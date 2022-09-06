Mass Flow Controller Market Anticipated to Garner USD 2.45 Billion at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Mass Flow Controller Witness significant Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry

New York, US, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Mass Flow Controller Market Analysis by connection type, flow measurement, material type, connectivity, application – Forecast till 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 2.45 Billion by 2030, registering a 5.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022–2030).

Mass Flow Controller Market Overview

MRFR foresees flow controllers would witness a massive demand across the globe and expects this market to perceive high traction in the years to come. The growing demand from the chemical, O&G, and pharmaceutical sectors and stringent regulations for vehicle emissions are key growth drivers for the mass flow controller market. Besides, the increasing enactment of VOC emission standards fosters market value.

Mass Flow Controller Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 2.45 Billion Growth (2022 to 2030) 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4975

Mass flow controllers (MFCs) are one of the most crucial components in the liquid and gas delivery systems. These devices deliver inert, corrosive, and reactive gases to the process chamber, even operating at very low vapor pressures. MFCs are extensively used in the production of silicon wafers/ semiconductors. Other end-user industries of MFCs are chemical, O&G, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, water & wastewater treatment, metals & mining, and others.

Mass Flow Controller Market Segments

The report is segmented into services, technologies, end-user industries, and regions. The service segment is sub-segmented into controlling the flow of air, water, and other fluids & gas, monitoring high-pressure vessels & fluid flows, and the power generation industry. The technology segment is sub-segmented into electromagnetic flow control (EMFC), vacuum process control (VPC), liquid level control (LPC), and others.

Story continues

The end-user industry segment is sub-segmented into chemicals, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, food & beverages, water & wastewater treatment, metals & mining, and others. Among end-user industries, pharmaceutical is the largest segment in the market. The segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the assessment period. The region segment is sub-segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Mass Flow Controller Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mass-flow-controller-market-4975

Mass Flow Controller Market Regional Analysis

APAC dominates the global mass flow controller market, witnessing a significant rise in semiconductor production across the region. Besides, the high manufacturing base of flow meters and the large presence of food & beverages and chemical manufacturers in this region drive the market growth.

The steady growth in economies and end-user industries of MFCs are key factors boosting the market demand. Most global players have their production capacities in the APAC as the production cost in this region is much lower than in any other region.

Europe is another lucrative market for mass flow controllers on the global platform. The rise in the population, emerging economies, and adoption of mass flow controllers across different end-use industries increase the region’s market shares. Moreover, the rapid increase in semiconductor, oil & gas, medical & pharmaceuticals, and chemical sectors in this region substantiates the market size.

The North American mass flow controller market is growing massively. Increasing investments in the semiconductor industry to drive R&D activities to improve silicon wafer technology push the growth of the regional market. Additionally, the rising sales of efficient wearables & connected devices escalate the market value. Also, the growing demand for efficient mass flow controllers led by increasing industrial automation is another key factor pushing the market value in this region.

Industry Trends

The pharmaceutical industry uses MFCs to measure and control different liquids and gases. The medical application of mass flow controllers is ventilation devices to control the oxygen/gas flow. The ultra-low flow controlling capability of these controllers improves the accuracy of ventilation devices, offering efficient control & safety for patients. The use of mass flow controllers in various medical devices enhances safety and accuracy.

Industry 4.0 is well underway, transforming manufacturing back into an economic powerhouse. The rising sales of mass flow controllers and continual product launches define the growing market landscape. The strong economic growth worldwide has been instrumental in the market rise, spurring the market demand. Manufacturing companies worldwide are increasingly enhancing their expertise through production facilities.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/4975

Additionally, rapid technological changes, the adoption of new systems, and the integration of interoperability of devices and systems create significant market opportunities. Also, the rapid adoption of smart manufacturing, digital technologies, and advanced analytics among manufacturers to optimize processes has boosted the MFC market.

Manufacturers and dealers have shifted from the offline lead generation model to online sales. This initiative is a proven game-changer, engaging with prospective buyers through digital channels. Additionally, rapid advances in mass flow controller manufacturing techniques influence market revenues. With industrial automation on the threshold of a new revolution, the market is projected to grow continually in the years to come.

Mass Flow Controller Market Competitive Analysis

The mass flow controller market appears fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of players. Manufacturers use close service agreements, collaboration, and partnerships with large industries to capture significant market share. The mass flow controller market is primarily a B2B market.

For instance, on Oct 14, 2021, Brooks Instrument, a leading provider of precision fluid measurement & control technology, launched its new fully pressure-insensitive pressure-based mass flow controller (P-MFC) - GP200 Series for Etch and CVD processes in semiconductor manufacturing. The company has specifically designed its pressure-insensitive GP200 Series to optimize processes like etch and CVD with highly precise, repeatable gas delivery.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4975

Dominant Key Players on Mass Flow Controller Market Covered are:

Fluidyne

Motive Power Engineering

JK Products & Services

New Hills Pumping Inc.

Cimex Controls Inc.

Advitech Inc.

FLSmidth Solutions A/S

Related Reports:

Home Automation System Industry Research Report, By Protocol & Technology, By Product, Software & Algorithm- Forecast till 2030

Smart Connected Devices Market Size Research Report: By Product, End User and Region – Forecast Till 2027

Humidity Sensor Market Analysis Research Report: By Type, By Application and Region - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com



