the global economy and with unprecedented stimulus unleashed by central banks, China’s resilience to the coronavirus and its higher-yielding assets looked attractive. The result was a 62% increase in overseas holdings of local stocks from a year earlier to 3.4 trillion yuan ($520 billion), a 47% for the bond market to 3.3 trillion yuan, and the Chinese currency’s best quarter in more than a decade. Foreign investors bought another net $53.5 billion worth of Chinese debt in January and February this year, according to Gavekal Dragonomics.But that influx -- and influence -- is now creating a headache for the Communist Party. China has long been paranoid about the risks posed by capital flows, especially after a messy currency devaluation in 2015, which is why authorities maintain strict controls on money entering and leaving the country. The scale of the inflows places the country at risk of asset bubbles, which would burst were that money to start pouring out.“The moment this demand becomes too big to manage and starts to pressure financial stability -- or create a threat or risk to financial stability -- it will be curbed,” said Paola Subacchi, professor of International Economics at the University of London’s Queen Mary Global Policy Institute and author of ‘The People’s Money: How China Is Building a Global Currency.’Foreign presence in modern China’s capital markets has never been so great: Beijing has in recent years carved out channels to let funds in, opening stock and bond trading links via Hong Kong and pushing for the inclusion of yuan-denominated assets in major global benchmarks. The overarching goal was to help make markets more efficient and powerful. Institutions such as pension funds would provide stability to a stock market reliant on speculators, while boosting liquidity in a moribund sovereign bond market.Global pandemic stimulus has in some ways made China a victim of its own success. This was illustrated by a November report compiled by the Asian Consultative Council of the Bank for International Settlements, which looked at the impact of capital flows. The People’s Bank of China, one of 12 central banks in the working group, noted that “sharp exchange rate fluctuations and large capital flows would threaten financial stability and have negative real economic consequences.”Such concerns are already affecting China’s onshore markets. Expectations of strong growth in the U.S. economy are driving Treasury yields higher, narrowing the premium offered by Chinese debt by about 1 percentage point since a record in November. It’s also buoying the dollar and punishing the yuan, which in March weakened about 1.3%. The CSI 300 Index of stocks has fallen more than 10% from this year’s high.“Outflows are always an important worry,” said David Qu, an economist at Bloomberg Economics. “Authorities may also be worried that inflows, particularly hot money, may become outflows once market conditions change.”Official comments have only grown louder in recent months. In a March 20 speech, top securities regulator Yi Huiman said large flows of “hot money” into China must be strictly controlled. In unusually blunt comments in early March, banking regulator Guo Shuqing said he was “very worried” that asset bubbles in overseas markets would burst soon, posing a risk to the global economy. Li Daokui, a former central bank adviser, blamed the potential for instability on U.S. pandemic relief.To manage the flow, China has steadily granted additional quota for onshore funds to invest in securities overseas, in March boosting it to $135 billion -- the highest ever. Other measures include encouraging mutual funds to invest in Hong Kong stocks, which led to record flows into the city in January, and asking financial institutions to limit the amount of offshore financing. Hong Kong in December said it was discussing plans to allow mainland investors to trade bonds in the city, which would also encourage outflows.But those steps are incremental, showing policy makers are wary of going too far the other way. China may struggle to open its financial borders without in some way being at the mercy of Federal Reserve actions, like other emerging economies. The U.S.’s easy monetary policy in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis fueled bubbles in countries from Indonesia to Thailand, which burst when the Fed prepared to raise interest rates.The Fed responded to the pandemic with similar policies to those of 2008 but far faster -- and further. Its balance sheet is now near $7.7 trillion, compared to $4 trillion early last year and the previous peak of $4.5 trillion in 2015. That’s equivalent to about 36% of the country’s gross domestic output, a record.There are few economies that can absorb that kind of money. China’s $10.9 trillion equity market and $18 trillion bond market make the country an obvious target.“China is going to be a very attractive place for capital,” said Wen-Wen Lindroth, lead cross-asset strategist for Fidelity International. “The long term growth rate – the gap they have with income – versus developed markets means they have lot more scope to develop,” she said.The question now is how China deals with this issue, which will become even more pressing as the weighting of yuan assets in global benchmarks increases, drawing in billions of extra dollars. Allowing more outflows will reduce the risk of bubbles, but increases the potential for money to flood out too quickly -- as the country witnessed in the wake of the 2015 currency devaluation.“China has long been very careful about opening its capital account, and that cautious approach is still the most probable one,” Wei He, China Economist at Gavekal, wrote in a March 31 report.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Short Bets in $14 Billion Treasury ETF Say Yield Calm Will Break

