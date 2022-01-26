U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,349.93
    -6.52 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,168.09
    -129.61 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,542.12
    +2.82 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,976.46
    -27.57 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.35
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.10
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.20 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1242
    -0.0064 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    +0.0650 (+3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3465
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7670
    +0.1070 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,781.86
    -140.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    835.69
    -20.12 (-2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -119.97 (-0.44%)
     

Mass General Brigham and The New Commonwealth Fund Partner to Invest in Maternal Health Equity Across Massachusetts

Mass General Brigham
·4 min read

Initiative will invest $2.5 million to increase capacity, provide resources, and support a robust ecosystem

Boston, MA, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass General Brigham, Massachusetts’ largest health care system, and The New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund (NCF), a ground-breaking fund created by a group of Black and Brown corporate executives in Massachusetts to eliminate systemic racism throughout the state, today announced a strategic five-year maternal health partnership. The partnership will invest $2.5 million to advance maternal health equity, support practitioners and advocates to make critical advances in patient care and outcomes and improve health equity of Black and Brown communities across the Commonwealth.

“The New Commonwealth Fund continues to invest in Black and Brown leaders whose organizations are dismantling barriers of systemic racism across our institutions, and we are thrilled to partner with Mass General Brigham and combine its world-renowned health care and resources with our community outreach and strategic philanthropic funding model. Through this partnership we are going to ensure increased equity, accessibility, and quality of maternal health care,” said Dr. Makeeba McCreary, President New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund. “By expanding our maternal health care ecosystem and resources, we can bring this conversation and awareness to improve health outcomes for Black and Brown communities not only in our health equity pillar of giving, but also specifically in our pillar areas of criminal justice reform, youth development, economic empowerment.”

Through the partnership, Mass General Brigham’s support will enable The NCF to identify practitioners and leaders in maternal health equity to join a multi-year cohort that will receive funding, essential support, and technical assistance to grow capacity of providers and the health care workforce. This cohort, along with institutional support from NCF partners, will decrease racial disparities in health outcomes, increase health literacy of Black and Brown communities, and increase Black and Brown professionals in health care in the Commonwealth. The cohort will also be encouraged to engage with other NCF grantees to facilitate additional partnerships and advancements across the NCF’s four pillars: policing & criminal justice reform; economic empowerment; health care equity; and youth education, empowerment & civic engagement.

“A lifetime of health equity begins even before birth. Our partnership with The New Commonwealth Fund will help create a full-circle support system to improve health outcomes of Black and Brown mothers and children for generations to come and support growing and diversifying the workforce to meet these critical needs,” said Elsie Taveras, MD, MPH, Chief Community Health Equity Officer for Mass General Brigham.

Mass General Brigham and The NCF chose to mark this partnership following National Maternal Health Awareness Day 2022. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Black patients die during and after pregnancy at a rate three times higher than white patients, and those who are American Indian and Alaska Native die at a rate two times higher than white patients. Currently in Boston, a baby born to a Black mother is three to four times more likely to die by their first birthday than a baby born to a white mother.

“By helping to unravel the influence of decades of structural racism and bias, this investment will enable meaningful progress in our work to eliminate inequities in birth outcomes. We look forward to the myriad ways our collaboration with The New Commonwealth Fund will bring improvements to the maternal care, experience and health of the state’s Black and Brown communities,” said Allison Bryant, MD, MPH, Senior Medical Director for Health Equity, Mass General Brigham, and Chair of the Massachusetts Maternal Mortality Committee.

This new partnership builds on Mass General Brigham’s recently announced $50 million investment in a new, comprehensive community and mental health strategy to improve the health of the communities it serves. In partnership with more than 20 organizations, the initiatives target programs to improve mental healthcare capacity, workforce development, chronic disease management, as well as nutrition security and equity.

About the New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund
The New Commonwealth Fund was formed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in the wake of the brutal killing of George Floyd by police and other recent, horrific racially charged incidents in this country. The Fund was founded by a coalition of Massachusetts Black and Brown executives for the sole purpose of leveraging their individual and collective power to work together with community organizations to make transformative societal changes by addressing systemic racism and racial inequity in Massachusetts. To learn more about the New Commonwealth Fund or donate to support its mission, go to the New Commonwealth Fund website: www.newcommonwealthfund.org.

About Mass General Brigham
Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic healthcare system, uniting great minds in medicine to make life-changing impact for patients in our communities and people around the world. Mass General Brigham connects a full continuum of care across a system of academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, home care, and long-term care services. Mass General Brigham is a non-profit organization that is committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Mass General Brigham is one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. For more information, please visit massgeneralbrigham.org.

CONTACT: Timothy Sullivan Mass General Brigham 617-952-5325 tsullivan11@partners.org


Recommended Stories

  • Why Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks Topped the Market Today

    Shares of coronavirus vaccine makers generally had a good Wednesday on the back of a coming push on additional jabs, plus a notable recommendation boost by a prominent investment bank. In contrast to the day's dip in the S&P 500 index, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock enjoyed a 1.6% lift, Comirnaty vaccine co-developers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) respectively rose by 0.9% and 2.7%, and perennial underdog Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 2.6%.

  • Why Cortexyme's Stock Is Crashing Today

    The FDA's latest move regarding one of this biopharma's investigational drugs all but slams the door shut on its future.

