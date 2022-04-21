U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,380.25
    -10.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,644.00
    -65.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,690.00
    -38.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,982.50
    -6.40 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.02
    +0.23 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.80
    +4.60 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.70
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +2.36 (+11.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3026
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4500
    +0.0940 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,482.63
    -979.56 (-2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.04
    -29.88 (-3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

MASS Group Announces the Integration of ScannerIO to Automate Data Collection and WIP Processing

MASS Group (massgroup.com)
·2 min read
Image
Image

MASS Group introduces ScannerIO which provides their multi-tenant, multi-instant, cloud-based Traceability Made Easy® (TME®) MES solution the ability to automate manufacturing digital work instructions for data collection from Bluetooth, barcode, RFID, and IoT devices.

ScannerIO Announcement Image

ScannerIO Announcement Image
ScannerIO Announcement Image

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufacturing Automation & Software Systems, Inc. dba MASS Group, Inc., is announcing the release of a new IoT Platform software solution, Scanner IO, that will complement their robust Traceability Made Easy® (TME®) MES and MOM solution. It will digitally transform and automate the scanning and data collecting processes in the manufacturing industry.

ScannerIO is a high-performing platform software solution that will automate WIP processing while reducing operator intervention and overall labor requirements. Completely in-house, cost-effective, and intended for discrete and process manufacturing, this emerging technology will eliminate the repeated need for programming required by distributors, integrators, and end-users to log data into a variety of output formats. The need to program the logic when items are scanned at mass is no longer required as ScannerIO automates the scanners and digital travelers. The software solution has the ability to seamlessly swap between manual and automated steps in MES and will provide clear visibility to data for every work order, without any operator involvement, and synthesize that information to improve any manufacturing process through workflow management. The digital transformation of ScannerIO will build a foundational system that empowers workers and manufacturers to optimize their production processes.

MASS Group's release of ScannerIO was initiated to complement Data Logic's hardware solution with the intent of transforming the way manufacturers scan items and collect data. By having an all-powerful and already built manufacturing execution systems software solution (TME® MES), MASS Group's mission is to exceed regular MES expectations by enhancing and automating the data collection and scanning processes within a manufacturer's workflow.

About TME® MES/MOM

TME® MES's open cloud architecture, built and standardized on Microsoft stack including SQL server technology, provides a framework for a comprehensive traceability and genealogy for processes, people, inventory, and assets. It is an end-to-end, 100% cloud-based, cost-effective platform that enables your business to consolidate complex data while simultaneously coordinating manufacturing processes, equipment, and personnel.

About MASS Group

Since 1998, MASS Group, Inc., has evolved over the years in developing, selling, and supporting its software suite called Traceability Made Easy® (TME®). TME® is an all-in-one cloud-based software solution that provides end-to-end capabilities across the entire supply chain and delivers a single source of truth to manage, track, and communicate enterprise activities that provide a real-time view into critical business processes.

To learn more about MASS Group, ScannerIO, or TME® MES, please contact us via phone at 1-800-842-2790 or email at sales@massgroup.com.

Related Images






Image 1: ScannerIO Announcement Image


person wearing a hardhat and holding a tablet in a manufacturing warehouse utilizing software



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg reportedly sought to quash article about Activision CEO

    Sheryl Sandberg allegedly worked with a team of Facebook and Activision employees to block a U.K. newspaper from publishing a negative article about then-boyfriend Bobby Kotick.

  • Why AT&T Stock Popped Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) jumped 4% on Thursday, following the release of the telecommunications titan's first-quarter earnings results. AT&T added 691,000 net postpaid phone customers, who subscribe to monthly bills and are typically the most profitable accounts for wireless service providers. The telecom giant also gained 113,000 prepaid phone customers.

  • Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $675 million, Obamas to leave Spotify, Amazon debuts new service

    Notable business headlines include Elon Musk’s The Boring Company raising $675 million for its tunnel-making venture, the Obama’s looking to end their exclusive podcast deal with Spotify, and Amazon debuting its new ‘Buy with Prime’ service for third-party sellers.

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Big data from cars is a ‘multibillion’ dollar opportunity: Narrative CEO

    At the New York Auto Show this week, car fans, journalists, and industry watchers were treated to a feast for the eyes, with all the new car designs and plush interiors on display. Under the skin of these cars, however, is a different beast - and it’s not the engine. It’s all the data these cars generate.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    Investors don't always have to swing for the fences to score strong returns. They just need to be patient while holding the right stocks.

  • 2 High-Conviction Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    These industry-leading businesses benefit from big market opportunities, and both could help you make bank in the stock market.

  • Lithium price skyrockets as electric vehicle demand takes off

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in price for lithium as demand for electric vehicles increases.

  • This Type of Senior Is Struggling to Afford Retirement

    Amid an economic environment marked by inflation, single seniors are having a harder time in retirement compared to married seniors, a new survey has found. The results of the American Advisors Group survey suggest unmarried seniors have less money than … Continue reading → The post This Type of Senior Is Struggling to Afford Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top REITs for May 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying in April

    Because it takes care of the technology, customers can have top-notch website speed. Additionally, Cloudflare provides cybersecurity for the customers on its servers. Currently, Cloudflare has data centers in more than 250 cities globally, each of which stores code for customers on its cloud website hosting service.

  • Shiba Inu, Dogecoin payments accepted by Porsche Baltimore dealership

    A Porsche dealership in Baltimore, Maryland, has begun accepting mainstream crypto payments for vehicles, along with DOGE and Shiba Inu, according to a Tweet by U.S.-based crypto payment service provider BitPay. See related article: Lamborghini’s last all-gas Aventador to be auctioned with NFT Fast facts The Porsche Towson website featured a 2022 Porsche Cayenne SUV, […]

  • Netflix Is Getting Into Advertising. Here Are 2 Other Stocks That Will Benefit

    Huge news came out this week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) management announced on the first-quarter earnings call that the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier for its subscription streaming service. There were scant details about what the price point would be, how it would work, or the real reasons why Netflix is deciding to embrace ads now. Netflix's announcement also suggests a boost is coming to the connected-TV (CTV) advertising industry.

  • Tennessee Court of Appeals Orders Recusal of Trial Court Judge and Vacates Default Judgment on Liability Against Endo

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that the Tennessee Court of Appeals has reversed a trial court judge's order denying a motion for recusal by Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, Endo or the Company) in Clay County et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., (formerly known as Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al.), pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, and remanded the case for

  • Cummins Releases First Human Capital Management Report

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. has released its first Human Capital Management Report exploring the company’s approach to creating a dynamic work environment to attract, develop and retain the sk...

  • Top Financial Stocks for April 2022

    These are the financial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Chip-Starved Firms Are Scavenging Silicon From Washing Machines

    (Bloomberg) -- A major industrial conglomerate has resorted to buying washing machines and tearing out the semiconductors inside for use in its own chip modules, according to the CEO of a company central to the chipmaking supply chain.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • MP Materials Begins Construction On Texas Factory; Inks Supply Deal With GM

    Mp Materials Corp (NYSE: MP) has signed a definitive supply agreement with General Motor Co (NYSE: GM) to produce alloy and magnets for the automotive giant's EV programs. The financial terms were not disclosed. Under the long-term agreement, MP Materials will supply U.S.-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy, and finished magnets for the electric motors. MP Materials' Texas magnetics facility will source materials from Mountain Pass, California, and produce magnets powering appro

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.