Massachusetts lottery winner chooses $390,000 over $25,000-per-year, for life

A Massachusetts woman can now live more comfortably after winning $25,000 a year for life from a multi-state lottery game.

During the Dec. 15th drawing, Amanda Goffermann from Saugus won $25,000-per-year, for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game when the first five numbers on her ticket matched those selected.

She bought her winning ticket for $2 at Lowell Street Market in Peabody. Goffmann informed the Massachusetts Lottery that she had played random numbers for approximately two years.

Goffermann collected her prize and opted for the cash payment of $390,000 (pre-taxes) on Dec. 18, at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

Choosing to receive the $25,000 for a year versus the one-time lump sum payment can be influenced by several things. A key component most winners have considered is their age. Meanwhile, some people want all their money because tomorrow isn't promised.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Goffermann said she intends to use the winnings to purchase real estate and travel.

Lucky for Life drawings take place every night of the week, seven days a week.

When is the Lucky for Life next drawing?

According to the state lottery website, Lucky for Life players can win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash.

Tickets are $2 each, and to win the game's top prize − $1,000 a day for life − players need to match all five winning numbers plus one "Lucky Ball" number. Those who match all five winning numbers, but not the "Lucky Ball" win $25,000 a year for life.

What are the odds of winning Lucky For Life?

The odds of winning the grand prize of $1,000 a day are 1 in 30,821,472. The odds of winning the second prize of $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

