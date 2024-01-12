Massachusetts man to buy safe car for daughter, grandchild with $1 million lottery win

A Massachusetts man is excited to buy himself and his daughter a car after winning $1 million, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

George Bouchard of Weymouth won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery's New Year's Day Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle. He purchased his winning ticket at American Legion Morrisette in Quincy, where he serves as the post commander, the lottery said.

Before buying his $1 million winning lottery ticket, Bouchard was awarded a $100 voucher, according to the lottery. Every 100th ticket sold in the Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle earned a $100 cash voucher and remained eligible for the New Year's Day drawing, the lottery said.

Bouchard claimed his top prize on Jan. 5 and plans to use his winnings to buy a car for himself and his daughter. He told the lottery that he wanted a nice, safe car for her and his grandchild.

What is the Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle

The Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle was a series of drawings that started on Oct. 20. On 11 consecutive Fridays, a $20,000 prize winner was chosen. The weekly $20,000 prize winners were also eligible to win a New Year's Day drawing prize.

On Jan. 1, Bouchard won the grand prize of $1 million, while four other players won $250,000 each.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

