How will Mass. restaurants address coming price increases linked to Pig Welfare Law?

A new state law that after a couple of delays will soon be enforced has restaurant owners concerned about being able to provide their customers pork products at an affordable price.

The law, often referred to as the Pig Welfare Law, was enacted after voters approved it on the 2016 general election ballot. It states that all whole pork products sold in the state must come from pigs that were given enough space to lie down, stand up, fully extend their limbs and turn around freely — even if the pigs were raised and slaughtered in another state.

The law does not apply to partial pork products, such as bologna.

Stephen Clark, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association in Westborough, said the new law will create a shortage of pork that can be sold in Massachusetts, leading to price increases.

Steve Uliss, owner of Firefly's BBQ in Marlborough holds a rack of ribs from the outdoor smoker in this May 2022 file photo. Uliss said his restaurant is buying as much pork as it can before stricter regulations on suppliers take effect on Aug. 23.

"There is a finite amount of pork in the supply chain that is actually going to be compliant with what Massachusetts has put into place, so the laws of supply and demand are going to take place," Clark said. "If everyone is trying to get compliant pork, and there is only a small amount of compliant pork available, then inevitably there is going to be a shortage of compliant pork, and a price increase."

Legal challenges have delayed law's implementation

While the law was approved in 2016, the initiative has encountered strong legal opposition. Along with a similar law passed in California, it's been met with resistance from entities such as the North American Meat Institute and the National Pork Producers Council. Legal challenges have prevented the bill from being enforced, but with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of the laws earlier this year (National Pork Producers Council vs Ross), the Massachusetts measure is cleared to be enforced, starting Aug. 23, following a ruling by U.S. District Judge Margaret Guzman.

Steve Uliss, owner of Firefly’s BBQ in Marlborough, said that after dealing with the effects of COVID-19, supply chain shortages and higher labor costs, a new law that tightens regulations on pork suppliers — and which will certainly result in higher product prices — is "just one more punch."

While the regulations are aimed at curbing the practices of pork producers, price increases will fall on consumers. They will foot increased costs incurred by both pig producers who must provide more space per hog and the restaurants or supermarkets that are purchasing the limited amount of pork.

“With the anticipation of the law coming into effect, we have been hearing from restaurant owners that certain pork products are up 100%, 200%, from what they were previously paying,” Clark said. “In the short term, there are going to be increases, and operators are going to have to make a decision on whether they want to charge a higher menu price, or do they change their menu? That is the question every restaurant is going to have to ask themselves, because every time a price goes up, they do lose some customers.”

Steve Uliss owns Firefly’s BBQ in Marlborough, which goes through about 400,000 pounds of pork a year. Uliss said that in anticipation of the law going into effect, Firefly’s is buying as much pork as it can.

“We are doing what we can to make sure the price is still fair to the consumer," he said. "We have just purchased another freezer so we can store as much pork as we can before the law starts."

Pork price increase 'just one more punch' to restaurant industry

As a barbecue-style restaurant, Uliss said pulling pork from his menu is not an option.

“Our No. 1 and No. 2 selling items are ribs and pulled pork," he said. "We go through anywhere from 1,500 to 2,200 slabs of ribs per week."

The increase in pork prices is another blow to the restaurant industry, which has battled through numerous challenges since the start of the pandemic, including supply chain shortages, rising labor costs, insufficient staffing, and inflation.

Steve Uliss, owner of Firefly’s BBQ in Marlborough, said one strategy to combat what may be a sharp increase in pork prices is to instead modestly raise prices on a wide range of offerings. "Nobody likes to be gouged for something," he said.

“It seems like every year there is something else going on," Uliss said. "There were insurance increases, gas increases, labor increases... there is just one more punch, one more punch, one more punch.

"What can we do from the restaurant standpoint to make it seem like we aren’t raising our prices every six months? Most places don’t even print menus anymore. There is a QR code people can scan, because we never know when prices are going to go up.”

Uliss said because costs are going to surge for one particular item, the plan would be to raise prices modestly across the board, as opposed to sharply raising the cost of pork.

“We might go up a dollar an order on onion strips, or burgers, or something else," he said. "Nobody likes to be gouged for something, but we also still have to make a profit, and this is just another challenge to doing that as a restaurant."

Clark said a major question will be whether pork providers choose to comply with the law or elect to write off Massachusetts.

“It comes down to what is more cost-effective for them,” he said.

The California legislation may make it more difficult for pork distributors to write off Massachusetts, as both markets will have similar regulations and California alone contains 12% of the U.S. population.

