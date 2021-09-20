U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,342.50
    -79.25 (-1.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,782.00
    -680.00 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,064.25
    -261.75 (-1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,170.90
    -57.40 (-2.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.13
    -1.84 (-2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.60
    +8.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    -0.0630 (-4.60%)
     

  • Vix

    26.41
    +7.72 (+41.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0078 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5490
    -0.3460 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,741.13
    -4,508.06 (-9.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,060.88
    -164.65 (-13.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,832.19
    -131.45 (-1.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Mass Megawatts Reduced Torque Requirements Based on Recent Testing for its Solar Tracker. Further Cost Reductions Can Be Achieved

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mass Megawatts
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WORCESTER, MA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTC Pink: MMMW) recent testing on a small solar tracker unit has demonstrated that the tracker motor was substantially more powerful than required to move the tracker through the day. For example, a motor with only one third of an amp was required on the small unit which currently has a motor with 2.4 amps. The patent pending solar tracker is designed to increase the power output of a solar project by more than 30 percent for less than 10 percent additional cost.

Meanwhile, Mass Megawatts is taking note of the high growth market for solar trackers. The use of solar trackers is known to reduce the cost of solar powered electricity. The global demand is anticipated to be worth more than $3 billion by 2025 expanding from the current market size of about $2 billion. Mass Megawatts sees an opportunity to be part of the growing solar tracker market with a lower cost product than the trackers marketed by other solar tracker companies in this high growth segment of the solar energy market. A solar tracker is a method of tracking the sun throughout the day for a photovoltaic (PV) system. In order to increase energy output throughout the day. The market is anticipated to have substantial growth due to the growing need for renewable energy.

The patented pending, Mass Megawatts ‘Solar Tracking System’ (STS) is designed to improve solar-energy production while and at the same time reduce material and installation costs. The patented pending, Mass Megawatts ‘Solar Tracking System’ (STS) is designed to automatically adjust the position of solar panels throughout the day to receive an optimal-level of direct sunlight. Unlike other solar tracking technologies, the Mass Megawatts STS utilizes a low-cost structure that adds stability to the overall system while also improving energy production levels. The STS also uses a proprietary mechanical innovation to limit dynamic and static loading on the tracker, which can occur during periods of high wind and extreme weather, in order to reduce wind-related stresses and system downtime. The STS allows Mass Megawatts to lower material costs and reduce the number of solar panels needed to generate the rated capacity. Due to this advantage, Mass Megawatts can deliver more solar power production at a price similar to lower-capacity, stationary systems.

With its patent pending, Solar Tracking System and Wind Electric Power Generation system and very little debt. Mass Megawatts believes it is well positioned for expanded production and supporting its revenue generation goals in the longer term.

Product information and sales inquiries can be made through the company’s contact page at www.massmegawatts.com and the e-mail address on the Website.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that could be affected by risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein are: the failure of Mass Megawatts Wind Power, also known as Mass Megawatts Windpower, to achieve or maintain necessary zoning approvals with respect to the location of its power developments; the ability to remain competitive; to finance the marketing and sales of its electricity; general economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed in periodic reports filed by Mass Megawatts Wind Power.

Contact:

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc.

info@massmegawatts.com

www.massmegawatts.com


Recommended Stories

  • Special Report-BP gambles big on fast transition from oil to renewables

    The facility earned BP Plc more than $650 million in profits in 2019, according to financial filings reviewed by Reuters. BP's big bet is emblematic of the hard choices confronting Big Oil. All oil majors face mounting pressure from regulators and investors worldwide to develop cleaner energy and divest from fossil fuels, a primary source of greenhouse-gas emissions that cause global warming.

  • New offshore windmill design has lots of fans

    A Norwegian company has come up with a radically different design for offshore wind turbines that could help the world achieve its renewable energy goals.Why it matters: Wind power is cheap and efficient, but the strongest winds are far offshore, in deep waters, where it’s difficult to drive a turbine into the seabed. Floating wind farms can be anchored farther into the ocean.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Wind Catchin

  • Oil giant Shell sets sights on sustainable aviation fuel take-off

    Royal Dutch Shell plans to start producing low-carbon jet fuel at scale by 2025, in an attempt to encourage the world's airlines to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Aviation, accounting for 3% of the world's carbon emissions, is considered one of the toughest sectors to tackle due to a lack of alternative technologies to jet fueled-engines. Shell, one of the world's largest oil traders, said it aims to produce 2 million tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2025, a ten-fold increase from today's total global output.

  • Fisherman’s sonar spots mysterious object in Carolinas lake. Here’s what divers found

    Add this latest discovery to the list of strange things found in Lake Wylie over the years.

  • E-waste from every two bitcoin transactions is the equivalent of throwing away an iPad

    ﻿It’s no secret that cryptocurrency mining has a large carbon footprint. The process requires legions of electricity-hungry computers that work around the clock to unlock new coins by cracking math problems.

