Massachusetts lottery had $25M, two $1M winners in the month of August

A man from Massachusetts won $1 million from an instant ticket game after pulling over due to a traffic jam.

Bernard Fox became the seventh $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" after he spent his $50 to purchase the instant ticket game.

Fox told Massachusetts Lottery he had to make a pit stop at Express Mart situated on 395 High Plain St. in Walpole, Massachusetts, owing to heavy traffic on his way home.

Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant ticket game winners

He chose to take his reward as a lump sum of $650,000 (pre-tax). Moreover, the store that sold the ticket gets a bonus of $10,000.

$25 million, $1 million winners join Fox

Residents of Massachusetts have been winning big all August. The state's lottery announced Monday someone has won $25 million after playing the "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" game at a Speedway in Somerville.

The final big winner was Glen Asaro of Glouchester, who won $1 million after his friend told him to play the instant game.

The "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" game includes the Massachusetts Lottery's largest ever instant-win prize, worth $25 million, and has the highest payout percentage of any of the state's games, at 82%, lottery officials said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Massachusetts residents win millions from Billion Dollar Extravaganza