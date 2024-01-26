With Mass. home sales a 12-year low in 2023, more new housing pushed by advocates

Single-family home sales in Massachusetts plunged to a 12-year low last year, as a combination of limited inventory and rapidly escalating borrowing costs provided would-be buyers with precious few opportunities to join the ranks of homeownership.

According to The Warren Group, the 40,828 single-family homes sold statewide in 2023 marked a 22.4% drop from the previous year. It was also the lowest number of homes sold in Massachusetts for any year since 2011, when the country was still recovering from a housing bubble that peaked in 2008.

Meanwhile, the median price for a single-family home sold in Massachusetts was a record-high $570,000 last year, up 3.6% from the 2022 median of $550,000.

“As demand outpaces supply, home prices continue to climb, making it increasingly difficult for many to enter the housing market,” Cassidy Norton, associate publisher at The Warren Group, said in a prepared statement.

In several MetroWest communities, last year's home sale decline was even more pronounced.

In Framingham, there were 376 single-family homes sold in 2023, down 33.6% from the 562 sold in 2022. Marlborough sales were down 22.9% (from 275 to 212) and Natick's declined by 22.8% (from 307 to 237). Milford's home sales drop was less drastic, from 229 to 195 (14.8%).

Municipality 2023 Sales 2024 Sales % Change Ashland 171 112 -34.5% Bellingham 196 152 -22.4% Blackstone 70 59 -15.7% Framingham 562 373 -33.6% Franklin 288 235 -18.4% Holliston 222 141 -36.5% Hopedale 63 43 -31.7% Hopkinton 191 153 -19.9% Hudson 175 117 -33.1% Lincoln 48 42 -12.5% Marlborough 275 212 -22.9% Medway 134 107 -20.1% Mendon 86 64 -25.6% Milford 229 195 -14.8% Millis 100 67 -33% Millville 35 30 -14.3% Natick 307 237 -22.8% Northborough 154 114 -26% Sherborn 66 52 -21.2% Southborough 127 98 -22.8% Sudbury 256 171 -33.2% Upton 80 61 -23.8% Uxbridge 135 94 -30.4% Wayland 155 114 -26.5% Wellesley 346 241 -30.3% Westborough 143 118 -17.5% Weston 144 129 -10.4%

Housing advocates call for better policies

Neily Soto, a Realtor who also serves on the board of directors for the Massachusetts Housing Coalition, a nonprofit advocacy group that lobbies local, state and federal governments to increase affordable housing options, agrees the combination of high interest rates and limited inventory have prevented buyers from getting into the market.

"We started last year with interest rates around 4% to 5%, and then they trickled all the way up to around 8.25%," she told the Daily News. "There are also other factors, like the cost of rent is much higher than it was five years ago, meaning that prospective buyers are not able to save at the same rate they could previously."

Soto said another factor is that older homeowners who may be looking to transition to another home are finding they are priced out of that option.

She gave an example of empty-nesters who are looking to sell their home and move into a condominium. But even if they could get $700,000 for their home, the condo they're eyeing could be $850,000.

"So even if they put all of the earnings they get from selling their home (into the next one), they still might have to take out a mortgage," Soto said. "Most people who are in their 60s and 70s are not going to want to do that, so they can't make that transition and their homes are not going on the market."

State, municipalities enact policies designed to boost housong stock

In more recent years, state and local governments have enacted policies in an effort to increase housing stock. In October, Framingham passed an ordinance allowing for the construction of accessory dwelling units (also referred to as in-law apartments). And at the state level, legislators in 2021 passed a new MBTA zoning initiative, which requires Greater Boston communities that contain or are near commuter rail stops to allow for the zoning of higher density projects.

Soto said zoning reform, which can help streamline changes that allow for greater development, is key to increasing housing inventory. She said Massachusetts has among the strictest single-family zoning laws in the country, which prevents new houses from being built.

"You still have areas where to build a single-family, you need to own a 2-acre lot," Soto said. "Zoning reform is huge for us to be able to get production up."

She said the best way for housing to be built responsibly is for every element of the population, from public officials to developers to abutters to prospective buyers, to sit at the same table and ensure each party knows what's at stake.

"How can we bring together the private and public sector, along with funding, and making it feasible for projects to get approved?" Soto asked.

