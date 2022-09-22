Mass Notification System Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the mass notification system market are Siemens, Everbridge, Honeywell, Eaton, Motorola Solutions, Blackboard, IBM, Google, BlackBerry, Johnson Controls, Singlewire Software, American Signal Corporation, CrisisGo, Omnilert, Alertus, Metissecure, AtHoc Inc, Mircom, Klaxon Technologies, ATI Systems, Crises Control, AFA Protective Systems Inc and Airbus DS Communications.

The global mass notification system market is expected to grow from $10.38 billion in 2021 to $12.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The mass notification system market is expected to grow to $26.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.8%.



The mass notification system market consists of sales of the mass notification system by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a platform that sends one-way messages to inform employees and the public of an emergency.Organizations best served by a mass notification system will include fire and police departments, emergency management organizations, federal, state, and local governments, cities and communities, building owners and building management companies, and businesses that will justify their need and investment.



Such systems will improve the safety and security of an organization by providing alerts and real-time instruction during a crisis. Mass notification systems is having a database of names, phone numbers, email addresses, and delivery methods.



The main types of mass notification systems are in-building, wide-area, and the distributed recipient.In-building mass notification systems are usually roofed and walled structures built for permanent use.



The mass notification system has components such as solutions and services and is deployed on the cloud, on-premises in large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). There are various applications of the mass notification system such as emergency response management, business continuity, and disaster recovery, public alert and warning, reporting and analytics, and other applications (geofencing, workflow management, and critical event management).



North America was the largest region in the mass notification system market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the mass notification system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing use of a smartphone is driving the growth of the mass notification systems market.Smartphone refers to a handheld electronic device that will require a connection to a cellular network.



Mass notification systems will send one-way messages through email, smartphones, office phones, and home phones.For instance, according to the Indian Express data 2020, an Indian news media publishing company, there is nearly a 39 % increase in smartphone usage from 2019.



According to Oberlo, an extension of the Shopify platform, data 2021, smartphone usage has been expected to continue to increase in the further years, breaching seven billion in 2024 before rising further to 7.5 billion by 2026. The growing use of a smartphone will drive the growth of the mass notification system market.



Technological advancement are shaping the mass notification systems market.Many companies are adopting new technologies to provide enhanced products to their users.



In October 2021, Motorola Solutions has launched the first AI-enabled in-car video system for law enforcement, the M500, in Europe.The solution will bring more powerful capabilities to the police vehicle for enhancing awareness and safety while building trust and transparency throughout communities.



The M500 features new backseat passenger analytics which will automatically start the in-car camera recording when an individual enters the back of a police car. The recording is automatically saved in the recording.



In December 2021, Potter, a St. Louis, Missouri-based manufacturer of sprinkler monitoring devices, and fire alarm systems, acquired Valcom Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is to expand Potter’s capabilities and technology with mass communication and notification systems. Valcom Inc is a US-based company that designs and manufactures electronics, telecommunication systems, loudspeaker paging, IP-centric Mass notification systems, and visual messaging.



The countries covered in the mass notification system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

