U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.50
    +7.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,064.00
    -84.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,514.25
    +100.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.40
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.98
    +0.57 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.00
    +25.20 (+1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.66 (+2.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1023
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • Vix

    17.87
    -1.53 (-7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2387
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5340
    -0.3910 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,924.86
    +822.73 (+3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.47
    +302.79 (+124.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,397.47
    +50.59 (+0.18%)
     

MASS Group Recognized as a Top Semiconductor Tech Company by Semiconductor Review Magazine

MASS Group
·3 min read

MASS Group Named Top Semiconductor Tech Company of 2022

Top Semiconductor Tech Company 2022

Top Semiconductor Tech Company 2022
Top Semiconductor Tech Company 2022

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MASS Group Inc., a global leader in manufacturing automation and software systems, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Top 20 Semiconductor Tech Companies of 2022 by Semiconductor Review, an established industry magazine that provides comprehensive views of recent developments in the semiconductor arena. This award recognizes the most innovative and impactful companies in the semiconductor industry, and MASS Group is honored to be among this elite group.

This award from Semiconductor Review is a testament to MASS Group's commitment to providing innovative solutions that help manufacturing companies stay ahead of the curve. The company will continue to work hard to deliver the best products and services to its clients, and to make a positive impact on the semiconductor industry.

MASS Group's flagship product, Traceability Made Easy® (TME®), is a comprehensive solution that allows manufacturing companies to manage all aspects of their operations, including product management, equipment uptime, maintenance, warehouse inventory, quality, and traceability, from a single platform. With its real-time data collection, business analytics, and reporting capabilities, TME® has helped numerous semiconductor manufacturers achieve enhanced efficiency and cost savings.

The TME® suite is comprised of four components: manufacturing execution solution (MES), computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), inventory and warehouse management system (WMS), and quality control (SPC/QC). The solution seamlessly integrates with clients' ERP systems, accounting systems, and equipment to collect real-time data. It presents all the critical information through one single intuitive dashboard.

TME® offers numerous benefits to semiconductor fabrication plants, including complete traceability and genealogy from cradle to grave, hassle-free inventory management, and production management for on-time product delivery. Managers and analysts can have real-time visibility into all operations through an intuitive dashboard, enabling them to act on any issue at the right time. TME® also allows for real-time statistical process control (SPC), helping reduce scrap, waste, and defects and improve product quality. 

Numerous semiconductor manufacturers have already adopted TME® for increased efficiency and cost savings, with typical results including a 5% increase in yield and a 7% reduction in scrap. For instance, Applied Materials, the largest semiconductor equipment manufacturer in the world, has implemented the product to process 400,000 work orders a year in its metrology lab. The company uses TME® to manage all the incoming orders and the data that the metrology lab produces, reducing queue time and becoming more productive.

"TME® levels the playing field for small and mid-sized fabrication plants by enabling them to be more efficient at a lower cost," says Gamal Balady, President and CEO of MASS Group. "We can have the system up and running for clients within 90 days, and we expect to craft many intriguing instances of client success with this flagship offering in the coming years."

For more information, contact MASS Group via phone at 1-800-842-2790 or email at sales@massgroup.com.

Contact Information:
Julian Pascual
Marketing Manager
jpascual@massgroup.com

Related Images






Image 1: Top Semiconductor Tech Company 2022



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why C3.ai Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

    Investors were excited that there is now a bona fide artificial intelligence business application on the market, developed by a prominent tech company.

  • FedEx stock jumps as company announces plans to cut 10% of certain management jobs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss FedEx's job cut plans and how the stock is reacting.

  • Tech layoffs may be continuing, but these skills are still in high demand

    Tech titans including Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta (META) IBM (IBM) and Amazon (AMZN) have announced thousands of job cuts in recent months, as the sector attempts to meet a changing macro environment. While layoffs continue, however, companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are also increasing their efforts around AI, reflecting a broader trend in tech. Microsoft, for its part, is making a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, maker of the ChatGPT tool.

  • Google exec claims he was fired for not being 'inclusive,' denying Asian female colleague's sexual advances

    Ryan Olohan, a married dad of seven, was fired from Google after 15 years allegedly for not being "inclusive" after a female exec retaliated against him for denying her sexual advances.

