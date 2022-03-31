U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

Mass General Brigham Announces New Partnership with Boston College Athletics

Mass General Brigham
·3 min read

Leaders from Mass General Brigham and Boston College Athletics

Photo credit: Flavio Bebarros
Photo credit: Flavio Bebarros

Boston, MA, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass General Brigham will serve as the exclusive healthcare provider for Boston College Athletics, through a partnership announced today by Mass General Brigham and Boston College.

Through the agreement, Mass General Brigham will provide medical support for Boston College’s men’s and women’s teams in all sports at the varsity and club levels, and its clinicians will also work year-round with BC student-athletes on training, injury prevention, treatment, and game-day medical coverage. It will be directed by Robert Nascimento, MD, Head Team Physician and Medical Director, Boston College, and Tim Foster, MD Chief of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Mass General Brigham, and to provide the best possible healthcare for our student-athletes, said Boston College Vice President for Human Resources David Trainor. “This partnership brings together two respected Boston institutions with long histories of service for the benefit of BC Athletics.”

“This partnership between Mass General Brigham and Boston College will benefit BC Athletics across all sports,” said William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Pat Kraft. “We look forward to this relationship and the positive effect it will have for our student-athletes, coaches and trainers.”

“This partnership showcases the diverse clinical portfolio Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine can provide that is truly unmatched,” said R. Scott Gassett, Vice President of Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine. “We are proud to partner with Boston College, which is positioned to compete at the highest levels, and to help their student-athletes reach their fullest potential.”

Boston College Athletics and Mass General Brigham will also collaborate on disease awareness nights at BC sporting events throughout the year. This season Mass General Brigham participated in the annual Boston College “Pink Night” game, which honored cancer survivors and provided information and educational resources on cancer screening and overall wellness.

In addition to Boston College Athletics, Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine provides clinical services to the Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and New England Revolution, as well as numerous Division I college programs and high school athletic programs throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

About Mass General Brigham
Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic healthcare system, uniting great minds in medicine to make life-changing impact for patients in our communities and people around the world. Mass General Brigham connects a full continuum of care across a system of academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, home care, and long-term care services. Mass General Brigham is a non-profit organization that is committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Mass General Brigham is one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. For more information, please visit massgeneralbrigham.org. To learn more about sports medicine programs and services from Mass General Brigham visit sportsmedicine.massgeneralbrigham.org.

Photo Courtesy:
Dr. Timothy Earle Foster, Chief of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Newton-Wellesley Hospital
Rev. John Butler, S.J., Haub Family Vice President, University Mission & Ministry, Boston College
R. Scott Gasset, VP, Sports Medicine, Mass General Brigham
Dr. Robert Nascimento, Chief of Sports Medicine at Newton-Wellesley Hospital Head Team Physician and Medical Director, Boston College
David Trainor, VP, Human Resources, Boston College
Dr. Douglas Comeau, Director, University Health Services & Sports Medicine, Boston College
Patrick Kraft, William V. Campbell Director of Athletics, Boston College

Attachment

CONTACT: Tim Sullivan Mass General Brigham tsullivan11@partners.org


