U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,942.75
    +18.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,460.00
    +148.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,165.50
    +61.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.20
    +12.90 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.17
    +2.30 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.00
    +4.40 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    +0.42 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9957
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.66
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1550
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.6970
    +1.1220 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,892.02
    +154.96 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.21
    +3.54 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,304.05
    +16.62 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Mass Flow Controller Market Anticipated to Garner USD 2.45 Billion at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Mass Flow Controller Witness significant Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry

New York, US, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Mass Flow Controller Market Analysis by connection type, flow measurement, material type, connectivity, application – Forecast till 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 2.45 Billion by 2030, registering a 5.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022–2030).

Mass Flow Controller Market Overview

MRFR foresees flow controllers would witness a massive demand across the globe and expects this market to perceive high traction in the years to come. The growing demand from the chemical, O&G, and pharmaceutical sectors and stringent regulations for vehicle emissions are key growth drivers for the mass flow controller market. Besides, the increasing enactment of VOC emission standards fosters market value.

Mass Flow Controller Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Market Size by 2030

USD 2.45 Billion

Growth (2022 to 2030)

5.5% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4975  

Mass flow controllers (MFCs) are one of the most crucial components in the liquid and gas delivery systems. These devices deliver inert, corrosive, and reactive gases to the process chamber, even operating at very low vapor pressures. MFCs are extensively used in the production of silicon wafers/ semiconductors. Other end-user industries of MFCs are chemical, O&G, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, water & wastewater treatment, metals & mining, and others.

Mass Flow Controller Market Segments

The report is segmented into services, technologies, end-user industries, and regions. The service segment is sub-segmented into controlling the flow of air, water, and other fluids & gas, monitoring high-pressure vessels & fluid flows, and the power generation industry. The technology segment is sub-segmented into electromagnetic flow control (EMFC), vacuum process control (VPC), liquid level control (LPC), and others.

The end-user industry segment is sub-segmented into chemicals, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, food & beverages, water & wastewater treatment, metals & mining, and others. Among end-user industries, pharmaceutical is the largest segment in the market. The segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the assessment period. The region segment is sub-segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Mass Flow Controller Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mass-flow-controller-market-4975  

Mass Flow Controller Market Regional Analysis 

APAC dominates the global mass flow controller market, witnessing a significant rise in semiconductor production across the region. Besides, the high manufacturing base of flow meters and the large presence of food & beverages and chemical manufacturers in this region drive the market growth.

The steady growth in economies and end-user industries of MFCs are key factors boosting the market demand. Most global players have their production capacities in the APAC as the production cost in this region is much lower than in any other region.

Europe is another lucrative market for mass flow controllers on the global platform. The rise in the population, emerging economies, and adoption of mass flow controllers across different end-use industries increase the region’s market shares. Moreover, the rapid increase in semiconductor, oil & gas, medical & pharmaceuticals, and chemical sectors in this region substantiates the market size.

The North American mass flow controller market is growing massively. Increasing investments in the semiconductor industry to drive R&D activities to improve silicon wafer technology push the growth of the regional market. Additionally, the rising sales of efficient wearables & connected devices escalate the market value. Also, the growing demand for efficient mass flow controllers led by increasing industrial automation is another key factor pushing the market value in this region.

Industry Trends

The pharmaceutical industry uses MFCs to measure and control different liquids and gases. The medical application of mass flow controllers is ventilation devices to control the oxygen/gas flow. The ultra-low flow controlling capability of these controllers improves the accuracy of ventilation devices, offering efficient control & safety for patients. The use of mass flow controllers in various medical devices enhances safety and accuracy.

Industry 4.0 is well underway, transforming manufacturing back into an economic powerhouse. The rising sales of mass flow controllers and continual product launches define the growing market landscape. The strong economic growth worldwide has been instrumental in the market rise, spurring the market demand. Manufacturing companies worldwide are increasingly enhancing their expertise through production facilities.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/4975  

Additionally, rapid technological changes, the adoption of new systems, and the integration of interoperability of devices and systems create significant market opportunities. Also, the rapid adoption of smart manufacturing, digital technologies, and advanced analytics among manufacturers to optimize processes has boosted the MFC market.