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    These growth stocks are down more than 50%, creating an attractive buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • White House blasts Exxon over historical $56 billion annual profit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records due to high prices and soaring demand, pushing their combined take to near $200 billion. The scale has brought renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies.

  • How Long Will $1,500,000 Last Me in Retirement?

    If you find yourself with $1.5 million in retirement savings, you're doing more than five times better than the average retiree, who only has $279,997. It is true that $1.5 million can last indefinitely in retirement if you don't spend … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $1,500,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AMD tops Q4 earnings expectations despite slowing PC sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for AMD, the drop in PC sales and shipments, and the outlook for AMD.

  • Intel cuts CEO pay by 25% as a chip glut wipes out profits—and even middle managers will take a salary hit

    Intel is slashing its CEO pay by 25%—but cuts aren't just limited to executives.

  • FedEx to Cut Top Management Jobs as CEO Seeks Cost Savings

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. is cutting global officer and director jobs by more than 10%, the courier’s latest cost-saving step as economic concerns and waning e-commerce weigh on demand for package delivery.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000National Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesPlenty of Americans Are Drinki

  • Yes, Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Watch Out For These Tax Changes

    The benefits of aging include senior discounts, wisdom gained from experience and – when it comes to retirement saving – catch-up contributions. Anyone 50 and older have the option to contribute extra cash to a wide variety of retirement accounts. And … Continue reading → The post Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried barred from contacting FTX employees, using Signal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday temporarily barred FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from contacting current or former employees of the cryptocurrency exchange or his Alameda Research hedge fund, and from using encrypted messaging tools including Signal. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan came after federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Bankman-Fried might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal fraud case. Prosecutors last week cited a Signal message Bankman-Fried sent on Jan. 15 to the general counsel of the FTX U.S. affiliate, referred to in court papers as "Witness-1."

  • Google layoffs: Worker on maternity leave says she found out she’d been sacked while feeding her newborn at 4:30 a.m.

    Google parent company Alphabet recently announced it would be laying off around 12,000 people.

  • Coca-Cola bottling company eyes Moore Co. for expansion

    The tract of land sits along Carolina Road – near where it intersects N.C. Highway 211 – and within Iron Horse Industrial Park. During an Aberdeen Town Council meeting on Jan. 23, the board instructed the town clerk to research the sufficiency of a petition to annex the land, which is a customary step in the process of developing land. The proposed investment is another signal of Moore County's rapid growth as the Sandhills region continues to attract new residents and businesses.

  • Rivian to Lay Off 6% of Workforce in EV Maker’s Second Round of Job Cuts

    In a note to employees sent Wednesday, Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said Rivian plans to trim another 6% of its workforce.

  • Your Lululemon Faves May Not be Around for Long

    This week, sportswear giant Nike filed a lawsuit accusing lululemon of infringing on its patents in the shoe line that the Vancouver-based activewear company launched last spring. After years of selling exclusively clothing, accessories and the odd yoga mat, lululemon expanded into the world of footwear with a running shoe it dubbed Blissfeel last March. According to the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, certain knitted elements, webbing and tubular structures are too similar to ones that had been used by Nike earlier.

  • Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis

    Not many people would pass up the opportunity to retire early. In fact, there's an entire movement built around the idea of early retirement – Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE). Need help planning for retirement? Consider working with a fiduciary … Continue reading → The post Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These Charts Shows Why You Shouldn't Retire in a Down Market

    When it comes to retirement, timing is everything. And for retirees, good timing doesn't just have to do with threading the needle on Social Security start dates or savvily initiating required minimum distributions (RMDs). It also has to do with … Continue reading → The post These Charts Shows Why You Shouldn't Retire in a Down Market – 2023 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • As Tesla ignites an EV price war, suppliers brace for Musk seeking givebacks

    Tesla Inc suppliers are bracing for pressure from Chief Executive Elon Musk and his team to cut their prices further after the electric car leader aggressively slashed vehicle prices in a slowing economy, industry officials who work with the automaker and its suppliers said. The suppliers saw as ominous last month's comments by Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn that the carmaker was "attacking every other area of cost" including the supply chain, and would work closely with suppliers. During Tesla's earnings conference call last week, Musk said a recession could lead to "meaningful decreases" in almost all its input costs.