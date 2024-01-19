Massachusetts man brings his dog to lotto office as he claims $4 million prize

A Massachusetts animal lover who recently won a $4 million scratch-off game not only brought his dog to claim his prize at lottery headquarters, he says he plans to use some of his winnings to help other animals.

Paul Riley of Peabody brought his dog Raven to the lottery office on Tuesday to claim his lump-sum prize of $2.6 million after taxes, according to the Massachusetts Lottery. Riley won the 100X Cash scratch-off game after buying a ticket in Peabody.

Riley plans to donate part of his winnings to the Animal Rescue League and buy a new car for his wife, he told the lottery.

Paul Riley of Peabody with his dog Raven at the Lottery headquarters.

What is a 100X Cash instant game?

100X Cash is a scratch-off game from the Massachusetts Lottery. Each ticket costs $10, and players can win up to $4 million in prizes.

What are the odds of winning the 100X Cash instant game?

The chances of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.47. The probability of winning the grand prize of $4 million is one in 5,376,000.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Massachusetts man wins $4 million lotto prize, brings dog to collect