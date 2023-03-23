MASS Group Announces New Seamless Integration With Its Industry-Leading Software Solution Traceability Made Easy With Zebra RFID Fixed Readers

MASS Group expands hardware solutions through integration with Zebra Technologies, enhancing real-time data capture and analysis for comprehensive tracking and genealogy.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / MASS Group, a leading provider of RFID-powered manufacturing and warehouse software solutions, is excited to announce its newest integration with Zebra Technologies, a global leader in enterprise mobile computing, data capture, and printing solutions. After many years of utilizing the RFD8500, RFD40, and RFD90 RFID handheld readers, the addition of the FX7500 and FX9600 fixed readers is an exciting development for MASS Group. With Zebra's key position in the industry and the companies' long-standing partnership, MASS Group is thrilled to now be able to offer a wider range of RFID options to potential clients. The ability to integrate both fixed and handheld hardware solutions will allow MASS Group to expand its offerings and provide more comprehensive solutions to meet the needs of its clients. This new partnership with Zebra is a significant step forward for MASS Group, and the company looks forward to continuing to provide top-quality RFID solutions to its customers.

MASS Group, Thursday, March 23, 2023, Press release picture

TME® is a comprehensive inventory, container, asset, and manufacturing tracking software solution that provides real-time visibility, traceability, and genealogy across organizations. By integrating TME® with Zebra's RFID readers, customers can now capture and process data in real time, providing them with greater visibility into their operations and enabling them to make informed decisions.

Zebra's RFID readers are known for their durability, ease of use, and accuracy. The handheld readers are designed for mobility and can be used for tasks such as inventory management and asset tracking while the static readers are ideal for high-volume, automated environments such as warehouses and manufacturing facilities. The integration with TME® allows for seamless data capture and analysis, enabling organizations to improve their productivity and efficiency.

Story continues

About MASS Group

Since 1998, MASS Group, Inc., has established itself as a reputable software distributor. The company has evolved over the years in developing, selling, and supporting its software suite called Traceability Made Easy® (TME®). The TME® application includes MES, CMMS, EAM, WMS, and RFID solutions, all available in one cloud-based platform that is ready out-of-the-box, quickly implemented, and requires no programming.

TME® provides manufacturers, organizations, and government agencies with better visibility, compliance, and process execution. This focus on visibility, compliance, and process execution is a core foundation for MASS Group's mission to deliver comprehensive and easy-to-use traceability and genealogy solutions. Its goal is to help end users, value-added resellers (VARS), and system integrators by providing an RFID-enabled, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS), extensible platform solution for all things related to supply chain traceability, inventory/warehouse management, asset inventory management, and Work-in-Process.

For more information about the integration of TME® with Zebra's RFID readers, contact MASS Group via phone at 1-800-842-2790 or email at sales@massgroup.com.

Contact Information

Julian Pascual

Marketing Manager

jpascual@massgroup.com

SOURCE: MASS Group

.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/745510/MASS-Group-Announces-New-Seamless-Integration-With-Its-Industry-Leading-Software-Solution-Traceability-Made-Easy-With-Zebra-RFID-Fixed-Readers



