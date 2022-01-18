Mass Spectrometry Industry to 2025 - by Product Type, Region and Competitive Landscape
DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2021 Mass Spectrometry Market for Clinical Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth look at market data surrounding the rapidly growing clinical market for mass spectrometry. This report contains market size, growth rates, vendor shares, and commentary for select technologies operating in the clinical mass spectrometry marketplace.
These technologies include GC/MS, LC/MS-MS, MALDI-TOF, Q-TOF LC/MS, FT/MS & Ion Trap, and ICP-MS, each of which is analyzed for overall market demand, regional demand, and demand by application category. It also provides the latest information on new IVD approvals of mass spec products, new system introductions, and supplier collaborations.
Mass spectrometry is a leading analytical measurement technology that is pushing the boundaries of sensitive quantitative and qualitative laboratory testing. With constant innovations and improvements, growth of the market is driven by demand from many end markets, such as pharmaceuticals, foods, and environmental testing labs. One of the fastest growing marketplaces for the technology has been in hospital and clinical labs, which have accelerated demand for several mass spec technologies. Within the clinical lab, mass spectrometry is fundamental for a growing list of laboratory diagnostic test (LDTs) and approved in vitro diagnostics with FDA clearance and CE markings.
Report Overview
Clinical mass spec background, technology overview of each type and common applications
An overview of the current LDT and IVD landscape for several major markets including future insight
LDT and IVD segmentation for LC/MS-MS and MALDI-TOF
Market demand and five-year forecasts, segmented by product type, region, and competitive landscape for the following technologies:
Competitive landscape and market shares of vendors included for each technology participants included:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
Report Summary & Methodology
Regional Segments
Executive Summary
2. Technology Overview
Overview of Mass Spec Technology
Common Ionization Techniques
Mass Analyzers
Hyphenated Techniques
3. Background on Clinical MS
Mass Spectrometry in the Clinical Lab
Common Applications of Clinical MS
IVD Registration in MS
LDTs in MS
4. Market Demand
Overall Clinical MS
Clinical GC/MS
Clinical Triple Quad LC/MS
Clinical MALDI-TOF
Clinical TOF LC/MS
Clinical FT/MS & Ion Trap LC/MS
Clinical ICP-MS
5. Market Developments
Timeline for Clinical IVD MS Product Approvals
Recent System Introductions
Recent Supplier Collaborations
Companies Mentioned
Advion
Agena Bioscience
Agilent
Analytik Jena
Beckman Coulter (Danaher)
bioMerieux
Bruker
JEOL
PerkinElmer
Scientific Analysis Instruments
SCIEX (Danaher)
Shimadzu
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Waters
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e5m6ie
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mass-spectrometry-industry-to-2025---by-product-type-region-and-competitive-landscape-301462716.html
SOURCE Research and Markets