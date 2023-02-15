U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

Mass Flow Controller Market worth $3.3 billion in 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mass flow controller market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 3.3 billion in 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growing need for mass flow controller in fuel cells for renewable energy applications and Increasing use of mass flow controllers by semiconductor industries are the driving factor for growth in mass flow controller market.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=7748578

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mass Flow Controller Market"

139 – Tables
61 – Figures
199 – Pages

Exotic alloy to hold largest market share in year 2022.

Mass flow controllers made of exotic alloys accounted for the largest market share of in 2022 owing to the increasing use of these mass flow controllers by several end-user industries, such as semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and chemical. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for flow controllers to handle typical temperature, pressure, and flow of different media and materials that find applications in oil & gas, chemical, water & wastewater treatment, and semiconductor industries, among others.

Low flow rate mass flow controller to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Low flow rate mass flow controller to grow at highest CAGR in the forecast period 2023-2028.  In the chemical, semiconductor, and food and beverage sectors, low flow rate mass flow controllers are utilized for sensitive applications where great precision and stability are crucial. For instance, many sub-processes, such as testing and heat treatment, require low flow rate mass flow controllers in laboratory research procedures of the chemical industry.

Semiconductor industry to hold largest market share in year 2022

The semiconductor industry accounted highest market share of the overall mass flow controller market in 2022. Increasing demand for semiconductor equipment from developing countries is boosting the production of semiconductor equipment; this trend indirectly drives the demand for mass flow controllers in the semiconductor equipment market. In addition, the rise in innovations and developments in the semiconductor industry significantly drives the growth of the mass flow controller market at present, and a similar trend is likely to continue in the near future.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=7748578

Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing market for mass flow controllers during forecast period.

The mass flow controller market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to factors such as increasing population, emerging economies, and rising adoption of mass flow controllers across different end-user industries, such as semiconductor, medical devices, pharmaceutical, and chemical. Increasing demand for mass flow controllers in semiconductor equipment manufacturing processes would drive the growth of the mass flow controller market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the market include Brooks Instrument (US), Bronkhorst (Netherland), Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), MKS Instruments (US), Sierra Instruments (US), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), Teledyne Hastings Instruments (US), Alicat Scientific (US), Parker Hannifin Corp (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=7748578

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Intelligent Flow Meter Market by Type (Magnetic, Coriolis, Ultrasonic, Vortex, Multiphase, Thermal, Turbine, Variable Area, & Differential Pressure), Offering, Communication Protocol, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Flow Meter Market by Type (Differential Pressure, Positive Displacement, Magnetic (In-line, Insertion, Low Flow), Ultrasonic (Spool piece, Clamp-on, Insertion), Coriolis, Turbine, Vortex)), End-use Industry, and Region (2021 - 2026)

Magnetic Flowmeter Market by Type (In-Line, Insertion, Low Flow), Component (Flow Tube, Sensing Electrodes), Application (Water & Wastewater, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper), and Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts from 2014 to 2020

Level Transmitter Market by Technology (Capacitance, Radar, Ultrasonic, Differential Pressure, Magnetostrictive, Radiometric), Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water & Wastewater, Power), and Region (2020-2025)

Pressure Transmitter Market by Sensing Technology, Type (Absolute, Gauge, Differential Pressure, and Multivariable), Fluid Type (Liquid, Gas, and Steam), Application (Level, Pressure, and Flow), Industry and Region (2022-2027)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mass-flow-controller-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mass-flow-controller.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mass-flow-controller-market-worth-3-3-billion-in-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301747474.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