Manufacturers and dealers have shifted from the offline lead generation model to online sales. This initiative is a proven game-changer, engaging with prospective buyers through digital channels. Additionally, rapid advances in mass flow controller manufacturing techniques influence market revenues. With industrial automation on the threshold of a new revolution, the market is projected to grow continually in the years to come.

Mass Flow Controller Market Competitive Analysis

The mass flow controller market appears fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of players. Manufacturers use close service agreements, collaboration, and partnerships with large industries to capture significant market share. The mass flow controller market is primarily a B2B market.

For instance, on Oct 14, 2021, Brooks Instrument, a leading provider of precision fluid measurement & control technology, launched its new fully pressure-insensitive pressure-based mass flow controller (P-MFC) - GP200 Series for Etch and CVD processes in semiconductor manufacturing. The company has specifically designed its pressure-insensitive GP200 Series to optimize processes like etch and CVD with highly precise, repeatable gas delivery.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4975

Dominant Key Players on Mass Flow Controller Market Covered are:

  • Fluidyne

  • Motive Power Engineering

  • JK Products & Services

  • New Hills Pumping Inc.

  • Cimex Controls Inc.

  • Advitech Inc.

  • FLSmidth Solutions A/S

Related Reports:

Home Automation System Industry Research Report, By Protocol & Technology, By Product, Software & Algorithm- Forecast till 2030

Smart Connected Devices Market Size Research Report: By Product, End User and Region – Forecast Till 2027

Humidity Sensor Market Analysis Research Report: By Type, By Application and Region - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Strong Insider Buying Makes These 2 Stocks Attractive

    Profitable investing is all about making the right choices and finding the stocks to build a portfolio that will generate positive returns no matter what happens. The challenge now can be summed up in the range of headwinds pushing against the markets. Investors have to contend with high inflation, and the prospect of higher rates going forward, as Fed chair Powell has indicated that the central bank’s priority will be to tame it. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities to seek out in t

  • Here’s what Morgan Stanley says will fuel another decline in stocks

    Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson says there's more pain in store, but for a different reason.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise; Oil Prices Rally On Surprise OPEC+ Move, Russia News

    Futures were mixed with the U.S. stock market closed Monday. Oil prices jumped as OPEC+ cut production. Russia won't restore European natural gas flows.

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Falling. Why Analysts Say a ‘Massive Capitulation’ Is Coming.

    While stock and bond markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday in the U.S., the 24/7 nature of crypto means no respite from volatility.

  • China’s Energy Giants Sell Gas to World Scrambling for Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • ‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment

    In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness is marking a final leg lower in the bear cycle, and a bullish opportunity for long-term investors,” Wald recently explained. “In the post-war era, the majority of bear cycles have been long

  • As the US housing market returns to sanity, researchers say these 5 cities are primed for deep price cuts

    Cities that have seen an 'influx of affluence' may see prices sink the farthest.

  • Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Decreasing Stakes in These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is decreasing stakes in. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Stanley Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Decreasing Stakes in These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital is famous on Wall Street since his […]

  • Oil’s OPEC+ Rally Stalls as China Lockdowns Fan Demand Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell, with a post-OPEC+ meeting rally fizzling out, as traders weighed the group’s output cut as well as further lockdowns in China.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGlobal benchmark Brent slid to

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Exclusive-Deal partner for Trump's Truth Social fails to get backing for SPAC extension -sources

    The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates the former U.S. president's Truth Social app, stands to receive from Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that inked a deal last October to take TMTG public. Digital World had been hoping that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is reviewing its disclosures on the deal, would have given its blessing by now for the transaction to proceed.

  • Smoking weed is now more popular than smoking tobacco in the US — here are 3 simple ways to profit from the big green wave

    The industry is still budding.

  • Al Gore’s Firm Made Big Bets on Microsoft, Shopify Stock

    Generation Investment Management bought Microsoft, Shopify, and Mastercard stock, and sold Visa in the second quarter.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Workday Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Alibaba, JD.com, NIO and Other Chinese Stocks Slide as Lockdowns Bite

    China ratcheted up Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend, raising the prospect of wider economic disruption and hitting Chinese stocks.

  • Why Is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Caxton Associates LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s performance and investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Caxton Associates LP. Bruce Kovner founded Caxton Associates in 1983. The global macro hedge […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks To Buy in September

    These innovative businesses are giving investors reasons to buy, but a bear market just isn't cooperating.