Mass Notification System Market Size Worth $46.96 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mass notification system market size is expected to reach USD 46.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for real-time information and instructions to users during emergencies. These systems offer front-line communication technology which notifies people about possible safety measures in case of danger and guides them accordingly. Over the next decade, the market is expected to be ubiquitous across its ecosystem and is expected to witness traction in its adoption across all geographies.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The hardware segment accounts for the largest market share of over 65% in 2021. The segment growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of managed notification systems across hospitals and medical facilities and the growing implementation of IP-based notification devices, which encourage market vendors to partner with notification hardware providers to offer a seamless experience of mass notification systems within end-users' existing infrastructure.

The large enterprises segment accounts for the largest market share of over 65% in 2021. Large enterprises have a more complex IT infrastructure and offer robust integration, training, and support services related to hardware and software. These capabilities will supplement the segment's growth during the forecast period.

The distributed recipient solutions segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth of a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. It is due to multiple benefits, such as it automatically distributes notifications when an emergency occurs at a facility and also provides comprehensible voice communications and visible signals at a greater range.

The Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) segment accounts for the largest market share of over 60% in 2021. BCDR policies allow a company to quickly recover from a disaster, lower the risk of data loss and reputational damage, and improve processes while reducing the likelihood of an emergency. Thus, BCDR is an essential application for the corporate sector and other official industries to mitigate risks daily, increasing demand. This will supplement the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The education segment accounts for the largest market share of over 20% in 2021. The segment growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of mass notification systems to handle any emergency on the campus and alert students, faculty, and staff in any scenario with speed and ease, and manage the situation with responses and reporting.

North America regional market is expected to reach USD 14,087.3 million by 2030. The regional growth can be attributed to the rising demand for systems capable of facilitating communication with the workforce more securely and effectively across several industries.

Read 130-page market research report, "Mass Notification System Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Enterprise Size, By Solution, By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Mass Notification System Market Growth & Trends

The mass notification system provides several benefits such as faster incident resolution and recovery by allowing the initiator to send messages to thousands of people within a minute. These systems are extremely helpful in coordinating with masses during relief and rescue operations. Mass notification systems facilitate robust analytics, distributed contact data, flexible group management, language localization, various options for contact data management, and a globalized approach to optimize voice and SMS routing. It also helps in improving productivity and efficiency by reducing the time to notify users and automating manual activities and processes. These benefits are driving the growth of the market.

Several large and small enterprises have adopted mass notification systems to mitigate and manage risks. These systems help notify personnel beforehand, which helps avoid damages & related costs and increase Return of Investment (ROI). Furthermore, the integration of voice and digital communication and combination of reporting & analytics, and cross-promotion of content with the agencies to enhance engagement & outreach, are the key traction of the market. Thus they are gaining popularity across enterprises for their usage due to their distinctive features of business continuity management in case of emergency and calamity.

Mass Notification System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mass notification system market based on component, enterprise size, solution, application, end use, and region:

Mass Notification System Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Service

Mass Notification System Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Mass Notification System Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Wide-area Solutions

In-building Solutions

Distributed Recipient Solutions (DRS)

Mass Notification System Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Integrated Public Alert and Warning (IPAW)

Interoperable Emergency Communication (IEC)

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR)

Mass Notification System Market – End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Corporate

Education

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Aerospace & Defense

Government

Others (Commercial, Transportation & Logistics, and IT & Telecom, among others)

Mass Notification System Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

MEA

Key players in the Mass Notification System Market

BlackBerry Limited

Blackboard Inc.

Desktop Alert, Inc.

Eaton

Everbridge

Honeywell International Inc

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

OnSolve

Singlewire Software, LLC

xMatters