    (Bloomberg) -- As Treasury yields stall near their prepandemic highs, investors are wagering that the tranquility will be short-lived.Short interest in the $14 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund (ticker TLT) has climbed to about one-fifth of the shares outstanding, the highest since early 2017, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd. Bearish bets have risen from 7% at the start of 2021 amid the fund’s 13% year-to-date drop.While the bond selloff that’s hammered TLT appears to have leveled off with 30-year yields hovering near 2.4% for the better part of a month, the surge in short bets suggests investors don’t expect the calm to last long. Though yields have already moved “significantly” after the market aggressively repriced a brighter growth outlook, turbulence is likely to return as economic data is released over the next few months, according to Principal Global Investors.“This period of calm is likely short-lived,” said Seema Shah, the firm’s chief strategist. “We expect investors to grapple with the higher inflation and growth environment repeatedly through 2021. Each piece of strong economic and inflation data will unnerve investors again, driving volatility higher.”Investors have pulled almost $2.6 billion from TLT so far in 2021, putting the fund on track for the worst year of outflows since its inception in 2002. Upgraded growth forecasts and climbing inflation expectations have dragged down long-duration funds such as TLT and the $40 billion iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ticker LQD), which posted its biggest one-day outflow on record last week.The ICE BofA MOVE Index, a gauge of U.S. bond volatility, has eased to roughly 62 from a peak of 76 reached in late February, the highest level in 11 months. While the bond market is in a “holding pattern” after positioning for much more robust economic growth, the next catalyst will come from whether or not the data ultimately deliver, according to Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC.“Treasuries have largely priced the current Covid stimulus, the promise for infrastructure, and an economic recovery,” said Michael Contopoulos, the firm’s director of fixed income and portfolio manager. “The next leg will be determined by hard data -- actual increases in inflation, more than just promise for better days. Over the course of the year and in 2022, we should expect more volatility and trending higher rates.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A 'significant' stock market 'consolidation' may only be months away: Deutsche Bank

    Deutsche Bank warns the stock market could be at risk for a sizable pullback in coming months. Here's what would trigger the sell-off.

  • BP Poised to Restart Buybacks After Reaching Debt Goal Early

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it already achieved its $35 billion net-debt target, reaching the threshold at which it has said it can restart share buybacks about a year earlier than expected.The news reflects an accelerated pace of asset sales and improved business performance, with BP’s trading division capitalizing on dramatic moves in energy markets. It marks a potential turning point following a tumultuous year for the industry, in which fuel sales and refining margins were hammered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.So far this year, a “very strong” business performance driven by trading, prices and “resilient operations” has brought borrowings down, the London-based oil giant said Tuesday. Having reached its debt goal, “BP is committed to returning at least 60% of surplus cash flow to shareholders by way of share buybacks.”The move will be a boon to investors, many of whom had seen peer Royal Dutch Shell Plc as being ahead of the game in returning cash to shareholders, having slightly raised its dividend only two quarters after it was slashed. BP cut its payout last August, a policy u-turn after boosting it just a few quarters earlier.BP’s shares rose 3.4% to 299.75 pence as of 9:46 a.m. in London, extending their gain this year to 18%.“Given where the stock price is, we expect more than 60% of surplus free cash flow to be allocated to buybacks,” Oswald Clint, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd., said in research note. The energy company also made a strong profit from liquefied natural gas trading in the first quarter, he said.Energy ShiftWhile the market welcomed BP’s announcement, the firm’s value is still down by a third from pre-pandemic levels. That reflects struggles on several fronts, from the lingering effects of the virus crisis to the overhaul of the business amid the energy transition. BP has labored over the past year to convince investors that it can generate high returns while slashing emissions and ramping up clean-energy investments.It’s also selling a raft of assets -- including a stake in a large Omani gas project and an interest in data firm Palantir Technologies Inc. -- and plans to offload $25 billion worth by 2025. BP received around $4.7 billion from disposals in the quarter through March, and now expects such proceeds in 2021 to be at the top end of its $4 billion to $6 billion range, it said Tuesday.See also: BP Is Said to Field Final Offers for North Sea Energy AssetsBP is among a number of oil majors and independent commodity trading houses to profit from the large swings in prices during the pandemic. The company doesn’t break down how much money its trading unit makes, but Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney has said the division will be key in boosting returns from investments in renewables, which are typically 5% to 6%.BP’s net debt at the end of 2020 was $38.9 billion. It said at the time that the figure would likely increase in the first half of 2021. In February, BP estimated that it would meet its $35 billion debt target between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.There’ll be a further update on debt and buyback plans at BP’s first-quarter results on April 27.(Updates with analyst comment in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. auto industry calls for government help as it warns of impact of chip shortage

    A U.S. auto industry group on Monday urged the government to help as it warned the global semiconductor shortage could result in 1.28 million fewer vehicles built this year and disrupt production for another six months. The U.S. Commerce Department should dedicate a portion of funding in a proposed bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production to auto sector needs, the Alliance for Auto Innovation said in written responses to a government-initiated review. U.S President Joe Biden in February ordered several Federal agency actions to address the chip crisis and is also seeking $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States.

  • Trump's steel tariffs could be a big boost to Biden's infrastructure push

    A report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) found that Section 232 import measures protected the domestic steel industry from chronic global excess capacity in major exporting countries.

  • Why growth stocks could rally from here

    Over the past seven weeks, growth stocks have been in a correction the “opening up the economy” stocks have been in a strong uptrend (as seen in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones). From here, we will start to see growth pick up again and participate to the upside f