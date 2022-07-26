Mass General Brigham hospitals achieve top spots in U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of the best hospitals in America

Mass General Brigham is the only health system nationwide with five nationally ranked hospitals

Mass General Brigham

Mass General Brigham hospitals earned high marks in multiple specialties. Of note this year, Brigham and Women’s Hospital is #1 in obstetrics and gynecology in the nation and McLean Hospital is #1 in psychiatry in the nation.

Boston, MA, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), the founding members of Mass General Brigham, earned high marks in multiple specialties by U.S. News & World Report – with MGH earning the #8 spot on the Honor Roll of America’s Best Hospitals and Brigham and Women’s earning the #14 spot.

Of note this year, Brigham and Women’s is #1 in obstetrics and gynecology in the nation and McLean Hospital is #1 in psychiatry in the nation. These top honors come amid dual crises in mental health and access to women’s healthcare.

“Having multiple nationally ranked hospitals, specialties, as well as outstanding regional rankings is a remarkable achievement,” said Anne Klibanski, MD, President and CEO of Mass General Brigham. “We are immensely proud of the research and innovation across our system and, most of all, of the quality of care and empathy that our staff delivers every day to patients and their families, especially in these unprecedented times.”

Mass General Brigham remains the only health system nationwide with five nationally ranked hospitals. For more than 30 years, hospital rankings have been used to help patients across the nation find the best hospital for their needs, according to U.S. News & World Report.

In addition to McLean Hospital, two other Mass General Brigham specialty hospitals also received extraordinary honors. Spaulding Rehabilitation was #1 in New England and ranked #3 in the nation for rehabilitation, marking the 5th year Spaulding has been a top three ranked hospital. Spaulding is the only rehabilitation hospital in New England ranked by U.S. News & World Report since 1995. Mass Eye and Ear (MEE) is #1 for otolaryngology (ear, nose, and throat care) and ophthalmology in New England. MEE ranked #4 for both otolaryngology and ophthalmology in the nation.

In total, nine unique specialties at MGH and BWH were recognized in the top 10 nationally:

MGH: #2 diabetes and endocrinology, #3 psychiatry, #4 ear, nose and throat (in partnership with MEE), #4 ophthalmology (in partnership with MEE), #6 rheumatology, #7 cardiology and heart surgery, and #9 orthopedics.

BWH: #1 obstetrics and gynecology, #4 cancer (with Dana-Farber as the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center), #5 rheumatology, and #10 cardiology and heart surgery.

In addition, based on U.S. News & World Report rankings:

MGH is the #1 hospital in New England

BWH is the #2 hospital in New England

Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital ranked #6 in Massachusetts and was recognized as high performing for treatment in three specialties: geriatrics, orthopedics, and urology.

Cooley Dickinson Hospital was recognized as high performing for treatment in one procedure and condition: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital was recognized as high performing for treatment in one procedure and condition: hip fracture.

Newton-Wellesley Hospital ranked #7 in the Boston Metro Area and #9 in Massachusetts. Newton Wellesley was also recognized as high performing for treatment in eight procedures and conditions: COPD, heart failure, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, and stroke.

Salem Hospital was recognized as high performing for treatment in four procedures and conditions: diabetes, COPD, heart failure, and kidney failure.

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital was recognized as high performing for treatment in five procedures and conditions: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, COPD, heart attack, heart failure, and hip fracture.





For the 2022-23 rankings, U.S. News & World Report compared nearly 5,000 medical centers nationwide across 15 adult specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Survival rates, patient safety, specialized staff, and hospital reputation were contributing factors in the rankings.

These rankings and honors for Mass General Brigham’s academic medical centers, specialty hospitals, and community hospitals validate the ongoing work to create the world’s leading patient-centered academic health system.

Additional details about the U.S. News & World Report ranking system can be found here. The complete listing of America’s Best Hospitals can be found here.

About Mass General Brigham

Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic health care system, uniting great minds in medicine to make life-changing impact for patients in our communities and people around the world.

Mass General Brigham connects a full continuum of care across a system of academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, home care, and long-term care services.

Mass General Brigham is a non-profit organization that is committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Mass General Brigham is one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. For more information, please visit massgeneralbrigham.org.

