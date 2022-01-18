Mass Spectrometry Industry to 2025 - by Product Type, Region and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2021 Mass Spectrometry Market for Clinical Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth look at market data surrounding the rapidly growing clinical market for mass spectrometry. This report contains market size, growth rates, vendor shares, and commentary for select technologies operating in the clinical mass spectrometry marketplace.

These technologies include GC/MS, LC/MS-MS, MALDI-TOF, Q-TOF LC/MS, FT/MS & Ion Trap, and ICP-MS, each of which is analyzed for overall market demand, regional demand, and demand by application category. It also provides the latest information on new IVD approvals of mass spec products, new system introductions, and supplier collaborations.

Mass spectrometry is a leading analytical measurement technology that is pushing the boundaries of sensitive quantitative and qualitative laboratory testing. With constant innovations and improvements, growth of the market is driven by demand from many end markets, such as pharmaceuticals, foods, and environmental testing labs. One of the fastest growing marketplaces for the technology has been in hospital and clinical labs, which have accelerated demand for several mass spec technologies. Within the clinical lab, mass spectrometry is fundamental for a growing list of laboratory diagnostic test (LDTs) and approved in vitro diagnostics with FDA clearance and CE markings.

Clinical mass spec background, technology overview of each type and common applications

An overview of the current LDT and IVD landscape for several major markets including future insight

LDT and IVD segmentation for LC/MS-MS and MALDI-TOF

Market demand and five-year forecasts, segmented by product type, region, and competitive landscape for the following technologies:

Competitive landscape and market shares of vendors included for each technology participants included:

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Report Summary & Methodology

Regional Segments

Executive Summary

2. Technology Overview

Overview of Mass Spec Technology

Common Ionization Techniques

Mass Analyzers

Hyphenated Techniques

3. Background on Clinical MS

Mass Spectrometry in the Clinical Lab

Common Applications of Clinical MS

IVD Registration in MS

LDTs in MS

4. Market Demand

Overall Clinical MS

Clinical GC/MS

Clinical Triple Quad LC/MS

Clinical MALDI-TOF

Clinical TOF LC/MS

Clinical FT/MS & Ion Trap LC/MS

Clinical ICP-MS

5. Market Developments

Timeline for Clinical IVD MS Product Approvals

Recent System Introductions

Recent Supplier Collaborations

