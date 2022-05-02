U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

Mass Notification System Market Size Worth $46.96 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mass notification system market size is expected to reach USD 46.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for real-time information and instructions to users during emergencies. These systems offer front-line communication technology which notifies people about possible safety measures in case of danger and guides them accordingly. Over the next decade, the market is expected to be ubiquitous across its ecosystem and is expected to witness traction in its adoption across all geographies.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The hardware segment accounts for the largest market share of over 65% in 2021. The segment growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of managed notification systems across hospitals and medical facilities and the growing implementation of IP-based notification devices, which encourage market vendors to partner with notification hardware providers to offer a seamless experience of mass notification systems within end-users' existing infrastructure.

  • The large enterprises segment accounts for the largest market share of over 65% in 2021. Large enterprises have a more complex IT infrastructure and offer robust integration, training, and support services related to hardware and software. These capabilities will supplement the segment's growth during the forecast period.

  • The distributed recipient solutions segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth of a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. It is due to multiple benefits, such as it automatically distributes notifications when an emergency occurs at a facility and also provides comprehensible voice communications and visible signals at a greater range.

  • The Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) segment accounts for the largest market share of over 60% in 2021. BCDR policies allow a company to quickly recover from a disaster, lower the risk of data loss and reputational damage, and improve processes while reducing the likelihood of an emergency. Thus, BCDR is an essential application for the corporate sector and other official industries to mitigate risks daily, increasing demand. This will supplement the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

  • The education segment accounts for the largest market share of over 20% in 2021. The segment growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of mass notification systems to handle any emergency on the campus and alert students, faculty, and staff in any scenario with speed and ease, and manage the situation with responses and reporting.

  • North America regional market is expected to reach USD 14,087.3 million by 2030. The regional growth can be attributed to the rising demand for systems capable of facilitating communication with the workforce more securely and effectively across several industries.

Read 130-page market research report, "Mass Notification System Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Enterprise Size, By Solution, By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Mass Notification System Market Growth & Trends

The mass notification system provides several benefits such as faster incident resolution and recovery by allowing the initiator to send messages to thousands of people within a minute. These systems are extremely helpful in coordinating with masses during relief and rescue operations. Mass notification systems facilitate robust analytics, distributed contact data, flexible group management, language localization, various options for contact data management, and a globalized approach to optimize voice and SMS routing. It also helps in improving productivity and efficiency by reducing the time to notify users and automating manual activities and processes. These benefits are driving the growth of the market.

Several large and small enterprises have adopted mass notification systems to mitigate and manage risks. These systems help notify personnel beforehand, which helps avoid damages & related costs and increase Return of Investment (ROI). Furthermore, the integration of voice and digital communication and combination of reporting & analytics, and cross-promotion of content with the agencies to enhance engagement & outreach, are the key traction of the market. Thus they are gaining popularity across enterprises for their usage due to their distinctive features of business continuity management in case of emergency and calamity.

Mass Notification System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mass notification system market based on component, enterprise size, solution, application, end use, and region:

Mass Notification System Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Service

Mass Notification System Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • SMEs

  • Large Enterprise

Mass Notification System Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Wide-area Solutions

  • In-building Solutions

  • Distributed Recipient Solutions (DRS)

Mass Notification System Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

  • Integrated Public Alert and Warning (IPAW)

  • Interoperable Emergency Communication (IEC)

  • Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR)

Mass Notification System Market – End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Corporate

  • Education

  • Energy & Utilities

  • Healthcare & Life Sciences

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Government

  • Others (Commercial, Transportation & Logistics, and IT & Telecom, among others)

Mass Notification System Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • MEA

Key players in the Mass Notification System Market

  • BlackBerry Limited

  • Blackboard Inc.

  • Desktop Alert, Inc.

  • Eaton

  • Everbridge

  • Honeywell International Inc

  • Motorola Solutions, Inc.

  • OnSolve

  • Singlewire Software, LLC

  • xMatters

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Disaster Preparedness Systems Market - The global disaster preparedness systems market size is expected to reach USD 255.19 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to the increasing terrorism and criminal activities coupled with unpredictable natural disasters.

  • U.S. Mass Notification Systems Market - The U.S. mass notification systems market size is estimated to reach USD 4.43 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc.

  • Educational Robots Market - The global educational robots market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.27 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

