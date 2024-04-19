Massachusetts gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

State gas prices rose for the second consecutive week and reached an average of $3.38 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week's price of $3.30 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in state has risen about 17 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $3.07 on Jan. 29, 2024, and as high as $3.76 on Aug. 7, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in Massachusetts was 1% lower at $3.35 per gallon.

On April 19 the American Automotive Association tagged the average price of gas in Massachusetts at $3.527, an increase from $3.348 per gallon last week.

Gas stations along Main Street and the Scenic Highway in Bourne ranged from $3.39 to $3.55 per gallon. The cheapest gas ($3.25/gallon) could be purchased at Citgo on Main Street and Speedway on the Scenic Highway.

Prices rose for drivers as they crossed the Bourne Bridge. Mobil on MacArthur Boulevard sold gas for $3.64, a 25-cent jump from last week. Cumberland Farms was $3.53 a gallon, an increase of 16 cents from last week.

Prices for Falmouth's gas stations ranged from $3.55 to $3.59 per gallon. The Speedway station on Sandwich Road sold gas for $3.55 per gallon, a 26-cent increase. Prices were the same at Cumberland Farms on East Falmouth Highway ($3.59) and Cumberland Farms on Teaticket Highway ($3.59), but those prices reflect a 19-cent and 16-cent increase respectively.

In Barnstable, prices ranged from $3.27 to $3.55 per gallon. B.J.'s came in the lowest at $3.27, an 11-cent jump from last week. Speedway on Iyannough Road was next at $3.29 per gallon, a 10-cent increase from last week. Stop and Shop on West Main St. logged in at $3.39 per gallon (14-cent increase), but customers with gas points on their accounts could lower that price at the pump. Every 100 points can be redeemed for a discount of 10 cents per gallon, with a maximum of $1.50 off per gallon, for up to 20 gallons.

Cumberland Farms on Iyannough Road was $3.49 per gallon — up 17 cents from last week. The Mobil station on Iyannough Road was $3.55 per gallon, a 20-cent increase.

Prices at three gas stations along a quarter mile stretch of East-West Dennis Road (Route 134) ranged from $3.43 to $3.59 per gallon. Prices at Mobil, Shell and Cumberland Farms all increased. Mobil sold gas for $3.43 per gallon for cash customers, a 14-cent increase. Shell sold for $3.53 (20-cent jump) and Cumberland Farms sold for $3.59 (20-cent jump).

Prices in Orleans ranged from $3.59 to $3.65 a gallon. The Mobil station on Route 6A came in with the highest price at $3.65 a gallon, a 16-cent increase from last week. Speedway on South Orleans Road sold gas for $3.59 per gallon, a six-cent increase. Gas at Cumberland Farms on Route 6A sold for $3.59 per gallon, a one-cent drop from last week.

At the tip of the Cape, Cumberland Farms on Shank Painter Road in Provincetown raised prices to $3.69 per gallon, a nine-cent increase from last week.

The gas station information and gas prices on GasBuddy are primarily entered by drivers. The crowdsourced information for specific gas stations can range from being minutes old to days old.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.capecodtimes.com.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.63, making prices in the state about 6.8% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.59 per gallon.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Massachusetts gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