  • Free N95 Masks Offered At GA Publix, CVS, Costco, Walgreens Soon

    Publix, Walgreens, Walmart pharmacies are working with federal officials to offer free N95 masks in varying sizes at GA stores this week.

  • Sierra Oncology's Bet On A Failed Gilead Drug Just Paid Off In A Big Way

    Sierra Oncology reported a late-stage win Tuesday for a bone cancer drug it acquired at a discount — and the biotech stock catapulted.

  • Strip-Bar Habit Worth $220,000 Hangs Over Swiss Banker on Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- The former head of a Swiss bank goes on trial Tuesday charged with enriching himself and others through millions of dollars in side deals and illegal expenses including racking up a 201,267 Swiss-franc ($220,000) tab at a string of cabarets, strip clubs and “contact bars.”Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapS&P 500 Slumps 2% Amid Fed, Russia-Ukraine Jitters: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has

  • Cortexyme Stock Plunges On FDA Hold On Atuzaginstat's IND

    The FDA has placed a clinical hold on Cortexyme Inc's (NASDAQ: CRTX) atuzaginstat (COR388) Investigational New Drug application (IND 134303). The Company plans to provide additional updates pending continued engagement with FDA. Cortexyme is immediately implementing a cost reduction program to rationalize operations, providing an expected cash runway through 2024. Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar. The Company intends to prioritize the development of its next-generation gingipain inh

  • Ex-UBS Advisor Spent Stolen Client Money on ‘Romantic Relationships,’ SEC Alleges

    The ex-advisor allegedly spent the bulk of more than $5 million in stolen funds on gifts for his romantic partners, including vacations, luxury cars, and private school tuition, according to the SEC.

  • King Soopers grocery workers in the Denver area OK strike-ending contract that contains record raise

    A contract for more than 8,000 local workers contained the largest-ever raise for new employees as well as other provisions.

  • Immunocore gets FDA approval for cell therapy targeting melanoma

    Kimmtrak is the first T cell receptor therapeutic, and first treatment for metastatic uveal melanoma, approved by the federal agency. Immunocore, a British biotech firm, has U.S. operations in Conshohocken.

  • ‘Bunch of Idiots’: Grown Man Accused of Spitting on and Shoving Kids for Wearing Masks

    A middle-age Southern California man is accused of lying in wait outside local schools for children wearing masks—and then following them around so he can cough at them, spit on them, and taunt them for being “stupid” enough to don the face coverings.The man, captured on video wearing a “Your mask makes you look stupid” T-shirt, has allegedly been continuing his anti-mask harassment campaign for a month in suburban La Crescenta, with a string of alleged incidents under his bel

  • Fauci challenges Fox News vaccine falsehoods: 'The facts are stunningly obvious'

    The top public health authorities in the Biden administration denounced misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines following an anti-vaccine rally in Washington, D.C., over the weekend and a falsehood-laden segment on Fox News on Tuesday night that has been widely shared on social media.

  • 3-foot-long creature with scales found during drug bust at Texas home, cops say

    The creature was found after a Crime Stoppers tip.

  • Coast man told kids to clean mom’s wounds after brutal beating, records say. She died.

    Exclusive: The suspect, who was arrested days earlier on an unrelated aggravated assault charge in Hancock County, dropped the domestic violence victim off at a Coast hospital under guise of finding her help, records say. Here’s more.

  • Moderna begins testing omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine in adults

    Moderna has begun testing an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster in healthy adults. It’s not clear whether global health authorities will order a change to the vaccine recipe in the wake of the hugely contagious omicron variant. Studies in the U.S. and elsewhere show a booster dose strengthens that protection and improves the chances of avoiding even a milder infection.

  • New COVID variant has arrived in the US. What to know about 'stealth' version of omicron BA.2

    There's a lot unknow about new variant, including whether it evades vaccines better or causes more severe disease. Here's what we do know.

  • 50 Percent of People With COVID Get This Long-Term Symptom, Study Says

    Even though the world has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years, we're still learning about the virus and how it can affect our bodies. One area of understanding that has been particularly difficult to grasp has been the wide range of symptoms the virus can cause and how some can stick around long after recovery. Now, a new study has found that one symptom is having a long-term effect on about half of people who have caught COVID. Read on to see which ailment could be stic

  • Pfizer and BioNTech launch study of omicron vaccine, and FDA halts use of two COVID antibody treatments

    One day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it's halting the use of antibody drugs as COVID-19 treatments because they don't work on the highly contagious omicron variant, Pfizer and German partner BioNTech announced they are launching a trial to evaluate an omicron-based vaccine in healthy adults aged 18 to 55.

  • FDA Holds Mustang Bio's Gene Therapy IND For Compromised Immune System Disorder

    The FDA has issued a hold, pending Chemistry, Manufacturing & Controls (CMC) clearance, on Mustang Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: MBIO) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MB-207 in patients with X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (XSCID). The application was submitted to initiate a pivotal Phase 2 study to assess MB-207 (lentiviral gene therapy) in patients who have been previously treated with a hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and for whom re-treatment is indicated. The FDA has

  • The pandemic will end, but the virus isn't going away: Gregory Zuckerman

    Gregory Zuckerman, author of ‘A Shot to Save the World’, joins Yahoo Finance's Editor-in-Chief, Andy Serwer, for a discussion about what COVID-19 will look like in the future.

  • What does the color of your mucus mean?

    The color of your mucus can reveal some surprising things about your health. Here's what your mucus color means, according to experts.