  • 3 Climate Change Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    These best-in-class stocks should get long-term boosts from rising average temperatures, greater demand for water, and power outages increasing in frequency and duration.

  • 7 Day Forecast

    7 Day Forecast

  • These 6 Solar Panel Kits Can Help You Go Off the Grid

    Want to begin a move to solar power? These six kits can get you started.

  • Sea-level rise becoming a hazard for suburban South Florida neighborhoods far from ocean

    Sea-level rise may appear to be a problem only for coastal residents, a hazard that comes with the awesome views and easy access to the beach.

  • ‘They screwed up our lake’: tar sands pipeline is sucking water from Minnesota watersheds

    The Anishinaabe people are rallying to save their lakes and their traditional wild rice harvests Low water levels mean rice harvesters can’t paddle their canoes to their traditional harvesting areas. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images Along the eastern boundary of the White Earth Indian Reservation in north-western Minnesota, Indigenous Anishinaabe wild rice harvesters Jerry and Jim Libby set down a row of wooden pallets into the mud just beyond the dock of Upper Wild Rice Lake. It was a c

  • Humpback Whale Calf Rescued From Gold Coast Shark Net

    A humpback whale calf was freed from a shark net off the Gold Coast’s Coolangatta Beach on September 18.Staff from Sea World joined forces with Queensland Boating and Fisheries to free the marine mammal, in what the sea park described as a “delicate rescue operation”.This video by Genevieve Faulkner shows the calf thrashing in the water as the rescue team works to release the net. Credit: Genevieve Faulkner via Storyful

  • Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19

    Researchers are collecting samples from bats in northern Cambodia in a bid to understand the coronavirus pandemic, returning to a region where a very similar virus was found in the animals a decade ago. Two samples from horseshoe bats were collected in 2010 in Stung Treng province near Laos and kept in freezers at the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge (IPC) in Phnom Penh. An eight-member IPC research team has been collecting samples from bats and logging their species, sex, age and other details for a week.

  • A giant space rock demolished an ancient Middle Eastern city and everyone in it – possibly inspiring the Biblical story of Sodom

    Artist's evidence-based depiction of the blast, which had the power of 1,000 Hiroshimas. Allen West and Jennifer Rice, CC BY-NDAs the inhabitants of an ancient Middle Eastern city now called Tall el-Hammam went about their daily business one day about 3,600 years ago, they had no idea an unseen icy space rock was speeding toward them at about 38,000 mph (61,000 kph). Flashing through the atmosphere, the rock exploded in a massive fireball about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) above the ground. The blas

  • The world's 1st atomic bomb causes rare cancers in New Mexico and no apologies for 76 years

    On a cool July dawn, 11-year-old Henry Herrera and his father were outside their home in Tularosa, New Mexico, when they saw a bright light and heard the boom of what turned out to be the world's first atomic bomb test. Hours later, their home was covered in ash.Why it matters: Three-quarters of a century later, Hispanic and Mescalero Apache families and descendants of those living near the Trinity Test are dealing with rare cancers that have devastated nearly four generations, while the federal

  • How to meet the demand of EV infrastructure and maintain a stable grid

    As electric vehicles (EVs) become the new standard, charging infrastructure will become a commonplace detail blending into the landscape, available in a host of places from a range of providers: privately run charging stations, the office parking lot, home garages and government-provided locations to fill in the gaps. The Biden administration announced 500,000 charging stations to be installed nationally and additional energy storage to facilitate the shift to EVs. Integrating all of this new infrastructure and transitioning requires balancing the traffic on the grid and managing increased energy demand that stretches beyond power lines and storage itself.

  • In photos: Unusually heavy early-fall snowfall in Greenland even as long-term ice melt continues

    Greenland was hit by a wave of snowfall earlier this week, bringing a mild dose of relief to the country's rapidly melting ice sheet, NASA announced.Why it matters: The accelerating rate of climate change hastens the extent of the ice melt in Greenland, which is the largest contributor to global sea levels rising.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The recent snowfall brought on by Hurricane Larry might be able to b

  • Tesla kills referral programs for cars and solar panels

    Tesla posted a notification that says "vehicle products and solar panels are no longer eligible for Referral awards" as of September 18th.

  • Bees kill dozens of endangered penguins in South Africa

    A swarm of bees has killed 63 endangered African penguins on a beach outside Cape Town, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds said on Sunday.

  • The main obstacle to hydrogen becoming the green fuel of the future is cost – but maybe not for long

    Despite the dramatic fall in the renewable power used to make it, the production cost of green hydrogen is still unusually high. It doesn’t have to be though

  • Firefighters use aluminum wrap to protect enormous tree from wildfires

    The tree, know as General Sherman, is one of the tallest on Earth.